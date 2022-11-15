ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

USC lands 5-star guard Isaiah Collier

Isaiah Collier, the No. 6 overall and top remaining recruit on the 2023 ESPN 100, has committed to USC, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi. Collier picked USC over Michigan, Cincinnati, and UCLA. "I loved the family atmosphere," Collier said. "My relationship with all the coaches is fantastic....
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Tunnel Vision: Previewing the No. 7 USC Trojans and the No. 16 UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl (replay)

We have a very special game preview Tunnel Vision with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham joined by David Woods from BruinReportOnline to preview the huge matchup between No. 7 USC and No. 16 UCLA Saturday evening at the Rose Bowl. The 9-1 Trojans control their own destiny for the Pac-12 Championship game, a win and they are in. After losing to Arizona on Saturday the 8-2 Bruins need some help to make it to Las Vegas if they can secure wins against USC and Cal next weekend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Kris Hutson has confidence in Oregon's QB situation

Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson talks about preparing for Utah with questions of Bo Nix being available for the game, while also having full confidence in backups Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield if Nix can't play. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent...
EUGENE, OR
Yardbarker

Washington State Cougars: Game 11 at Arizona – TV, Weather, More

Pac-12 play continues as the Washington State Cougars visit Arizona this week. Pacific Northwest Sports has all you need to know. PNWS presents what you need to know as the Washington State Cougars play their second-to-last Pac-12 game of 2022 when they visit Arizona on Saturday. PNWS has Washington State football fans covered.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy