There’s a part of Atlanta that wants to be South Beach soooo bad. Now, when we say “part,” we’re specifically talking about the corner of Juniper and 5th streets, where Steak Market sits—once occupied by Ludacris’s Straits Restaurant. Steak Market’s over-the-tabletop culinary experience starts with $40 valet parking, a step-and-repeat, and the quintessential clubstaurant bouncer. Once inside, your eyes will dart from glass showcases of beef to a perfectly lit wall of liquor bottles. All the while, though, your nose somehow remains focused on the steaks. The juicy Wagyu striploin, which is dramatically sliced tableside, goes wonderfully with the shareable broccolini and lobster mac. Just about everything here comes with big flavor and bigger price tags—yep, even that ridiculous order of cotton candy ($85) sitting on top of a mannequin's head like Marge Simpson. But hey, when in “Miami,” right?

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO