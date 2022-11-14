CORAL GABLES, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball traveled to Miami for a game versus the Hurricanes for their second consecutive season and fell to them 87-61. The Rattlers battled with the Hurricanes early, going back and forth for the first 11 minutes of the game as they were tied at 15 with 9 minutes left in the half. From there, the Hurricanes went on a 26-12 run the rest of the half to take a 41-27 lead into the half.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO