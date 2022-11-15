Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge apologizes to Giancarlo Stanton after winning AL MVP
Aaron Judge on Thursday learned that he had won the American League Most Valuable Player award for the first time in his career. The New York Yankees outfielder received 28 of the possible 30 first-place votes, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani received the other two. Judge, who...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge will reportedly let Yankees 'finish as the highest bidder'
It appears New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner will only have himself to blame if he loses Aaron Judge to a different club. For a piece published Friday, Bob Klapisch of NJ Advance Media noted that Judge "will allow the Yankees to finish as the highest bidder" after the new American League Most Valuable Player hit free agency last week. That update comes after Steinbrenner confirmed he had "very positive conversations" with Judge following the season, including one face-to-face meeting, and after Klapisch and others claimed that re-signing slugger Anthony Rizzo improves the Yankees' chances of keeping Judge through his physical prime.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler Signs With Astros After Inconsistent Stint In Boston
The Houston Astros may have a familiar face coming out of the bullpen when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around. Houston signed former Boston Red Sox reliever Austin Davis to a minor league contract with an invitation to join the squad in Spring Training and fight for a roster spot with the big league club.
Yardbarker
A few “prove-it deal” free agent candidates for the Atlanta Braves
Some of the best free agent signings Alex Anthopoulos has made were low-cost diamonds in the rough. The Braves President of Baseball Operations has made a living off giving once high-profile players coming off down years, sometimes because of injuries, prove-it deals. They’re low-risk, high-reward moves that add up. AA has already acquired a pair of these cases in Sam Hilliard and Nick Anderson, but they won’t be the last. The team still has needs at shortstop, left field, and the bullpen. Since I don’t think the Braves will be relying on a prove-it-deal free-agent candidate to take over for Dansby Swanson, we’ll stick with outfield and relief pitching options.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Reunite With Former Top Prospect
After being let go by the Cleveland Guardians, Oscar Mercado is heading back to where everything started for him. Today, the St. Louis Cardinals announced that they had reunited with one of their former top prospects. Mercado was drafted in the second round in 2013 by the Cardinals. The young...
Yardbarker
Cardinals reportedly pursuing top free-agent catcher
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly looking to bolster their lineup and replace a franchise legend with an All-Star from a rival club. On Thursday, New York Post MLB insider Jon Heyman reported that the Cardinals are aggressively pursuing the top player at the position, Willson Contreras. “The Cardinals are...
Yardbarker
Braves to be next MLB team put up for sale?
The Atlanta Braves are a calendar year removed from winning the World Series. They have a new ballpark in a suburb of Atlanta and a ton of young players the organization has locked up on long-term deals in recent years. Despite falling short of expectations in the 2022 MLB Playoffs,...
Yardbarker
2 Additional Moves The Yankees Should Make
The New York Yankees will be one of the most scrutinized teams during free agency. After losing in the ALCS to the Houston Astros, everyone is wondering what they will do to improve. New York already made their first big signing of free agency by bringing back Anthony Rizzo on...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Announce Agreement With Key Reliever
The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal with veteran right-hander Chris Stratton for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration. Stratton came over to St. Louis from the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Jose Quintana deal at the trade deadline. After posting a 5.09 ERA in Pittsburgh, Stratton pitched...
Yardbarker
Yankees steal promising bullpen arm from Pirates off waivers
The New York Yankees might’ve lost Stephen Ridings to the New York Mets via waivers, but they did a bit of their own plundering on Friday afternoon, securing Junior Fernandez from the Pittsburgh Pirates, a 25-year-old bullpen arm. Per the Yankees:. Earlier today, the Yankees claimed RHP Junior Fernández...
Yardbarker
Yankees have made new offer to AL MVP Aaron Judge per Brian Cashman
The New York Yankees know that the clock is ticking when it comes to Aaron Judge. Don’t just take my word for it, General Manager Brian Cashman said it tonight. Cashman met with the media shortly after Aaron Judge was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player. The...
Yardbarker
10 free agent pitchers the White Sox should consider
After reviewing ten outfield names and five second base names that the White Sox could consider adding via free agency, we now arrive at the starting pitcher category. Through Ethan Katz, the White Sox have been rather transparent about their need to add another starting pitcher, while also stating that this pitcher is not likely to come from inside the system via Garrett Crochet.
Yardbarker
Report: Mariners eyeing two-time Gold Glove winner
The Seattle Mariners’ deal this week for All-Star slugger Teoscar Hernandez may have been just an appetizer and not necessarily the main course. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reports Thursday that Seattle has inquired with the Milwaukee Brewers on the trade availability of infielder Kolten Wong. A two-time Gold...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Reportedly Have Contacted Two-Time Cy Young Winner About Deal
The Boston Red Sox certainly will be wheeling and dealing this offseason and it sounds like a local player may find his way to the squad. Boston reportedly has been in contact with two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber after spending the 2022 season with the Tampa Bay Rays, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for 2023
The New York Yankees’ infield is set to go through a number of changes. The team tendered Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a one-year, $6 million deal, meaning he could end up playing a role in 2023. Nonetheless, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have both indicated that the youngsters will get an opportunity to compete for the starting shortstop position. Specifically, Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe.
Yardbarker
Why the Brewers should look to target this former division-rival pitcher
The tender deadline is always full of surprises. For the Brewers, they ended up holding onto 14 of their 18 arbitration eligible players. They also gained a new pitcher via trade in Javy Guerra. However, across the league there are now some intriguing players who are available. One of those is a former division rival relief pitcher from the Cardinals. That is Alex Reyes. The Brewers should look to target him.
Yardbarker
This non-tendered free agent should be a priority for the Braves
The versatility is the main thing I wanted to harp on. Anderson has played 1st, 2nd, 3rd, shortstop, and both corner outfield spots. He can help the Braves out in a pinch if he’s healthy and potentially even start in left field. Anderson had a tough 2022, but I still think he can be an effective player that would cost the Braves next to nothing.
Yardbarker
How Diamondbacks can solve their outfield logjam
The Diamondbacks feature one of MLB's more jam-packed outfields, and they added to the mix on Thursday by trading for Seattle OF Kyle Lewis. Arizona's outfield also includes Daulton Varsho, Jake McCarthy, Corbin Carroll, Pavin Smith, and Alek Thomas. Jorge Barrosa and Dominic Fletcher are also on the 40-man roster, but they will both likely begin next season in Triple-A.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Infielder Traded to Twins
Farmer signed with the Dodgers in 2013. He was a part of their minor-league affiliates up until 2017, when he was assigned to the Dodgers and optioned and assigned from time to time throughout the 2017 and 2018 seasons. In the winter of 2018, the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig, Matt...
Yardbarker
Yankees and Mariners discussing potential Gleyber Torres trade
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made it known to other GMs around the league that his infielders were available for trade. Notably, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Josh Donaldson, and Gleyber Torres seem to be on the market, with the Seattle Mariners actually showing interest in Torres to plug their vacancy at second base.
