We have a very special game preview Tunnel Vision with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham joined by David Woods from BruinReportOnline to preview the huge matchup between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl. The 9-1 Trojans control their own destiny for the Pac-12 Championship game, a win and they are in. After losing to Arizona on Saturday the 8-2 Bruins need some help to make it to Las Vegas if they can secure wins against USC and Cal next weekend.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO