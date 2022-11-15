Read full article on original website
Mound Bayou Man Recognized for Service
A Mound Bayou man is being recognized for his role as an active citizen. During a meeting, including the mayor and Board of Aldermen, there was a moment set aside for Jerry Norwood. Norwood works to keep Mound Bayou clean. notice was given for his continuous community and work. He...
Cleveland Police Accountability Team Has a Leader.
CLEVELAND - The City of Cleveland announced who will be the first leader of the city police accountability team. You can read that announcement and learn more about Dr.Leigh R Anderson below. Nov. 15, 2022 — Cleveland — Yesterday was the first day on the job for Leigh R. Anderson,...
Mound Bayou Hosted Till Screening
Hundreds of people–including the majority of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents–turned out on Thursday, October 27, to watch the movie “Till” about a pivotal figure and moment in Civil Rights history. The feature film goes into wide release across the U.S. after being in limited release since Oct. 14. The screening happened just days after a bronze statue of Emmett Till was unveiled in Greenwood, Mississippi.
Convicted Yazoo County drug dealer denied appeal
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, a Yazoo County drug dealer convicted in 2021 lost his recent appeal in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The Yazoo Herald reported that Robert Fisher was convicted and sentenced for several drug possession and trafficking charges in April 2021. Investigators said 31 kilograms of marijuana were found inside a […]
