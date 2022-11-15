Hundreds of people–including the majority of Mound Bayou’s 1,500 residents–turned out on Thursday, October 27, to watch the movie “Till” about a pivotal figure and moment in Civil Rights history. The feature film goes into wide release across the U.S. after being in limited release since Oct. 14. The screening happened just days after a bronze statue of Emmett Till was unveiled in Greenwood, Mississippi.

MOUND BAYOU, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO