Mets claim Yankees pitcher Stephen Ridings off waivers

The Mets announced Tuesday afternoon that they have claimed Yankees righty Stephen Ridings off waivers.

Ridings, 27, made just a pair of rehab appearances for the Yanks last season, missing nearly the whole year after being placed on the 60-day IL with a shoulder impingement. The season before, Ridings tossed five big-league innings, allowing an earned run and striking out seven.

The move moves the Yankees down to 36 players on their 40-man roster.

