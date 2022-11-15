ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

Nebraska’s incoming governor filling cabinet posts

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In the days since he was voted into the state’s top office, Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen has been assembling his cabinet. Friday, Team Pillen announced that Tony Goins, currently part of Gov. Pete Ricketts’ administration, will continue to serve as director of the state Department of Economic Development. He has served there since 2019, according to the news release from Pillen’s team.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

New effort by Nebraska business leaders to address the national worker shortage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new effort is underway to help ease the worker shortage in Nebraska. State business leaders are coming together to push for change at a national level. “We have 50,000 to 80,000 jobs in Nebraska today that we can’t fill because we don’t have the workers,” said President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Bryan Slone.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

94-year-old waits on Nebraska, federal agencies to verify ID

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 94-year-old Omaha woman has led quite a life, but now she’s jumping through hoops to get documentation that she even exists. Though born in Canada with family in Scotland, Jeanie Brotherston only travels by walker these days. So when she moved to an Omaha retirement community, she no longer needed her passport or Michigan driver’s license.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

48-year-old Nebraska inmate sentenced for murder dies in prison

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska inmate sentenced to life in prison has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 48-year-old Antoine Young died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Young started his sentence on Feb. 3, 2009, and was serving life for first-degree murder and use...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Rift in Kansas GOP boils over after loss in governor’s race

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A push by top Kansas Republicans to punish party officials who backed an independent candidate for governor is shining a spotlight on an internal rift. The conflict involving state Sen. Dennis Pyle could hinder GOP leaders’ efforts to steer the state back to the right over Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s objections.
KANSAS STATE

