Isaiah Collier commits to USC Trojans; point guard is No. 1 basketball recruit in country
Don't look now, but USC is the place to be. Just one day after landing the top high school girls basketball recruit in the country, the USC Trojans landed the top boys basketball recruit - Isaiah Collier. Collier, a 6-foot-3 point guard from Wheeler High School (Georgia), committed to USC...
theScore
USC lands 5-star guard Isaiah Collier
Isaiah Collier, the No. 6 overall and top remaining recruit on the 2023 ESPN 100, has committed to USC, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. Collier picked USC over Michigan, Cincinnati, and UCLA. "I loved the family atmosphere," Collier said. "My relationship with all the coaches is fantastic....
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
In their words: ASU coaches and players preview No. 25 Oregon State
Here's what ASU players and coaches had to say about No. 25 Oregon State ahead of its Saturday afternoon matchup with the Beavers.
247Sports
Tunnel Vision: Previewing the No. 7 USC Trojans and the No. 16 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl (replay)
We have a very special game preview Tunnel Vision with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham joined by David Woods from BruinReportOnline to preview the huge matchup between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl. The 9-1 Trojans control their own destiny for the Pac-12 Championship game, a win and they are in. After losing to Arizona on Saturday the 8-2 Bruins need some help to make it to Las Vegas if they can secure wins against USC and Cal next weekend.
USC vs. UCLA score prediction by college football computer model
Two old Pac-12 rivals square off this weekend as USC and UCLA renew their rivalry with a ton on the line in the Pac-12 championship race. USC comes in at first place in the conference standings at 9-1 and with a 7-1 mark in league play, just 1 point in a loss at Utah keeping the Trojans from being ...
WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation
Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
WATCH: Chip Kelly on USC's Caleb Williams, UCLA's Injury Updates
Kelly was asked how the crosstown rivalry compared to Oregon's rivalry with Washington, and he noted that his Ducks went 8-0 against the Huskies and Beavers.
Mark Fox After Cal's Loss to Southern: `I Think We Should Blame the Coach'
The Golden Bears fall to 0-4 for the first time since 1998.
USC Trojans return to top of Pac-12 football power rankings
WEEK 12 - SI PAC-12 FOOTBALL POWER RANKINGS. 1. USC; 2. Oregon; 3. Washington; 4. Utah; 5. UCLA; 6. Oregon State; 7. Washington State; 8. Arizona; 9. Arizona State; 10, Cal; 11. Stanford; 12. Colorado. Comment: I'm rooting for a five-way tie for first place at the end of the...
Huskies suffer first loss of the season, as Cal Baptist knocks off UW 73-64
On Thursday, the Washington Huskies became the latest Pac-12 team to suffer a poor non-conference loss. California Baptist, a team that just joined Division-1 basketball in 2018, used a 50 percent shooting effort from the field, including 7-16 from three, to defeat a lethargic UW squad 73-64. The return of...
USC gets good news on Eric Gentry and Mario Williams two days before UCLA game
The USC Trojans badly need Eric Gentry on the field for Saturday’s huge game against the UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. When the Trojans take the field at the Rose Bowl against the Bruins, they need Gentry’s high football IQ. They need his leadership. They need his long strides,...
Yardbarker
Washington State Cougars: Game 11 at Arizona – TV, Weather, More
Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars visit Arizona this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars play their second-to-last Pac-12 game of 2022 when they visit Arizona on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
No. 10 Utah Releases Depth Chart for No. 12 Oregon
How No. 10 Utah will line up against the No. 12 Oregon Ducks.
