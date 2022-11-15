ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Local American Idol To Headline Saratoga Springs Tree Lighting

There will be so many great Christmas Tree lighting ceremonies taking place in the weeks ahead, and the lighting in Saratoga this year will be extra special. The Christmas Spirit will be in full swing for the 36th Annual Saratoga Springs Victorian Streetwalk Weekend with events scheduled for Thursday, December 1st through Sunday, December 4th, according to a press release today from Saratoga Springs Downtown.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Glens Falls Bagels serves a dream for South Street

Once, South Street was known in Glens Falls as the "Street of Dreams." Today, on one block of the street, the dreams of the city have been poured into an empty lot, where a new mixed events space will host farmers markets, concerts and more for the community, as part of a Downtown Revitalization Initiative project years in the making.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Igloo season opens at Queensbury Hotel restaurant

Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in - and they're popular enough to require an advance reservation.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Concerts By Candlelight In The Capital Region? Wait Until You See Where!

If you're looking for a new and unique way to experience Albany's nightlife scene, look no further than Concerts by Candlelight! These intimate shows take place in some of the most stunning spaces in the city, and they're sure to make for a night you'll never forget. Here's everything you need to know about these must-see shows, according to Fever.com.
ALBANY, NY
NYS Music

The Gibson Brothers Announce New Album and North Country Christmas Performances

The Gibson Brothers, hailing from Plattsburgh and calling Nashville home, will perform two North Country Christmas concerts in mid-December, one in Schenectady at Proctors, and another in Ellenburg Depot. The pair will release a new album on January 27th, 2023, Darkest Hour, produced by Jerry Douglas and includes guest musicians Justin Moses, Guthrie Trapp, and Alison Krauss.
ELLENBURG DEPOT, NY
Q 105.7

A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century

Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
TROY, NY
KISS 104.1

The Best Places To See a Moose in Upstate New York

Do you remember the story from early last summer about a moose that was on the loose in an Upstate New York city?. In May of 2022, police were inundated with calls from people in Schenectady and nearby towns who swore, as hard as it was to believe, that they’d spotted a random moose just wandering around.
SCHENECTADY, NY
lakegeorgeexaminer.com

Lake George announces Lite up the Village 2022 schedule

Lake George will usher in the holiday season with the Lite up the Village 2022 celebration on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Shepard Park on Canada Street. Festivities begin a 4 p.m. when Bobby Dick and Susie Q will take the stage with a kid-friendly music show. Singer/songwriter Rich Ortiz, a local favorite, will follow the duo.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
Q 105.7

Albany Italian Market Saying ‘Ciao!’ After 17 yrs & Closing its Doors

Another popular Italian gourmet market is closing its doors. Close to its seventeenth anniversary, the owner of Via Fresca in Albany decided it was time to say, "Ciao!". Via Fresca has been in Albany for nearly seventeen years (its anniversary is in December) but its owner, John Randazzo decided it was time to close. He explained the reasons for his difficult decision on the Via Fresca Facebook page saying in part,
ALBANY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

After 5 Years Popular Cohoes Restaurant Relocating in 2023

A popular Cohoes restaurant will soon be vacating the country club it calls home to relocate to a larger space in the new year. It Has Been Inside the Van Schaick Country Club for Years. Max410 at Van Schaick has been the country club's restaurant for the last five years....
COHOES, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY

