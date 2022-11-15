wow, what a load of bull, actually we are way past over populated. if we continue the human growth rate at this rate we won't have lands left to grow food, or much of anything else. the earth is struggling now and soon all that will be available will be processed foods. don't know bout you but I do like fresh foods. and consider the fact that we're in a water shortage situation everywhere now. what someone gonna invent instant water, just add water the more you impose and take from a planet without ensuring it can give back the sooner you seal your own demise. unless y'all got no problem with cannibalism a likely thing if we just keep populating or even Soylent green crackers. might not happen anytime soon but too many people will o my turn this planet into a giant concrete ball and eventually everything will die.
yes it can. You can fit the whole population into the state of Alaska or the country of Russia or China, or even Australia, which means the rest of the world is open. Math 🤷
I wouldn’t worry about overpopulation. The WEF and elites in this country only want 1 billion people to inhabit it. Now guess what happens to the other 7 billion?
Comments / 133