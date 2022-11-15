CALEDONIA — When the playoffs come around, Caledonia and Louisville have not been able to escape each other over the past three years. A 4-6 regular season looked to be the nail in the coffin for the Cavaliers, but two consecutive strong performances in the postseason have them back to .500 on the year with a spot in the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals on the line.

CALEDONIA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO