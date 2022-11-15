ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

railfan.com

Train Derails After Bridge Collapses on Mississippi Short Line

GRENADA, Miss. — A Grenada Railroad freight train derailed this week after a bridge collapsed on the Mississippi short line. The incident occurred at around 1 p.m. on Wednesday just off Riverdale Road in northern Grenada County, the Grenada Star reports. No one was injured. At least one locomotive...
GRENADA, MS
deltadailynews.com

Police Department’s Newest Division Makes Arrests

On Wednesday, November 16, 2022, the Greenville Police Department’s newly formed Special Response Team (SRT) executed a search warrant in the 500 block of First Street around 8 a.m. During this operation, 20- year- old Jakeya Humphrey and 30-year-old Vince Brown were taken into custody. Both have been charged with Trafficking In Controlled Substance [41-29-139(F)], Felony Child Abuse (allowing child’s presence at drug sale, etc.) [97-5-39(4)(a)&(b)], along with Church and Firearm Enhancement. Both Brown and Humphrey were transported to the Washington County Regional Correctional Facility where they await initial appearances.
GREENVILLE, MS

