kicks96news.com
Jonathan Webster named East Central Community College Head Football Coach
*Story by Lucas Calvert with ECCC Athletics. East Central Community College in Decatur is excited to welcome Jonathan Webster to campus as the 22nd head coach of the Warrior football program. Webster replaces Ken Karcher who served in the role for 10 seasons before announcing his retirement in October. Webster,...
Commercial Dispatch
Game of the week: Caledonia hosts Louisville in MHSAA Class 4A quarterfinal
CALEDONIA — When the playoffs come around, Caledonia and Louisville have not been able to escape each other over the past three years. A 4-6 regular season looked to be the nail in the coffin for the Cavaliers, but two consecutive strong performances in the postseason have them back to .500 on the year with a spot in the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals on the line.
mississippiscoreboard.com
Defending MHSAA Class 4A State Champion Choctaw Central Edges 6A State Title Contender Germantown 57-56 On Last Second Free Throw By Kylinn Bell
Defending MHSAA Class 4A state champions Choctaw Central has been known for its suffocating full court pressure for years and Tuesday night the Warriors kept one of the best players in the country scoreless in the first half to get a big lead. Choctaw Central kept Germantown’s 6-foot-1 senior guard...
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
TODAY.com
Why Erin Napier has a ‘little living room’ in her kitchen — and the special family meaning behind it
Ben and Erin Napier’s kitchen has a feature that makes all the difference in their family. In Southern Living's November 2022 cover story, the couple shared details about their new home in Laurel, Mississippi, including their kitchen that has a "little living room." Erin Napier said that while she...
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
WDAM-TV
Head-on collision on Mississippi 29 traps injured drivers in vehicles
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - First responders from five fire departments in Jones County responded to a head-on collision Friday evening that injured both drivers. The accident took place on Mississippi 29 south, about a half-mile south of Ellisville around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, firefighters immediately began rendering emergency...
WTOK-TV
Teen died after fatal shooting in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One person is dead and another was injured in a shooting at Old Marion Apartments in Meridian Thursday night. Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said that a 15-year-old has died. It is not clear the condition of the other victim. Meridian Police are investigating the shooting....
WTOK-TV
Lauderdale County Republican chairman stepping down to run for District 1 supervisor
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Chris Bullock, the current chair of the Republican Party in Lauderdale County, has announced he‘s stepping down from that position to hopefully obtain a role that can impact the community even more. “Over the past two years, I’ve had the privilege of serving as Republican...
WTOK-TV
Man shot, suspects detained pending investigation
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 was quickly on the scene of a reported shooting on the corner of 36th Ave and 37th St. The reported shooting happened at around 2:50 Thursday afternoon. An off-duty police officer reportedly heard the gunfire and was able to radio to officers what happened.
MIssissippi woman charged with arson after she reportedly set fire to porch of parent’s house
A Mississippi woman has been charged with arson after she reportedly attempted to set her parent’s house on fire. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call at 767 Homesville Road, in Bogue Chitto. Deputies arrested Bethany Denise Wright, 42....
deltadailynews.com
Police Department’s Newest Division Makes Arrests
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Greenville Police Department’s newly formed Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of First Street around 8 a.m. During this operation, 20- year- old Jakeya Humphrey and 30-year-old Vince Brown were taken into custody. Both have been charged with Trafficking In Controlled Substance [41-29-139(F)], Felony Child Abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale, etc.) [97-5-39(4)(a)&(b)], along with Church and Firearm Enhancement. Both Brown and Humphrey were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await initial appearances.
wcbi.com
Ex-Sheriff Terry Grassaree, ex-deputy indicted for bribery, lying to FBI
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Noxubee County Sheriff and a former deputy find themselves in trouble with the law. Terry Grassaree has been indicted by a federal grand jury on one count of bribery and one count of giving a false statement to an FBI agent. Vance...
