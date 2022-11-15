Read full article on original website
Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year
Florida gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional holiday time off for state employees.
WEAR
Report: Florida man shoots two buses full of Niceville daycare children with gel pellets
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Florida man was arrested in Okaloosa County for shooting two school buses full of daycare children with gel pellets. 23-year-old John Henderson, of Ponce de Leon, is charged with shooting a missile into a dwelling, vehicle, building, or aircraft. According to an arrest report, Henderson...
wuwf.org
Gov. DeSantis designates 114 Purple Star Schools, including 35 in Okaloosa
Acknowledging the massive military footprint in Northwest Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped at Fort Walton Beach High School Tuesday to announce the launch of two educational initiatives aimed at supporting military families in the state. Okaloosa County was chosen because it has a higher percentage of military student enrollment than...
Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
ssrnews.com
The Two Most Dangerous Words for Santa Rosa Citizens: Probable Cause
Probable cause is all that’s needed to ruin a Santa Rosa County citizen’s life. It’s a vague term but one which implies there is a “reasonable” belief that a crime took place. The trouble is that it’s seemingly too subjective and easily influenced by an officer’s personal feelings.
thepulsepensacola.com
Nine Escambia County Public Schools Earn Purple Star School Status
Nine Escambia County Public Schools have been recognized by the Florida Department of Education as Purple Star Schools. “We are so proud of our relationship with our area military bases, and welcome the opportunity to continue to work closely with them to support our military families,” stated ECPS Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. “This recognition validates the efforts of our schools as they seek to meet the needs of our local military community.”
getthecoast.com
Parker Destin announces candidacy for Okaloosa School Board in 2024
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, former Destin City Council-member Parker Destin officially announced his candidacy for the Okaloosa County School Board race in 2024. The election will happen during in 2024 August Primary, with Destin having already pre-filed to become a candidate. “The race is a long way off in...
WPBF News 25
Petito family to donate $3M granted by Florida judge in lawsuit against Laundrie's estate to Gabby Petito Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida judge awarded the mother of Gabby Petito, Nichole Schmidt, $3 million in a lawsuit filed against Brian Laundrie's estate. Gabby Petito was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021. Petito's body was found in a Wyoming national park in Sept. 2021,...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
WALA-TV FOX10
Several Gulf Coast agencies taking applications for Christmas assistance
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Several agencies along the Gulf Coast are looking to help those in need this Christmas. In Bay Minette, the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for its North Baldwin White Christmas program. Applications are being accepted in a new location this year. Residents apply...
utv44.com
State says Orange Beach city schools owe $4.6 million
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — The state says Orange Beach city schools owes it $4.6 million for the new city system's shortfall in the state foundation's 10-mill match funding program, according to documents obtained by Gulf Coast Media. .Because of their small size, the district qualifies for only $7...
Explosion at Escambia Co. oil facility, 1 dead, 1 injured
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday, […]
ssrnews.com
$10M Secured for Plan to Increase Reuse and End Effluent Discharge into Santa Rosa Sound
Currently around 1,200 taps on Santa Rosa Island are connected to the Navarre Beach Wastewater Treatment Plant, which discharges 200,000-600,000 gallons of treated effluent into Santa Rosa Sound each day. The money will help fund a plan which includes permanently ending that discharge into the Sound. (File photo). Santa Rosa...
Escambia County Public Schools’ faculty looking to negotiate with the district
Escambia County, Fla. (WKRG) — Faculty spoke out at Tuesday night’s Escambia County Public School board meeting to voice their concerns over pay, and working conditions. “It’s sad that I spend all day taking care of other people’s children, and I can’t even afford childcare for my own daughter,” said Dorie Nickerson, Escambia County Public […]
WEAR
1 dead, 1 injured after explosion at north Escambia County rural oil facility
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person is dead and another is injured after an explosion Friday afternoon at an isolated rural oil facility in north Escambia County. Escambia Fire Rescue was called around 1:30 p.m. to the 1800 to 1998 block of Fanny Road near Carnley Road -- east of Century and just south of the Alabama state line.
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
WEAR
Free driver's license clinic to be held in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The First Judicial Circuit Court of Florida is helping people get back on the road. They're hosting a free driver's license clinic on Friday, March 24. It's for people who've had their licensed cancelled or taken away. It's from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the...
WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
allaccess.com
WHYW (Highway 98 Country)/Fort Walton Beach, FL's Bo Reynolds To Camp Out For 98 Hours For Toys For Tots
JVC BROADCASTING Country WHYW (HIGHWAY 98 COUNTRY)/FORT WALTON BEACH, FL morning host BO REYNOLDS will spend 98 hours suspended high above the city to collect new bikes for children and raise awareness for TOYS FOR TOTS FORT WALTON BEACH/DESTIN. The 11th annual "Bikes Or Bust" will kick off FRIDAY DECEMBER 2nd at 10a (ET) at UPTOWN STATION in FORT WALTON BEACH, and wrap on TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6th at noon.
Second person charged for the 2021 murder of Pace 14-year-old
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 21-year-old was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail, Nov. 17, and charged with the 2021 murder of 14-year-old Cody Walker. Issac Cameron Daniels, 21, of Vestavia Hills, Ala., was originally arrested on Nov. 9, in Jefferson County, Ala. He was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail […]
