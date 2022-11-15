McCarthy nominated speaker in internal GOP vote but he faces conservative resistance

Read full article on original website
McConnell wins leadership race but GOP infighting continues
Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell — already the longest serving GOP leader in Senate history — will extend that run for at least another two years after winning against a longshot challenge by Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott to remove him from power. Thirty seven senators voted for...
Republicans narrowly retake control of the House, setting up divided government
It wasn't the red wave many top Republicans predicted, but the GOP eked out enough wins in contested seats to gain control of the House of Representatives, according to the Associated Press. With some races still not called a week after Election Day, Republicans picked up at least 218 seats, and will take over the chamber next year with GOP leaders facing blowback about failing to deliver in what many considered a favorable political environment for their party.
Congress holds first ever hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation
Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago. The federal government never fulfilled a provision made...
Republicans have won the House. Now, they're promising to investigate the Bidens
Two top House Republicans — Rep. James Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan — who are expected to chair the House Oversight and Judiciary committees next year are planning to lay out the evidence they say they have gathered from whistleblowers that show President Biden's son, Hunter, engaged in influence peddling and his father, potentially while serving as vice president, may have benefitted financially.
Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as a party leader. Here's who might replace her
A day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she plans to step down from party leadership, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced his bid to run for House minority leader for the 118th Congress. "Time and again, throughout a period of enormous turmoil for our nation, House Democrats rose...
What would a Trump 2024 candidacy mean for the Republican Party?
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Republican strategist Ron Bonjean about the future of the Republican Party after the midterms, looking ahead to the 2024 election. Former President Donald Trump is promising a, quote, "special announcement" tonight. It's widely expected to be that he is running in 2024. This is a tricky moment for Trump. Many prominent candidates he endorsed in the midterms lost. But recall that people have counted Trump out before. There were the sexual assault allegations.
Same-sex marriage bill advances in the Senate with bipartisan support
The Senate has voted to advance a bill that would protect same-sex and interracial marriages under federal law, setting the legislation on a path to final passage. The Respect for Marriage Act would not force states to issue same-sex marriage licenses, but does require them to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. It also recognizes these marriages under federal law for the consideration of benefits like Medicare and Social Security. All 50 Democrats and 12 Republicans voted to advance the bill, clearing a 60-vote threshold.
Lawmakers from both parties reflect on House Speaker David Ralston’s legacy
LISTEN: Former Democratic Leader Bob Trammell remembers House Speaker David Ralston as a champion for bipartisanship. —— After news of House Speaker David Ralston’s death, tributes and memories of the Blue Ridge Republican have poured in from politicians. Republicans and Democrats alike took to social media to share...
Judge says Georgia law allows Saturday voting for runoff
A judge on Friday said Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign, along with the Democratic Party of...
Fulton grand jury probe of Trump allies’ meddling in 2020 election sweeps in big names after midterm
A major investigation into 2020 election interference by allies of former President Donald Trump is escalating at the Fulton County courthouse, with some of the biggest national GOP players ordered to testify in front of a Georgia grand jury. On Tuesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp took the stand, and in...
Naomi Biden joins a unique club: brides who say 'I do' at the White House
Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, is about to join a rare club: people who tie the knot at perhaps the most exclusive address in the nation. Naomi Biden, 28, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle. She and fiancé Peter Neal, 25, announced their engagement in September of last year.
Donna Lowry: Ralston 'understood the job that we do as journalists'
LISTEN: GPB's Peter Biello speaks with Donna Lowry about the late Georgia House Speaker David Ralston's life and legacy. Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has died at the age of 68. A spokesperson says he passed away Wednesday following an extended illness, less than two weeks after he announced he was stepping down as speaker because of health concerns. The Blue Ridge Republican served 13 years in his position, making him the longest-serving state House speaker in the U.S. at the time of his death. GPB's Donna Lowry spoke with host Peter Biello about Ralston's life and legacy.
DOJ names Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee Trump criminal investigations
Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed the Justice Department's former public integrity chief Jack Smith on Friday to oversee the Justice Department's criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump. Smith will oversee the department's investigations into the possible mishandling of classified documents and presidential records at Trump's Mar-A-Lago estate, as well...
Carrying out executions took a secret toll on workers — then changed their politics
Pretending to die isn't typically part of a correctional officer's job. But when the court issues a death warrant, there's often a team that has to rehearse the execution of the prisoner. In Nevada, one of the people they practiced on was officer Catarino Escobar. Escobar wasn't nervous when his...
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
The FBI alleges TikTok poses national security concerns
The head of the FBI says the bureau has "national security concerns" about the U.S. operations of TikTok, warning that the Chinese government could potentially use the popular video-sharing app to influence American users or control their devices. The FBI has "a number of concerns," director Christopher Wray told a...
The U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying. The administration...
Georgia asks court to immediately reinstate abortion ban
Georgia officials asked a court on Friday to immediately block a judge's ruling striking down the state's abortion ban. The ruling allowed the procedure to again be performed beyond about six weeks of pregnancy. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney's decision earlier this week was “remarkable” and relied on...
Attorneys give closing arguments in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy case
Prosecutors delivered their closing argument Friday in the Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keeper founder Stewart Rhodes and four others, telling jurors that a "mountain of evidence" shows the defendants plotted to use force to stop the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden. Over roughly two hours,...
Who is DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith?
Attorney General Merrick Garland said he's charged former Justice Department prosecutor Jack Smith with overseeing two major Justice Department investigations concerning former-President Donald Trump to best serve the public interest. Smith will be in charge of supervising the criminal investigation into whether or not an individual or entity interfered with...
