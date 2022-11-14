Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
Can You Have WiFi without A Router?
Generally speaking, a router is what creates the Wi-Fi network. But in certain cases, such as when youre traveling, you may need Wi-Fi access without a router at hand. The short answer for such scenarios is that it is indeed possible to have Wi-Fi without a router. There are various...
Android Authority
How to turn off 5G on your Android phone
Here's how to disconnect from the 5G network when you don't need it. The 5G network promises faster data speeds and lower latency connections, but the tradeoff is that you may notice your battery draining faster than usual. Additionally, 5G still isn’t very prominent outside of major cities in the US and Europe. If you do have it, you may opt to connect to 4G LTE networks instead. Here’s how to turn off 5G connections on your Android phone.
Cult of Mac
Apple launches free Emergency SOS via satellite on all iPhone 14 models
IPhone 14 models can now use Apple’s Emergency SOS via satellite service. It allows users of the latest iOS handsets to exchange texts with emergency services while outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage. The new feature debuted Tuesday in the United States. Apple says the satellite SOS service will...
CNET
Speed Up Your Home Wi-Fi Now: 4 Tips
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The pandemic dramatically changed our work habits. Working at home and spending more time online became the norm; in turn, this made a necessity out of fast, reliable Wi-Fi. Even now, over two years later, our home internet connections are as important as ever.
Android Authority
Does 5G use more battery on your smartphone?
If you care about maximizing battery life, turning off 5G may yield noticeable results. Once a feature reserved for flagship smartphones, 5G has now become widely available across all price tiers. But hardware support is only one side of the equation — many carriers worldwide are still transitioning between 4G LTE and 5G. Keeping that in mind then, should you enable 5G on your smartphone? And more importantly, does the feature drain your battery faster than previous gen cellular standards? Here’s everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Walmart shoppers are loving this $99 laptop – get it while you can
Here’s an offer from the early Walmart Black Friday deals that’s getting a lot of attention — a $130 discount for the Gateway 14.1-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to just $99 from its original price of $229. If you were looking forward to this year’s Black Friday laptop deals, you could avoid the chaos that’s expected from the shopping holiday by taking advantage of this bargain right now. However, you need to hurry in finalizing your purchase because we’re not sure if the price cut will still be available tomorrow.
PC Magazine
Walmart Black Friday Ad Scan: Check Out the Best Early Deals
Walmart just dropped its Black Friday ad. Here's what you can score as part of the retailer's Deals for Days sale, which starts Nov. 7 and features discounts on TVs, speakers, PCs, and more. The holidays are just around the corner, and you know what that means: Black Friday deals....
CNET
I Used a Satellite to Contact 911 With My iPhone 14. Here's How
Some of the iPhone 14's biggest new features are invisible tools and services that you'll hopefully never have to use. Emergency SOS via Satellite, which Apple announced in September but just launched on Tuesday, is one such feature -- and I had the chance to try it out. Beyond the...
Best USB-C thumb drives 2022
Flash drives with USB-A are still the standard, but with USB-C, you can get a flash drive that works with your phone, and it’s also future proof as more laptops move to USB-C ports.
TechRadar
Samsung's best budget tablet is down to its cheapest ever price for Black Friday
Looking for a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now available for its cheapest ever price in the early Black Friday deals in both the US and the UK. The budget-friendly tablet has been slashed to just $139 at Walmart (opens in new tab), while folks across the Atlantic can apply a £60 voucher at Amazon to drop it to £159 (opens in new tab).
Black Friday iPhone deals 2022 — get an iPhone 14 Pro for free at Verizon
From Apple to Verizon, here are the best Black Friday iPhone deals you can buy this holiday season.
The Verge
How to share your Wi-Fi on Windows 11
A few months ago, one of my devices randomly decided it didn’t want to connect wirelessly to my internet anymore. This was annoying, but while I waited for it to be repaired, there was an easy fix. I could turn my Windows desktop into a mobile hotspot and use that to get the device online.
Best microSD cards in 2022: memory for phones, cameras, drones & more
The best MicroSD Cards offer a bewildering array of capacities, speeds & prices. So which is the right one for you?
9to5Mac
T-Mobile turns on ‘Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G’ touting speeds up to 3Gbps
This past summer, T-Mobile released the results of a production network test that showed how 5G Standalone (5G SA) could deliver speeds up to 3Gbps when combined with carrier aggregation (NR CA). Now the Uncarrier has officially launched its “Standalone Ultra Capacity 5G.”. T-Mobile shared the details in a...
Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 review
The Xiaomi Mi Smart Scale 2 is a budget-friendly, minimalist smart scale with a good number of body metrics.
Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera with Solar Panel Charger review: elite smart security
Arlo is the Apple of smart cameras, and its Ultra 2 is impressive
PC Magazine
Where Can You Buy an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 on Launch Day?
UPDATE 11/16: As expected, a number of retailers quickly sold out on Wednesday morning. Later in the day, Nvidia confirmed it would continue inviting select consumers to buy GeForce RTX 4000 graphics cards directly from the company through a new pilot system. Original Story:. If you plan on buying Nvidia’s...
Times Gazette
Should I replace my WiFi router?
Editor’s note — This is the second part of the multi-part column. Last week we covered the hardware components that sit between your device (phone, tablet, etc.) and the Internet. This week we’ll cover WiFi — the terms and concepts you should know if you’re considering replacing your WiFi.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro could feature significantly faster wired data transfer speeds
2023 iPhone 15 Pro models could feature faster data transfer speeds over a wired connection. Current iPhone models only support USB 2.0 transfer speeds over Lightning. Rumors indicate Apple will transition to the USB Type-C connector across its entire iPhone lineup next year. But the faster data transfer speeds could be limited to the Pro models.
TechRadar
Netgear Nighthawk RAXE300 review: a state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6E router
It’s not cheap, but the Nighthawk router ‘s tri-band Wi-Fi 6E provides impressive speed, along with multiple high-speed Ethernet ports for wired connections. The Nighthawk app is also very easy to use, but it’s a shame that you have to pay extra for other features such as parental controls.
