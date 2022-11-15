ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

Scalise announces bid for House majority leader

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced a bid to become the next House majority leader on Wednesday as the GOP appears likely to win a narrow majority in the lower chamber. “The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Trump blames McConnell for GOP election losses: ‘He blew the midterms’

Former President Trump sought to pin blame on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Sunday after Republicans lost the battle for control of the Senate. While the GOP is still favored to win the House, the party fell far short of its expectations heading into Tuesday, and many Republicans have blamed the former president and the candidates he backed in key swing states.
GEORGIA STATE
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results

(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
GEORGIA STATE
ktalnews.com

McCarthy wins GOP vote for Speakership handily over right-wing challenge

House Republicans nominated Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) to be Speaker in a closed-door conference meeting on Tuesday after he faced a last-minute protest challenge from Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.), a former chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. McCarthy won easily, 188 to 31, in the internal conference meeting....
TEXAS STATE
denver7.com

Republicans keep McConnell as GOP leader despite disappointing midterms

Sen. Mitch McConnell was reelected as Republican leader Wednesday, quashing a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the Senate GOP campaign chief criticized over his party's midterm election failures. Retreating to the Capitol's Old Senate Chamber for the private vote, Republicans had faced public infighting following a disappointing performance...
GEORGIA STATE
Marconews.com

Do Republicans have to nominate Trump for president in 2024? Here's what to know

Former President Donald Trump announced his bid for the 2024 presidential election late Tuesday, after losing the 2020 race for the White House to Joe Biden. Ahead of his announcement from Mar-a-Lago, Trump filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission saying he is running for president in 2024 and setting up an account for fundraising.
FLORIDA STATE
Marconews.com

Hey Mr. President, you can’t rule this country with ‘a pen and a phone’

'We are not ruled by an all-powerful executive with a pen and a phone,' federal judge wrote about president's executive order on student loan forgiveness. President Joe Biden should take the legal wrangling over his proposed student loan giveaway as a giant note to self: Next time he wants to create a massive new government program, he should take it to Congress first.

