Surviving the Storm in Oregon
We had hiked 32 miles that day, my biggest mileage day on trail yet. Exhausted I got into camp by 8.30, found a pitch, cooked and got into my sleeping bag. I felt quite proud of my pitch because it was completely flat without any stones or routes digging into my foam pad and therefore my back, furthermore the forest floor was made of deteriorated bark which was super soft. I was certain I would sleep well!
thetrek.co
Professor Hardcore’s 28-Year Appalachian Trail Section Hike
My AT section hike began in 1975 with an impulsive and poorly planned climb up Katahdin on the Hunt Trail with my two younger brothers and my 11-year-old daughter. Twenty-eight years later, in November of 2003, a week before going into Johns Hopkins Hospital to have my severe spine curvature stabilized by titanium rods, I finished my last two uncompleted sections: two miles near Swatara Gap and the Delaware River Bridge. This was to be my third spine surgery for post-polio scoliosis. The first two were done in 1957 and 58 with bone slivers from my tibias. The first two fusions lasted for the whole trail. The slivers had become four inches thick by the time the surgeon cut them away.
thetrek.co
Hiking the AT in 2023 – Getting ready!
Hi all! This is my first blog EVER! I am hiking the Appalachian Trail in 2023. I say “I am” and not “I am hoping to” or any other phrase because I really plan to do the entire thing, and I think my mindset will make a big difference. After all, why not? I am 59, recently retired, and there are so many things I could never do while working that I can do now. I find I am just as motivated in my retired life as I was in my career. Same kind of energy. So I imagine retired life will be a series of great adventures!!
