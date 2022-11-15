Read full article on original website
Related
petapixel.com
Landscape Photo Awards That ‘Value Authenticity’ Announce 2022 Winners
The Natural Landscape Photography Awards, which focuses on recognizing realism in photography, has announced the winners of its 2022 competition. Nature photographer Brent Clark has been crowned the overall winner thanks to his dramatic landscape pictures. “Now in its second year, the competition was created to promote the very best...
Inevitable Foundation Teams With Netflix for Accelerate Fellowship
Inevitable Foundation’s screenwriting fellowship is expanding with help from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity. The newly named Accelerate Fellowship will see the program’s mid-level disabled writers receive expanded support with the multi-year commitment from the streamer. More from The Hollywood ReporterJerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle 'SNL' Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"The Creators of '1899' Reveal (Some of) the Secrets Behind the New Netflix Mystery SeriesBlippi Franchise Expands With Meekah Show at Netflix (Exclusive) “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to launch the Accelerate Fellowship and speed up the transition for disabled writers to become high-level creators,”...
Comments / 0