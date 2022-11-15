Sale at public auction will be on January 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. local time at the usual and customary location at the Front Entrance, Chester County Courthouse, 133 East Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jesse P. Thomas for the benefit of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Stockton Mortgage Corporation, dated June 7, 2019, of record in Book 446 Page 181 in the Register of Deeds Office for Chester County, Tennessee, (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, a Florida corporation duly authorized to conduct business in Tennessee, having been appointed Trustee, all of record in the Register of Deeds Office for Chester County, Tennessee. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made, and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Stockton Mortgage Corporation Other Interested Parties: The hereinafter described real property located in Chester County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: ALL THE FOLLOWING REAL ESTATE LOCATED IN THE FOURTH CIVIL DISTRICT, CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE, MORE PARTICULARLY BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN SET IN THE WEST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 200 WHICH POINT IS THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF TONY WEAVER AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE FROM THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND WITH THE WEST MARGIN OF HIGHWAY 200, SOUTH 26 DEGREES 26’ 08” WEST 319.35 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED TRACT; THENCE ON NEW LINES THROUGH MCDANIEL, THE FOLLOWING CALLS: NORTH 63 DEGREES 33’ 52” WEST 87.36 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; NORTH 06 DEGREES 53’ 02” WEST 238.54 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET IN THE SOUTH LINE OF WEAVER; THENCE WITH THE SOUTH LINE OF WEAVER, NORTH 87 DEGREES 38’ 45” EAST 249.20 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE, AS SURVEYED BY REASONS ENGINEERING and ASSOCIATES, INC. R.L.S. #508 ON APRIL 27, 1999. SAID LEGAL DESCRIPTION IS THE SAME DESCRIPTION AS CONTAINED IN THE PREVIOUS DEED OF RECORD.THIS IS THE IDENTICAL REAL ESTATE CONVEYED TO JESSE P. THOMAS FROM LYMON PARSONS BY WARRANTY DEED DATED JUNE 7, 2019, OF RECORD IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF CHESTER COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN RECORD BOOK 446, PAGE 179.Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 3215 State Rt. 200, Henderson, TN 38340, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 015 02405 00004015 Current owner(s) of the property: Jesse P. Thomas This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; and unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of trust, including right of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this foreclosure sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Albertelli Law Trust Account. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the Lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received, in excess of the winning bid, will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the Lender or Trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. James E. Albertelli, P.A. d/b/a ALAW, Trustee 401 Commerce Street, Suite 150 Nashville, TN 37219 PH: (615) 265-0835 FX: (615) 265-0836 File No.: 22-011168 A-4764451 11/17/2022, 11/24/2022, 12/01/2022.

