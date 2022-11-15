Read full article on original website
Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting
There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
‘School of Rock’ comes to Glens Falls
The 2022-23 school year has long since begun. At Charles R. Wood Theater though, it's just getting going this week - and it's coming in loud and full of verve.
Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street
Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant
Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!
If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
NYS Music
The Gibson Brothers Announce New Album and North Country Christmas Performances
The Gibson Brothers, hailing from Plattsburgh and calling Nashville home, will perform two North Country Christmas concerts in mid-December, one in Schenectady at Proctors, and another in Ellenburg Depot. The pair will release a new album on January 27th, 2023, Darkest Hour, produced by Jerry Douglas and includes guest musicians Justin Moses, Guthrie Trapp, and Alison Krauss.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York
Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
All aboard! Stillwater man shows off vintage train collection
The Albany Train Show rolls back into town on Saturday. Local locomotive lovers will be getting into the spirit of the holidays by enjoying the sights and sounds of model trains.
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule
Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors
Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
Duck Donuts offers Black Friday specials
Black Friday is coming along with its madness. Stores are gearing up for the competitive event and others are ready to keep the shoppers shopping.
Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders
A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This is The Oldest City in New York
New York is old. This city in New York is even older. Let's take a look at the culture and history of this remarkable city. Albany Union Station(Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023
A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
Lehigh Cement to close in Glens Falls
On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it's Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.
Hot Chocolate Stroll returning to Downtown Albany
Attendees will be able to try gourmet beverages from participating locations and cast votes to determine who will take home the trophy.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
WNYT
Nathan Littauer Hospital says baby is among the biggest ever born there
Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville says one of their biggest babies ever was born in the hospital this week. Hudson Hazzard was born at 8:42 Wednesday morning. He weighed 13 lbs., 14 oz. He was also 23 inches long. The hospital says mom and baby are both doing great.
