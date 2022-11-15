Read full article on original website
Steak Market
There’s a part of Atlanta that wants to be South Beach soooo bad. Now, when we say “part,” we’re specifically talking about the corner of Juniper and 5th streets, where Steak Market sits—once occupied by Ludacris’s Straits Restaurant. Steak Market’s over-the-tabletop culinary experience starts with $40 valet parking, a step-and-repeat, and the quintessential clubstaurant bouncer. Once inside, your eyes will dart from glass showcases of beef to a perfectly lit wall of liquor bottles. All the while, though, your nose somehow remains focused on the steaks. The juicy Wagyu striploin, which is dramatically sliced tableside, goes wonderfully with the shareable broccolini and lobster mac. Just about everything here comes with big flavor and bigger price tags—yep, even that ridiculous order of cotton candy ($85) sitting on top of a mannequin's head like Marge Simpson. But hey, when in “Miami,” right?
Gaja Restaurant & Bar
If Gaja Korean Bar feels hidden, it’s because it kind of is. Aside from the tiny sign with its name in red lettering above the door, it’s an easy-to-miss entrance on the back side of a brick building shared by a mini market and CBD store. You’ll know you're getting warm when you pull into a parking lot that definitely hasn’t been re-paved since the ’70s. Getting in isn’t particularly memorable, but the food at this Korean small plates spot in East Atlanta Village is. Nothing on the menu is more than $15, and the smallish space serves up some of the best beef bulgogi this side of I-20.
The West End’s Best Meals For Under $20
We have no clue how often Clark-Atlanta, Morehouse, or Spelman students are down to their last $20. But whether for a starving college student or financially-stretched working adult, it’s a great feeling whenever you can make a Jackson (the bill) work as hard as a Jackson (Michael, Janet, Samuel L., etc.). Luckily for them, us, and any other famished folks in the West End/AUC area, there are more than enough options for a solid, reasonably priced meal. From a plant-based pizzeria to a few soul food staples, here are the best places to eat in the historic Southwest Atlanta neighborhood when your cash flow isn’t quite cooperating.
11 Great Places To Eat (Or Order) Thanksgiving Dinner In Atlanta
Eschewing family melodrama to do your own thing is as American a tradition as Thanksgiving itself. So instead of faking pleasantries to rude-ass uncles or dodging a living room of rhythmically-challenged nephews and nieces getting sturdy on TikTok, chuck up a deuces and go eat elsewhere. Here’s where to eat out (or order in) for Thanksgiving in Atlanta. These places offer traditional and non-traditional dishes that will taste better than anything you could whip up with whatever’s left in a barren grocery store.
Where To Eat & Watch Football If You're Not A Falcons Fan
We can’t all be Grady babies with a selection of Falcons onesies waiting before we even take our first breath. Many long-time Atlanta residents are transplants—from cities like NYC, D.C., Philadelphia—who, while leaving their cities behind, can’t quite quit their hometown NFL teams (which is an even sadder story for Browns fans, but we digress). No matter who you cheer for on Sundays, it’s always more fun to watch with fellow fans. We’ve rounded up some of the best backers bars for those ATLiens who don’t really “rise up” on Sundays.
