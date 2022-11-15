Read full article on original website
WOWT
Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the days since he was voted into the state’s top office, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been assembling his cabinet. Friday, Team Pillen announced that Tony Goins, currently part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, will continue to serve as director of the state Department of Economic Development. He has served there since 2019, according to the news release from Pillen’s team.
WOWT
Slightly higher unemployment rates in Nebraska, Iowa
Americans are swiping the plastic now and worrying about the cost later, and that can have serious financial consequences. Millions awarded on Thursday for housing projects will help Omaha improve the housing crisis here.
WOWT
New effort by Nebraska business leaders to address the national worker shortage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new effort is underway to help ease the worker shortage in Nebraska. State business leaders are coming together to push for change at a national level. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in Nebraska today that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workers,” said President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Bryan Slone.
WOWT
94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
WOWT
Election 2022: Race for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20 will go to a recount
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The race for the Unicameral seat for Nebraska Legislative Dist. 20, located within Douglas County, is headed for a recount. Friday’s latest updated ballot counts for Douglas County further tightened the close race between John Fredrickson and Stu Dornan to replace State Sen. John McCollister.
WOWT
48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
WOWT
Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor’s race
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A push by top Kansas Republicans to punish party officials who backed an independent candidate for governor is shining a spotlight on an internal rift. The conflict involving state Sen. Dennis Pyle could hinder GOP leaders’ efforts to steer the state back to the right over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s objections.
