thelocalne.ws
“You’re embarrassing yourself,” planning board member told
IPSWICH — A planning board member asked another member to stop after she repeatedly interrupted the town’s new assistant planner, Andrea Bates. “You’re embarrassing yourself,” Laurie Paskavitz told fellow board member Helen Weatherall. The exchange came during a contentious discussion on how to proceed with a...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich Legal Notice: 276 High St., 265 Topsfield Road
These two notices will appear in the Nov. 23 print edition. Please note the Ipswich Conservation Commission, in accordance with M.G.L. Chapter 131, Section 40 and the Ipswich Wetlands Protection Bylaw, will hold a Public Hearing via Zoom Conference Call, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 7:00 P.M., relative to a filing by Town of Ipswich Utilities Department for work at 276 High Street shown on Tax Map: 20D Lot: 008 for a NOTICE OF INTENT for maintenance activities including repairs to the gatehouse and associated pipelines at the Dow Brook Reservoir Dam, in jurisdictional areas.
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Fine relationship strangled by vines
My garbage man is mad at me. Me! The most conscientious sorter of waste products in the history of Ipswich. I am a devotee of the Ipswich Local News’ environmentalist columnist Paula Jones, who patiently and repeatedly teaches us about sorting our plastics from our pistachio shells. Please Support...
thelocalne.ws
Winter to light up Greater Cape Ann
For the third year running, Winter Lights on Cape Ann is back to set a festive mood — and hand out $250 to one lucky winner. This year’s displays of festive lights are expanding to businesses across Greater Cape Ann, including participating businesses in Essex, Gloucester, Ipswich, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and Rockport.
thelocalne.ws
Tales from the Scanner: Ruckus behind school
At around 2:55 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, two parents were said to be getting into an argument with two youths at the skate park. The caller said the dispute was “getting extremely heated.”. Around 11 a.m. on Friday, a tractor fire was reported on Mahaffey Lane in Rowley....
thelocalne.ws
Martial arts instructors spend weekend training
Over the weekend of November 11, the staff of Mark Warner’s Martial Arts headed to Keene, N.H., for some advanced training in teaching and application of the martial arts. On Friday, there was a meet-and-greet for all the presenters, including Ipswich’s own Tashi Mark Warner. It was an opportunity for everyone to get together and discuss their fields of expertise.
thelocalne.ws
Shrek Junior to bring 101 students to the stage this weekend
IPSWICH — A knight’s shield, a tiara, and an onion all encapsulate this year’s musical at the middle school. As of this Friday, nearly one quarter of the middle school — an overwhelming 101 students — will gallop across the stage in a production of Dreamworks‘ Shrek Junior.
thelocalne.ws
Mark Perrone obituary
Mark James Perrone, husband of Cynthia J. (Pilkington) Perrone died Tuesday, November 15, 2022 after a long illness. Born in Salem on September 28, 1953, he was the son of the late James S. and Florence M. Perrone. Mark grew up in Ipswich and was a proud graduate of the...
