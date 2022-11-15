Read full article on original website
Twitch streamer perfectly captures Pokemon Scarlet & Violet performance issues
A Twitch streamer managed to capture the perfect clip showing off the massive performance issues plaguing Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has officially launched, and players are already knee-deep in their journey into the new Paldea region. Sadly for many trainers, performance issues on the Nintendo Switch...
Maya reveals new Twitch plans after returning from two-month break
Twitch streamer Maya Higa has just returned from her two-month break from content creation and has revealed her plans for the future. Just two months after taking her indefinite break from Twitch, Maya Higa made good on her announcement that she was set to return to streaming on November 16.
Dr Disrespect discovers “atrocious” problem with Warzone 2 on launch day
Dr Disrespect is already on fire with opinions about Warzone 2, slamming the game’s looting issues. The former level designer for Call of Duty games turned world-famous streamer, Doc has no shortage of opinions on the series’ battle royale game Warzone. He was incredibly outspoken during the first...
Emiru reveals creepy “grooming” messages from big Twitch streamers when she was in school
Popular Twitch streamer Emily ‘Emiru’ Schunk revealed during a recent Noodle Shop podcast episode that she received creepy messages from “big Twitch streamers” while she was still in high school. Like many of the top creators on Twitch, Emiru has been streaming for quite some time...
How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
Slide canceling used to be an important tactic in Warzone and there is a workaround to use it in the new game. Here’s how you can slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. Slide cancel is a momentum and movement-based mechanic that proves to be quite useful...
Warzone 2 players furious over “garbage” PUBG-style looting system
The new Warzone 2 looting system is already causing a lot of problems within the Call of Duty community, with many of the playerbase calling for changes. Being able to loot quickly and efficiently in Warzone 2 can give you a huge advantage in any battle royale game, especially when hot dropping into highly contested areas. However, one of the biggest changes in the game is the way players pick up loot in Warzone 2.
How to get Deino, Zweilous, Hydreigon, & Iron Jugulis in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
The generation 5 pseudo-Legendary Hydreigon returns in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, and here is where players can find Deino, Zweilous, and the new Iron Jugulis Future Paradox form in Paldea. With each generation of Pokemon games comes a brand new line of pseudo-Legendaries. These are fearsome Pokemon that have a...
How to get Iron Valiant in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: Ralts, Kirlia, Gardevoir & Gallade
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will be able to capture and raise Ralts in the Paldea region, and those who are playing Violet will have the opportunity to encounter Future Form Paradox Pokemon Iron Valiant. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players will see many mascot Pokemon included in the Gen 9...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet gym order: All paths level order
With Pokemon Scarlet & Violet being the series’ first open-world experience, it’s easy for players to get turned around. This guide will help players find their way around Paldea by showing which order they should take on the game’s gyms, titan, and Star Street challenges. Pokemon games...
Where to find Riolu & Lucario in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Evolution method
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans will again be able to add the popular Fighting-types Riolu and Lucario to their teams. Below is everything players need to find and evolve Riolu in Paldea. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans have their pick of favorite species from past games and regions. From the...
Who is Cassiopeia in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet? Mysterious character behind Operation Star Street revealed
At the start of the journey in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, players will meet a mysterious figure named Cassiopeia, and this guide will peel back their secret identity. *SPOILER ALERT* This article contains spoilers regarding key moments in the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet storyline. If you wish to stay unspoiled, turn back now!
Overwatch 2 adds controversial crossplay aim assist feature
The Overwatch 2 developer has decided to correct its mistake and return aim assist to crossplay lobbies with the latest patch. Playing with friends on different systems, be it consoles like PlayStation and Xbox or PC, offers a host of complications and issues. Console players often bemoan the fact that...
Warzone 2 streamers unleash first-ever nuke on Al Mazrah
Call of Duty streamers Marked and Wagnificent are the first to unleash a nuke on Al Mazrah in Warzone 2. Marked and Wagnificent’s Warzone 2 squad is the very first team to figure out the nuke feature in all of the game, and it was an absolute sight to behold.
How to claim free Overwatch 2 Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko highlight intros
Overwatch 2 is giving away free Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kirikon highlight intros for the new heroes. Let’s get into how to claim the prizes. Overwatch 2‘s release has successfully breathed new life into Blizzard’s FPS franchise. The sequel brought tons of new changes including a switch...
Valorant Game Changers player anime keycaps set community on fire
A player competing at the Valorant Game Changers World Championships has set the community on fire for her top row of keycaps featuring blushing anime characters. Guild X lost against Shopify Rebellion on the second day of competition at the Game Changers World Championship 2-1, but the team was still able to end the day on a high note as Vivian ‘roxi’ Schilling’s keyboard was shown on the broadcast.
How to get Wooper & Quagsire in Pokemon Scarlet Violet: In-game trade location
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet still has a method for finding the original blue form of Wooper, not just Paldean Wooper. Here, we’ll show you a simple NPC in-game trade to get it and Quagsire. The Gen 9 Dex has added a brand-new Wooper form, Paldean Wooper, and it’s got...
Viral TikTok reveals easiest way to get M13B in Warzone 2 DMZ
The M13B is the crown jewel of DMZ and this viral TikTok showcases the easiest way to add it to your Warzone 2 collection. Call of Duty’s brand-new DMZ mode brings a touch of extraction-type shooters like Escape From Tarkov to the world’s biggest FPS franchise. There are...
DrLupo’s list of Warzone 2 fixes includes proximity chat, looting, and DMZ mode
Streamer DrLupo is among the many who have tried out Warzone 2 and the new DMZ mode, and he has some thoughts on improvements that are needed. DrLupo came to fame thanks to his reputation as a battle royale player back in the hey-day of games like H1Z1 and the height of Fortnite’s popularity.
Warzone 2 review-in-progress: DMZ steals the show in Battle Royale revamp
Warzone 2 is here, but can lightning strike twice for Call of Duty’s Battle Royale megabit? Here are some early thoughts from our time with the game. Warzone may have been Call of Duty’s second stab at the Battle Royale formula, but there’s a reason so many players jumped into Verdansk. For one, the game was free-to-play, unlike its predecessor Blackout, and for another, it launched around the time much of the world was forced into lockdowns.
How to breed Pokemon & get eggs in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have put a spin on classic breeding mechanics, retiring the Pokemon Center and replacing it with new features included in the Pokemon Picnic. Below are all the details for breeding Pokemon. Breeding Pokemon is an important and well-loved feature of the video game series. Breeding allows...
