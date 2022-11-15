Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
Klay Thompson missed two back-to-back three-point shots, and it led to Jordan Poole and Draymond Green getting a bit angry.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Arrived In Style At The Scottie Pippen's Party In 1996 In Toronto
During the 1990s, there was no NBA team more popular than the Chicago Bulls. Evidently, there was no player who could match the popularity of Michael Jordan as well. After all, MJ led the Bulls to six NBA Championships during the 1990s. While Jordan was the cornerstone superstar and the...
Scottie Pippen Absolutely Wasted $4.3 Million On A Private Jet That Couldn't Even Fly
Scottie Pippen once spent $4.3 million on a private jet that didn't even work.
Doc Rivers Says His Daughter Tried To Stop Him From Trading Seth Curry To The Nets
Doc Rivers gets real on what it was like trading his family.
NBA Star Russell Westbrook Opens Up About Being a Dad of Three: 'Blessed and So Grateful'
Russell and Nina Westbrook share son Noah, 5, and twin daughters Jordyn and Skye, 3 Russell Westbrook is reflecting on life as a father of three. Speaking on a panel at the 5th Annual Black Love Summit on Saturday, the 34-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star said that he's "most proud" of the bond he has with his kids. "I would probably say being a father, I've been blessed and so grateful," said Westbrook, noting the best part of his day is the "6:00 a.m. wake-up with my kids." "That to...
Former NBA Player Arrested For Attempted Robbery After Ordering Gas Station Clerk To Hand Over The Money
Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested after attempted robbery.
Charles Barkley Doesn't Want To Leave His $50 Million Fortune To His Family
Charles Barkley revealed a hilarious reason why he won't leave his $50 million fortune to his family.
Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant
Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job
Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
CBS Sports
Rams CB Jalen Ramsey says Lakers' LeBron James would have 'no chance' in NFL
Long before reaching basketball superstardom, LeBron James was an elite football recruit at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Ohio. James only played high school football for two years, but his skills as a wide receiver led to him being described as a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" and referenced in the same sentence as Jerry Rice.
NBA
Pool Report on the Flagrant Foul Assessed to Joel Embiid during the Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers game
The Pool Report interview was conducted by Rich Hofmann (The Athletic) with Crew Chief John Goble following tonight’s Bucks at 76ers game. QUESTION: “On the Flagrant 1 assessed to Joel Embiid for the transition foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo, why did you rule that it didn’t meet the criteria for a Flagrant 2?”
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 124, Bulls 110
Pelicans (9-6), Bulls (6-9) Suddenly, the New Orleans Pelicans have become a prolific three-point shooting team. In completing a 2-0 mid-week back-to-back in the Smoothie King Center, the hosts drained 17 treys, after knocking down a season-high 18 the previous evening against Memphis. Chicago was competitive for a half Wednesday, but New Orleans took over with a surge to open the third quarter and won that period 37-25, expanding the differential from five to 17. The Pelicans improved to 3-1 on their longest homestand of 2022-23, with remaining games against 2022 NBA Finals participants Boston (Friday) and Golden State (Monday).
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 17, 2022
New Orleans improves to 9-6 on the season after a 124-110 win against he Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. The Pelicans sweep the series 2-0 against the Bulls. Watch postgame interviews from Willie Green, Trey Murphy lll and Jonas Valančiūnas. Watch the game recap from the Pelicans' 124-110...
NBA
Dylan Windler Status Update
Cavaliers forward Dylan Windler, who missed 12 of the team’s 13 games this season with a sprained right ankle, will remain out approximately 4-6 weeks after a recent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection was received to help treat the ankle. Imaging taken at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Windler’s ankle will be stabilized in a walking cast, after which a new therapy plan will be established to determine the next steps in his return to basketball activities. His status will be updated as appropriate.
NBA
The Reporters' Notebook: OKC at MEM
The Thunder’s four-game road trip came to a close inside of FedEx forum as the team took on the Memphis Grizzlies. In a matchup of two teams with similar strengths, the Thunder was tested in limiting Memphis who also generates a majority of its offense from inside the paint.
NBA
Celtics' Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) miss game vs. Hawks
Boston guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks because of right ankle inflammation. The East-leading Celtics also were missing guard Malcolm Brogdon, who sat out his fourth straight game with an ailing right hamstring. Smart is averaging 11.4 points and 7.1 assists...
NBA
American Transmission Co. And The Milwaukee Bucks Team Up For Seventh Season Of Trees For Threes Program
First six seasons of initiative result in more than 2,900 trees donated across Wisconsin. American Transmission Co. (ATC) and the Milwaukee Bucks are teaming up to make schools across Wisconsin greener for the seventh consecutive season with the Trees for Threes program. During the 2022-23 NBA regular season, for every 3-pointer the Bucks knock down at Fiserv Forum, ATC will donate one tree. After the season, the trees will be planted at schools across Wisconsin. So far, the Bucks have made 113 three-pointers in their first nine home games this season.
NBA
11 stats facts to know about Elvin Hayes
In honor of Elvin Hayes’ 77th birthday and the Rockets retiring the NBA’s 11th all-time leading scorer’s No. 44 Houston jersey, here are 11 numbers to know about the legendary big man and Hall of Famer known as “The Big E.”. 27,313: Career points scored by...
Kira Lewis Jr. Shines With Squadrons
Kira Lewis Jr. made his debut with the Pelicans Birmingham affiliate, and he looks ready to contribute.
NBA
Golden State’s JaMychal Green Fined
NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 – Golden State Warriors forward JaMychal Green has been fined $20,000 for directing profane and derogatory language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Warriors’...
Comments / 0