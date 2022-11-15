Read full article on original website
Related
Black-Owned Grocery Store In Mississippi Opens For Business To Service Small Delta Community
A majority-Black community in Mississippi has gone decades without close access to a grocery store that sells fresh meat and produce until this October. Marquitrice Mangham, the owner of Farmacy Marketplace in Webb, Mississippi, runs the only grocery store in the small Delta town. According to Mississippi Today, the neighborhood...
railfan.com
Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line
GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
deltadailynews.com
Police Department’s Newest Division Makes Arrests
On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Greenville Police Department’s newly formed Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of First Street around 8 a.m. During this operation, 20- year- old Jakeya Humphrey and 30-year-old Vince Brown were taken into custody. Both have been charged with Trafficking In Controlled Substance [41-29-139(F)], Felony Child Abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale, etc.) [97-5-39(4)(a)&(b)], along with Church and Firearm Enhancement. Both Brown and Humphrey were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await initial appearances.
Comments / 0