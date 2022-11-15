Nine Escambia County Public Schools have been recognized by the Florida Department of Education as Purple Star Schools. “We are so proud of our relationship with our area military bases, and welcome the opportunity to continue to work closely with them to support our military families,” stated ECPS Superintendent Dr. Tim Smith. “This recognition validates the efforts of our schools as they seek to meet the needs of our local military community.”

