Read full article on original website
Related
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Borekas Sephardic Pastries comes from the people behind Kosher burger spot PSY Street Kitchen, located in the same strip mall on Ventura Blvd. If you can't find the place, just look for the massive line zig-zagging around the corner. You might wait as long as 30 mins for your order, but once you taste these crispy, cheese-stuffed pastries, none of that will matter. Each buttery slice starts with an audible crackle of crispy phyllo dough, followed by globs of creamy feta that ooze from inside. Four different filling options are available: feta and spinach, mushroom and truffles, ricotta and za'atar, and brown butter with potatoes. Don’t try to choose between them. For $12 each, you don’t have to. Just get here early, order them all before they sell out, and share your leftovers with a deserving friend.
Bakaris Pizza & Kava Lounge
Don’t let the karaoke nights and speakeasy vibes fool you—Bakaris is definitely a pizza shop. This spot across the street from The Mall West End puts a delicious spin on things by sticking to strictly vegan and gluten-free ingredients. The Ultra Vegan Deluxe half pizza ($12) is literally half of a medium pie, made with a buttery-ish, cracker-like crust that holds onions, mushrooms, spinach, and other goodies up well. We just wish they were a tad more gracious with the red sauce.
Mr. Everything
Another tiny takeout spot, Mr. Everything has been an essential part of the AUC dining experience for years. While affordable hot dogs and subs are both great off the grill, it’s the famous Healthy Choice Rice dishes that make the most sense if you’re on a budget. Depending on the meat (options like chicken, lamb, or salmon) sizzling atop your diced vegetables and bed of yellow rice, you’ll spend between $14 and $19. But because your plate is packed with so much stuff, you’ll likely have enough leftovers for your next meal.
Kitchen Cô Út
There’s a ton of seating (and a neon conjoined cow and pig) at this Vietnamese spot on the LES. Both a beef and chicken phở are available, and we prefer the latter. (The chicken broth tastes like it’s been cooked with bones for at least two days straight.) Their broken rice dish with a pork chop and quiche has an interesting hodgepodge of things, and it’s especially good when you combine everything in one bite and drown it with fish sauce. But skip the bánh bột lọc, which has too much tapioca and seems like it’s been sitting around for too long. Surprisingly, you can’t get bánh mì here, but there’s a whole display case of pre-packaged items like mung bean rice balls and pandan coconut jelly that you can grab to go.
The Boat
After Phở Bắc Sup Shop moved out of a wooden boat located in their parking lot, it was mostly deserted for years. Now, they’ve reopened the rickety little ship solely to serve Vietnamese fried chicken rice and waffles—a dynamic duo we’ve replayed in our minds over and over again like the Napoleon Dynamite dance sequence. The fried cornish hens are super moist, blasted with sizzled garlic, and topped with a crackly glazed exterior. On the side, there’s yellow rice, an optional runny egg (exercise that option), a refreshing chrysanthemum greens salad, and phở broth for sipping. That’d be enough for the brunch of the century, but then they go and add crisp-and-fluffy pink pineapple waffles with salted whipped coconut and a peanut sesame crumble. Pair it all with stiff-and-sweet iced coffees, and we can’t think of a better early weekend lunch. Despite being seemingly small from the outside, the boat has plenty of four-tops where you can kick back with friends on a Sunday afternoon.
Café No Sé
You go to Cafe No Sé for the cool setting—it’s in the South Congress Hotel, and the space is big and bright. You’ve probably seen their avocado toast on Instagram, but Cafe No Sé has a lot more to offer that falls in the “kind of healthy” category. We like it best during the first half of the day—for breakfast, lunch, and brunch. Enjoy the good view, and get a side of pancakes with your kale salad.
Tassili’s Raw Reality Café
The only way to work around the crowds that line up at this house-turned-health-food-eatery is to preorder your refreshing Liberation Lemonade ($3.99) or kale wrap ($15.99) online. Outside of that strategy, we suggest passing the wait time by practicing your breathing exercises or patronizing the vendors selling their goods on the front porch. For rawists, vegans, and anyone looking for a non-processed, plant-based meal that doesn’t taste like lazy crudité, this is a great spot to bet on for a tasty marriage of ingredients like hemp hearts, black-eye hummus, and couscous seasoned with nutritional yeast and other spices.
Monster Vegan
In the old days, the only food you could get while watching a movie was gummy bears, stale popcorn, and sad nachos. Lucky for us, Center City’s Monster Vegan came along. Inside you’ll find a long bar and cushioned seating with great views of the horror flicks they show nightly. The plant-based menu includes belly-filling options like spicy rigatoni bolognese, General Tso's wings with a syrupy citrusy glaze, and fluffy cinnamon apple french toast for brunch. Bring a group of friends for cocktails and focus on your truffle parmesan fries when the movie gets too scary.
Phở Hoài Restaurant
This Sheepshead Bay staple has been a local favorite since the early '90s, and it’s time more people know about it. You can come with four people, order a ton of food, and spend around $60. The phở broth here is light but flavorful, and the noodles have a pleasant chew. The #1, which comes with a little bit of all things beef, is the classic, but we also love getting a bowl of noddle soup with a perfectly charred pork chop on the side for a bit of variation. If you want something that isn’t phở, get the chicken curry served with a freshly-baked, extremely soft, and crackly baguette.
What To Eat (And Skip) At Olly Olly Market
Joining the recent onslaught of NYC food halls is Olly Olly Market in Chelsea. Do we need another adult cafeteria to eat in? Does this have something to do with the loneliness epidemic? If so, Olly Olly does fill up at lunch, and it's a good place to sneak an afternoon cocktail at the super social bar. They also have free wifi. But there isn’t much else to differentiate this food hall from the rest.
11 Great Places To Eat (Or Order) Thanksgiving Dinner In Atlanta
Eschewing family melodrama to do your own thing is as American a tradition as Thanksgiving itself. So instead of faking pleasantries to rude-ass uncles or dodging a living room of rhythmically-challenged nephews and nieces getting sturdy on TikTok, chuck up a deuces and go eat elsewhere. Here’s where to eat out (or order in) for Thanksgiving in Atlanta. These places offer traditional and non-traditional dishes that will taste better than anything you could whip up with whatever’s left in a barren grocery store.
Daphnes Bar
Between the phenomenal cocktails, friendly bartenders, and palpable big-night-out energy, we’ve never met a bar that we wanted to make “our bar” more than Daphnes in Edmonds. For a spot that seats around 15 people, there’s always something exciting happening here. On a Friday evening, it’s a cramped sardine tin party, with “Volare” blasting while couples who can’t fit inside drink negronis and dance on the sidewalk patio. On an otherwise-snoozy Monday, their L-shaped marble counter gets full fast.
8 Places With Good Wine & Moody Lighting
Sometimes, you just want to turn the lights all the way down, drink a glass of pinot noir, or four, and feel sophisticated. The lack of fluorescent overhead lights is very important for times like these, and whenever you feel like crying into a plate of bolognese after a breakup, going on a date, or sitting at a bar alone and overanalyzing every single decision you made today. Romantic, vibey, sexy, whatever you want to call it—you’ll know what constitutes a “moody, dimly lit spot” when you see it. Here are eight of those places.
The Admiral Benbow Room
The Admiral Benbow Room is the closest thing you'll get to drinking rum on a pirate ship. With a dark space covered in barrels, projectors playing murky underwater b-roll, and a giant skeleton sculpture, it's a whole mood that will probably make you want to watch the 2003 live-action Peter Pan the second you get home. As for the rum, find it in great cocktails like a slushy coco locos or frozen strawberry daiquiris, or in mixed drinks featuring other ingredients like honey, orange bitters, passionfruit, and pineapple. Things are relatively relaxed earlier in the night (or, rather, as relaxed as a pirate ship-themed bar can possibly be), but as it gets later, this place turns into a total party, complete with loud music and a spinning disco ball.
Ploo
Ploo is by far the best option in Olly Olly Market, and it's where you should go when you can’t get your hands on one of the sold-out burritos from Forsyth Fire Escape. Unfortunately, Ploo tends to run out of stuff by late afternoon as well, thanks to their chewy handmade flour tortillas filled with meat that’s been so thoroughly marinated it’s like they’re trying to win a medal for it. Only the “Army of Meat” steak taco automatically comes on a flour tortilla, but feel free to sub flour for corn for any of the others, and don’t forget to add a side of smokey bone marrow salsa.
The Best Croissants in Miami
There’s a debate to be had about every type of food these days—except maybe this one. Because who doesn’t love a croissant? No, not those sad, deflated ones that your boss thinks will lure you back into the office. We’re talking about the kind that makes you stop, put your phone down for 37 seconds, and enjoy the mellifluous sound of honking on Miracle Mile. And before you ask—we only considered the plain version of this pastry for this guide, so there could be no hiding behind added flavors and powdered sugar.
Casa Tua
Casa Tua is an upscale Italian restaurant inside a boutique hotel in South Beach. It’s one of those places full of anniversary celebrations, tourists looking for a fancy night out in South Beach, and a smattering of regulars who won’t flinch at the aggressive price points. Why are they all here? Well, it’s not for the food, which is average, and doesn’t taste underseasoned so much as not seasoned whatsoever. No, this is just one of those fancy places with enough name recognition to suck folks in like a black hole that needs more salt. The one thing Casa Tua really does have going for it is its very pretty outdoor seating. But you can’t reserve one of those tables—they are first come, first served and get snatched up fast, mostly by parties of four or more. If you’re here on a date, you’re likely to get stuck in the claustrophobic dining room. It’s a living room-esque space where you’ll be forced to look jealously at people being all romantic outside while you prod at a massive veal parm covered with grocery store-caliber shredded mozzarella.
Lucy's Vietnamese
This Vietnamese spot’s whole thing is brisket smoked for 14-hours, which you can get in phở, a bánh mì, or a vermicelli bowl. Instead of the thinly sliced variety, they serve thick, tender slabs of meat similar to what you’d find at a BBQ joint. Order a bowl of brisket phở, then, then tag on a couple summer rolls and a Vietnamese coffee, and you’ll be in beefy bliss. If want something other than brisket, you can get some lemongrass chicken, tofu, or vegan chick’n instead.
Che Fico
Che Fico is one of the only places in town where walking into the dining room is like making a red carpet debut. Skylights and wooden ceiling beams with hanging chandeliers and dried flowers are reminiscent of a Pinterest board for your cousin’s fancy wine country barn wedding. Unfortunately,...
The West End’s Best Meals For Under $20
We have no clue how often Clark-Atlanta, Morehouse, or Spelman students are down to their last $20. But whether for a starving college student or financially-stretched working adult, it’s a great feeling whenever you can make a Jackson (the bill) work as hard as a Jackson (Michael, Janet, Samuel L., etc.). Luckily for them, us, and any other famished folks in the West End/AUC area, there are more than enough options for a solid, reasonably priced meal. From a plant-based pizzeria to a few soul food staples, here are the best places to eat in the historic Southwest Atlanta neighborhood when your cash flow isn’t quite cooperating.
The Infatuation
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is very simple: to bring you the most honest and trustworthy opinions on where to eat around the world. Our restaurant reviews and guides are all written by a small group of highly trained, highly opinionated writers and editors. They eat out a lot. More than they probably should.https://theinfatuation.com
Comments / 0