Cleveland, OH

KYW News Radio

The ‘A Christmas Story’ house is for sale

What’s better than watching “A Christmas Story” all season long?. Watching it in the actual house where it was filmed. It’s up for sale now in Cleveland. The house was the setting for one of the most iconic holiday movies ever made, but in recent years it has been turned into a museum and a bed and breakfast, according to a website for the home.
CLEVELAND, OH
Distractify

The Hallmark Channel's Holiday Flick 'A Cozy Christmas Inn' Offers a Stunning Mountainous Backdrop

That blissful time of year is approaching — the time of year when corny and predictable (and often heteronormative) holiday made-for-TV movies light up our screens like strings of glowing Christmas lights. Whether the recycled storyline is brought to us by the likes of Lifetime or the Hallmark Channel, we can't help but bask in the so-bad-it's-good joy. (Take a shot every time "the true meaning of Christmas" is uttered.)
ALASKA STATE
Q 105.7

Abandoned Upstate NY Mansion! Can You Believe This Was Left In the Garage?

Abandoned properties don't always appear to be abandoned, until you take a closer look. This particular home in Upstate New York would give you the impression that people live but but maybe they are on a vacation. A long vacation. As you will see however, nobody had been here in years. As a matter of fact it looked like the owners left abruptly and left everything behind. Including a stunning discovery sitting in the garage.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
WORCESTER, MA
Tyla

Woman finds hilarious note previous owner left under her wallpaper in the 90s

A woman ended up going viral after making a surprise discovery underneath her wallpaper, having found a ‘very British response’ waiting for her. Homes are often filled with signs of former life, whether it’s pencil marks on a doorframe denoting the growing heights of children or a mouldy, old forgotten carrot that you discover in the fridge on the day you move in.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New York

The Empire State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Saratoga County, you might just want to visit.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...

