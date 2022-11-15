Read full article on original website
deltadailynews.com
Mound Bayou Man Recognized for Service
A Mound Bayou man is being recognized for his role as an active citizen. During a meeting, including the mayor and Board of Aldermen, there was a moment set aside for Jerry Norwood. Norwood works to keep Mound Bayou clean. notice was given for his continuous community and work. He...
deltanews.tv
Thompson joins fight to save Hospital, but what will he find?
GREENWOOD - As Greenwood and Leflore County continue throwing "hail Mary's" to save their hospital. Some hope a powerful ally can help. Congressman Bennie Thompson has agreed to come to next week's Leflore County Board of Supervisors meeting to discuss possible ways to save the hospital, which as we've reported, has only a fraction of the money it needs to survive.
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
iheart.com
Cleveland Police Accountability Team Has a Leader.
CLEVELAND - The City of Cleveland announced who will be the first leader of the city police accountability team. You can read that announcement and learn more about Dr.Leigh R Anderson below. Nov. 15, 2022 — Cleveland — Yesterday was the first day on the job for Leigh R. Anderson,...
deltadailynews.com
Robbery Suspect Arrested
On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, officers with the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the 200 block of South Hyman Street in reference to a robbery. When they arrived, they made contact with a 31-year old victim who said that he was lying in bed when suspects entered his home with firearms displayed and took approximately $400.
WLBT
Investigation of stolen airplane engine leads to recovery of large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower Co.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Friday, November 4, an engine was stolen from an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hangar in Valley Park in Issaquena County. The theft of the plane engine was reported to the Issaquena Sheriff’s Office. The Mississippi Agricultural and Livestock Theft Bureau was asked to assist in the theft investigation.
deltadailynews.com
Suspected Arrested for Rape, Kidnapping, and House Burglary
A man wanted for rape, kidnapping, and house burglary has been arrested. Greenville police have Tyvon Brown in custody. In May, officers were dispatched to Highland Plantation Road for a sexual assault incident. When they arrived, a 25-year-old victim told police that while she was sleeping, Tyvon Brown entered her bedroom by pushing the AC unit out of the window.
