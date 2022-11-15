ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

morganstatebears.com

Game 5: Utah Valley

Site: Montego Bay Covention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. MSU Coaches: MSU -Kevin Broadus (43-42 (4th season) • Utah Valley - Mark Madsen - 44-44 (4th Season) Websites: www.MorganStateBears.com | www.gouvu.com. SETTING THE STAGE. The Morgan State University men's basketball team will travel sunny Montego Bay, Jamaica to compete in...
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

Morgan holds off Utah Valley in overtime to win opening round of Jamaica Classic

Location: Montego Bay Convention Centre, Montego Bay, Jamaica. The short story: Morgan State senior guard Malik Miller recorded a game-high 20 points and 10 rebounds and dished a pass to Khalil Turner for a pivotal 3-pointer in overtime to lead the Bears to a 73-72 win against Utah Valley Friday night at Montego Bay Convention Centre in opening play of the Jersey Mike's Jamaica Classic.
BALTIMORE, MD
morganstatebears.com

MEAC Names Kobe-Jordan Rhoom Nike Postgraduate Scholarship Recipient

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 17, 2022 – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced that Morgan State track & field student-athlete Kobe-Jordan Rhooms has been named the 2022 recipient of the Nike Post-Graduate Scholarship. "First and foremost, thanks to Nike for its support and its partnership with the MEAC," Commissioner...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cleveland.com

Lamar Sperling’s Mr. Football bid represents a rich history of Archbishop Hoban running backs

AKRON, Ohio – Since Tim Tyrrell’s arrival at Archbishop Hoban in 2013 the Knights have put themselves in the upper echelon of Ohio high school football programs. In that time they’ve gone 114-19 entering Friday’s regional final, have won five state championships in six finals appearances and have shown they can compete with the state’s top Division I programs and elite out-of-state competition.
AKRON, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Funeral services announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio-Funeral arrangements have been announced for longtime Ohio state representative Barbara Boyd of Cleveland Hts, a Democrat and former mayor of Cleveland Hts. who passed away on Sat, Nov 5, 2022. She is the mother of former state representative Janine Boyd, also of Cleveland Hts. Funeral arrangements are...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron attempted shooting ends in crash, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An investigation is underway after an attempted shooting led to a crash, according to Akron police. Police said they responded to shots fired around 10:20 p.m. Thursday night in the 400 block of Allyn Street. When officers arrived, the victim, a 29-year-old man, told them an...
AKRON, OH

