Mets claim Yankees pitcher Stephen Ridings off waivers
The Mets announced Tuesday afternoon that they have claimed Yankees righty Stephen Ridings off waivers.
Ridings, 27, made just a pair of rehab appearances for the Yanks last season, missing nearly the whole year after being placed on the 60-day IL with a shoulder impingement. The season before, Ridings tossed five big-league innings, allowing an earned run and striking out seven.
The move moves the Yankees down to 36 players on their 40-man roster.
Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1
Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch
Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)
Comments / 0