Texas executes man for killing ex-girlfriend and her son, 7
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A Texas inmate who killed his pregnant ex-girlfriend and her 7-year-old son more than 17 years ago was executed on Wednesday, after courts rejected his appeals over claims of religious freedom violations and indifference to his medical needs. Stephen Barbee, 55, received a lethal injection...
With flu season off to an early start, health officials unsure how winter and spring will play out
At a virtual meeting on Monday, officials with the Texas Department of State Health Services expressed their concern over the active flu season. As Channel 5 News has previously reported, flu season is off to an early start. Typically, cases increase around this time of year, b. ut a graph...
Health experts offer tips on managing diabetes during Thanksgiving
With one in three people in the Rio Grande Valley diagnosed with diabetes, health experts are asking people to eat responsibly during the Thanksgiving holiday. Eating responsibly, health experts say, doesn’t mean missing out on delicious food. Diabetic friendly holiday options include roasting your chicken and turkey instead of...
