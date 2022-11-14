Read full article on original website
thefamuanonline.com
Why FAMU should cancel school Thanksgiving week
It’s that time of year again. Thanksgiving break is slowly approaching and for Florida. A&M University students it also means gearing up for the annual Florida Blue Florida. Classic football game in Orlando. Every year, students are faced with the battle of choosing between going home for. Thanksgiving after...
famuathletics.com
Rattlers Fall to Hurricanes in Miami
CORAL GABLES, Fla. | Florida A&M men's basketball traveled to Miami for a game versus the Hurricanes for their second consecutive season and fell to them 87-61. The Rattlers battled with the Hurricanes early, going back and forth for the first 11 minutes of the game as they were tied at 15 with 9 minutes left in the half. From there, the Hurricanes went on a 26-12 run the rest of the half to take a 41-27 lead into the half.
famuathletics.com
Rattler Volleyball: SWAC Tournament Preview
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | It's tournament time for the Florida A&M volleyball team. The defending Southwestern Athletic Conference champions recently claimed another title – sharing the regular season honors with Alabama State – and will enter the upcoming league tournament as the No. 2 seed. The 2022 SWAC Volleyball...
wmfe.org
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M will face off at the Florida Classic a week after Nicole
Bethune Cookman and Florida A&M Universities will face off at Camping World Stadium on Saturday for the Florida Classic, marking 25 years of the matchup in Orlando. But this year, the big weekend comes after 2 storms hit Volusia County and Central Florida hard this hurricane season. WMFE’s Talia Blake caught up with BCU’s interim president Lawrence Drake to talk about the economic impact of Classic weekend.
famuathletics.com
Rattlers win home opener versus Georgia State
TALLAHASSEE, FL | Florida A&M women's basketball emerged victorious in their home opener, defeating Georgia State 65-57 Tuesday afternoon at Al Lawson. At halftime, the Panthers took a 30-28 lead into the locker room. The Rattlers took the lead in the third and never looked back after Mide Oriyomi hit a jumper to close the quarter, giving the Rattlers a 42-40 lead. Ahriahna Grizzle took over the game scoring 10 points in the fourth on free throws.
Stay or Go, familiar names back on FSU’s recruiting board (OTB)
Florida State is looking to finish the season on a high note with two remaining regular-season games. But before the Seminoles get to rival Florida, they have to go through a capable G5 opponent in Louisiana. On The Bench briefly goes over the upcoming opponent as well as the happenings...
famuathletics.com
Women's basketball prepares for Michigan road trip
Florida A&M women's basketball will make two stops in the Great Lake State for non-conference play. The Rattlers will face Big Ten member Michigan State and MAC member Eastern Michigan. Who: Florida A&M (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) vs. Michigan State, Eastern Michigan. When (at MSU): Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m.
WJHG-TV
Cottondale @ Sneads - Double Round 2
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of the 2 undefeated teams left this year, that being Coach Thomas and his Sneads Pirates, will host Cottondale this Friday. After going 10-0 during the regular season, the Pirates got the 1 seed and enjoyed a nice first round bye. It also means they get to host the 2nd and 3rd rounds games.
Tomahawk Nation
Bowl Projections after Week 11: Who, where could FSU be playing?
No. 20 Florida State Seminoles football (7-3, 5-3 ACC) ended conference playing on a high note, finishing with its ACC record since 2016 on Saturday after beating the Syracuse Orange 38-3. According to FSU Sports Info, Florida State is:. The first ACC school to allow 65 or fewer passing yards...
FAMU submits bid to host NCAA Football Championship Subdivision playoff game
The Florida A&M University football team is a win away from potentially hosting an NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoff game.
TR Morning News Briefs 11/14/2022
. Local News ______ Last week the The Tallahassee Police Department reported that an armed robbery occurred at a Killearn Estates Circle K store. TPD’s daily log of incidents indicated the armed robbery took place on November 9th at 10:15 p.m. at the 4800 block of Kerry Forest Parkway. There have been no media reports […]
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - November 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for November 16th, 2022. Mostly cloudy and chilly again tonight with no more than a stray sprinkle possible. Lows in the 40s. Another mostly cloudy and cool day tomorrow, in the 50s to near 60. Colder start...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU moves up in College Football Playoff rankings
After beating Syracuse 38-3 in its ACC finale, Florida State Seminoles football has moved up in the College Football Playoff rankings. In the latest edition of the 2022 rankings, the Playoff Committee has slotted Florida State at No. 19 after having the team at No. 23 last week. Florida State...
fsunews.com
Tropical Storm Nicole makes landfall in Florida
On Nov. 10, 2022, Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall on Florida’s east-coast as a Category 1 hurricane early in the day before regressing back into a tropical storm. Some counties across Florida have been fortunate enough to endure only moderate rain and stronger-than-usual winds. Still, other counties, such as Orange County and Volusia County are facing devastating damages and risks of storm surges, especially while they’re still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
thefamuanonline.com
DJ and producer Antmann is up next
Everyone is born with a gift. Antmann just so happens to master his. Anthony Haynes was born on April 18, 2002, in Broward County. Frequently moving from one school to another, Haynes tried his best to integrate with everyone he came across. Eventually it became easier for him to introduce himself to new people; leading him to self discovery.
WCTV
Semi overturns, shuts down I-10 in Gadsden County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol reports that I-10 in Gadsden County has re-opened as of 6 p.m. An overturned semi blocked the westbound lanes near Greensboro for three hours. FHP says a tractor-trailer driver ran off the shoulder of the road and then overcorrected, causing the truck...
WCTV
Thanksgiving meals and drives around the Big Bend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thanksgiving is here, so the giving season is in full swing. People with giving spirits are hosting free Thanksgiving meals across the Big Bend. We will continue to update this list over the coming days. Check out the locations below:. LEON COUNTY. Thanksgiving Meals. Project Annie...
Tallahassee-Leon County to host 2022 Family Day Celebration
In recognition of the annual holiday Family Day, Tallahassee-Leon County is set to host the 2022 Family Day Celebration on Nov.25.
thefamuanonline.com
An alumna who is determined to make a difference
This Florida A&M University graduate has taken the definition of perseverance to a new level. Theresa Ballard, a criminal justice major, always knew that the odds would be in her favor. Born and raised on the south side of Chicago, she knew these challenges would only become her driving forces...
