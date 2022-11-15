Inevitable Foundation’s screenwriting fellowship is expanding with help from Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity. The newly named Accelerate Fellowship will see the program’s mid-level disabled writers receive expanded support with the multi-year commitment from the streamer. More from The Hollywood ReporterJerry Seinfeld on Dave Chappelle 'SNL' Monologue: "I Think the Subject Matter Calls for a Conversation"The Creators of '1899' Reveal (Some of) the Secrets Behind the New Netflix Mystery SeriesBlippi Franchise Expands With Meekah Show at Netflix (Exclusive) “We are thrilled to partner with Netflix to launch the Accelerate Fellowship and speed up the transition for disabled writers to become high-level creators,”...

17 MINUTES AGO