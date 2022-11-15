Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
Saying Thank You to Those Unsung Heroes Who Make Our Lives a Little BrighterTMannAurora, OH
Here's where to find the best barbecue aroundJake WellsAkron, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
morganstatebears.com
Game 5: Utah Valley
Site: Montego Bay Covention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. MSU Coaches: MSU -Kevin Broadus (43-42 (4th season) • Utah Valley - Mark Madsen - 44-44 (4th Season) Websites: www.MorganStateBears.com | www.gouvu.com. SETTING THE STAGE. The Morgan State University men's basketball team will travel sunny Montego Bay, Jamaica to compete in...
morganstatebears.com
Morgan holds off Utah Valley in overtime to win opening round of Jamaica Classic
Location: Montego Bay Convention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. The short story: Morgan State senior guard Malik Miller recorded a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds and dished a pass to Khalil Turner for a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime to lead the Bears to a 73-72 win against Utah Valley Friday night at Montego Bay Convention Centre in opening play of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic.
morganstatebears.com
MEAC Names Kobe-Jordan Rhoom Nike Postgraduate Scholarship Recipient
NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced that Morgan State track & field student-athlete Kobe-Jordan Rhooms has been named the 2022 recipient of the Nike Post-Graduate Scholarship. "First and foremost, thanks to Nike for its support and its partnership with the MEAC," Commissioner...
South Range rolls over Perry to claim Regional Championship
Division V Regional Championship at Berkshire High School
OHSAA state semifinal bracket pairings for high school football playoffs are set
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The OHSAA has announced the high school football state semifinal bracket pairings for all seven divisions, finally providing clarity on which teams could meet in the state semifinals and finals following this weekend’s regional championship round. The winner of the Division I Region 1 final between...
OHSAA regional final football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Here are the regional final scores from the OHSAA state football playoff for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs
AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
Canfield knocks off two-time defending State Champs to claim Regional Title
Division III Regional Championship at Ravenna High School
After 23 years, last local Ohio public school to win football championship shares special bond
A special bond helped capture public school's last local Ohio football championship.
Moving on up, St. Vincent-St. Mary’s motivation reflected in L.A. Hayes: Boys basketball preseason camp tour
MEDINA, Ohio — Despite coming off a second straight OHSAA state boys basketball championship, Lance “L.A.” Hayes is approaching his senior season with a chip on his shoulder. He is committed to Kent State and already has a decorated high school career, but he still thinks he...
Black Self-Taught Chef Gets Taste of Success Landing Cleveland Cavaliers and Browns Players As Regular Customers
This Black chef in Akron, Ohio, is cooking up a long list of celebrity clients. Dion Millender turned his passion for cooking into a successful business after word spread, prompting the former principal of Firestone High School, Ken Jones, to sample the crispy egg rolls he prepared for his working family class.
whbc.com
Where will Massillon or Lake Play Next Week if they win? INFO HERE!
Designated home team will be determined after the regional finals. Regional final pairings also included. THIS IS THE PLAN FOR MASSILLON OR LAKE. THEY ARE IN REGION 7:. Division II State Semifinals – Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m. If Avon Wins Region 6:. Region 5 vs. Region 6 at...
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Tennessee traffic stop
A suspect in a January murder was found Thursday in Tennessee.
akronlife.com
Don Drumm's Ray of Light
Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man sentenced for shipping nearly 5 pounds of fentanyl pills across country into Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man received his prison sentence after pleading guilty to moving nearly five pounds of fentanyl pills from across the country into Northeast Ohio. A Postal Inspector with the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) found the approximate 4.85-pound package on May 10, according to...
clevelandurbannews.com
Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
Jury convicts Akron man of fatal shooting outside store in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man accused of fatally shooting another man during an argument outside a store in the Summit Lake neighborhood was convicted Thursday by a Summit County jury of two counts of murder. Eugene Wells, 27, also was found guilty of felonious assault and having weapons...
cleveland19.com
Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
Comments / 0