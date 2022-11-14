Read full article on original website
Ndamukong Suh signs with Eagles
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, DT Ndamukong Suh has signed a 1-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) The Eagles have struggled in recent weeks to plug up the run, which was a major contributor to their loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The Eagles have signed Suh to help with opposing running games while rookie DT Jordan Davis remains sidelined with an injury. The Eagles continue to add to their front seven as one of the top defenses fights for a postseason push.
Amari Rodgers released by Packers
The Green Bay Packers have released WR and return man Amari Rodgers ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. (packers.com) Rodgers, drafted out of Clemson in the 2021 NFL Draft, struggled to see the field on offense, spending most of his time on special teams. Rodgers never played more than 50% of the team's offensive snaps in a game in his season and a half and fumbled the ball seven times, five times this season. Rodgers is just 23 and in his sophomore, and he could be picked up by a team via the waiver wire.
Breaking: Sean McVay Announces Official Decision On Rams WR Cooper Kupp
The Los Angeles Rams' 2022-23 season just went from bad to nightmare. Star wide receiver Cooper Kupp might miss the rest of the year. Sean McVay announced this Tuesday morning that Kupp will soon undergo ankle surgery. The Rams, as a result, are placing Kupp on the injured reserve. He ...
Is Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s seat warming?
Although the Cardinals notched a one-sided win over the Rams — in a game that featured two backup quarterbacks — the team only improved to 4-6. Months after extending the Steve Keim–Kliff Kingsbury–Kyler Murray trio, the Cardinals have put together an underwhelming season. Increased chatter has...
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 11 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.
Mike Williams (ankle) participates in individual drills Wednesday
The possibility that Justin Herbert could get both Williams and Keenan Allen in the same week is too good to ignore. However, fantasy managers should temper their expectations and track Williams's progress throughout the week. If his status is questionable, it will be prudent to have a backup handy, given that the game is on Sunday night. If he has no injury designation, he can be started with reasonable expectations of WR2/WR3 output while hoping for the WR1 production that is possible.
NFL fans surprised by 1 move Arizona Cardinals made
The Arizona Cardinals leaned heavily Eno Benjamin when James Conner missed several games due to a rib injury earlier this season, but the team made a surprising decision on Monday to part ways with the third-year running back. Many fans were shocked when the Cardinals announced on Monday that they...
Eno Benjamin claimed by Texans off waivers
Benjamin will now slide into the Texans' depth chart behind rookie standout Dameon Pierce. He figures to be talented enough to supplant Rex Burkhead as the number two back on the team, but this is not an ideal landing spot for Benjamin. The Texans trot out one of the worst offenses weekly, and points for this team are exceptionally hard to come by. Benjamin will have no legitimate fantasy value barring an injury to the aforementioned Pierce.
Extent of Cooper Kupp’s ankle injury revealed
The Los Angeles Rams were hopeful that Cooper Kupp avoided a serious injury when he hurt his ankle in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but the latest news about the star wide receiver is not great. Rams head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday that Kupp will undergo...
A.J. Brown rolls ankle in loss to Commanders
A.J. Brown caught just one of his four targets for seven yards in Monday's loss to the Commanders. Brown left the game briefly after his lone reception and said after the game that he rolled his ankle. Fantasy Impact:. Opportunities were limited on a night where Washington dominated the time...
Keenan Allen (hamstring) participates in individual drills Wednesday
Allen has only played in two games in 2022, Week 1 and Week 7, while he deals with a lingering hamstring injury. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on his injury designation on Friday, but if he is active, he is worth starting in a game that the Chargers will presumably need to throw a lot. Keep expectations to a minimum, though, and expect WR2/WR3 numbers with the ever-present WR1 potential.
Terence Davis II drops 31 points in 26 minutes Tuesday
Terence Davis II erupted for 31 points (12-16 FG, 7-10 3PT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 26 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 153-121 win over the Nets. Fantasy Impact:. With the Kings up big late in the game against Brooklyn, Davis came in off...
Mark Andrews (shoulder) practices on Wednesday
Mark Andrews ended up being a limited participant in Wednesday's practice leading up to Baltimore's Week 11 game against Carolina. He arrived after media availability ended, leading to the earlier report that he did not practice. (Jamison Hensley on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. The practice was his first since injuring his...
Jerry Jeudy (ankle) sidelined Wednesday
This comes as no surprise after Jeudy was carted off the field this past weekend due to an ankle injury. Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett called Jeudy day to day, so he still has a small chance of playing this weekend but it does not seem likely.
49ers Notebook: Shanahan on Cardinals’ QB uncertainty, Williams tipping plays, Colorado weather; Lynch on Ndamukong Suh interest
The San Francisco 49ers are holding their three practices this week at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, about an hour south of Denver, to get acclimated to the altitude. On Sunday, the team will travel to Mexico City for Monday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals at Estadio Azteca.
Cooper Kupp lands on IR, will undergo surgery
Cooper Kupp has a high ankle sprain and will undergo surgery tomorrow. The Rams will place him on the IR, meaning he is out for at least four weeks. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The defending champs have no reason to hurry their star wide receiver back, given how their year has gone, so this may be the end of Kupp's 2022 season. Given the high floor and extremely high ceiling for the superstar, this is a catastrophic blow to many fantasy teams. Kupp's production will be almost impossible to replace off the waiver wire. However, Allen Robinson II, Van Jefferson, and Ben Skowronek should see increased opportunities, depending on who is playing quarterback. Those in dynasty leagues should hold Kupp without question. Those in redraft leagues need to make room for him in their IR slots if they can or hold until we have a better idea of his return timeline.
Nick Martinez re-signs with Padres
Nick Martinez has re-signed with the Padres for 3 years and $26 million. It can be worth up to $42 million with incentives. (Jon Heyman on Twitter) Martinez had recently opted out of his 3-year, $18 million deal, but it doesn't seem like he had much intention of leaving San Diego. He had a great 2022 season primarily in the bullpen but it wouldn't be surprising if he is more of a mainstay in the Padres rotation going forward. Last season, he had a 3.47 ERA, 4.04 xFIP, and 8.04 K/9 in 106.1 innings.
Jordan Poole starts, drops 36 points in win Monday
Jordan Poole scored 36 points (13-20 FG, 5-10 3P, 5-6 FT) with two rebounds, two assists, three steals, and one block across 29 minutes in Golden State’s 132-95 win over the Spurs on Monday. Fantasy Impact:. Poole got his third start of the year with Klay Thompson resting and...
Fred VanVleet (illness) questionable to play Tuesday
VanVleet is still recovering from a non-covid illness that will leave his availability for Wednesday in question. He may have to miss another game or two at the very most, but this isn't a long-term issue. Malachi Flynn and Dalano Banton would be the ones to see additional work if the veteran is ruled out again.
Jalen Hurts accounts for three touchdowns in loss to Commanders
Jalen Hurts completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception and rushed for 28 yards and another touchdown in Monday's loss to the Commanders. Fantasy Impact:. The Eagles' undefeated start to the season came to an end on Monday, but Hurts played well...
