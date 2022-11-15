Read full article on original website
Program helps seniors live triumphantly
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local seniors gathered at a community event with themselves as the focus. The Salvation Army created Senior Adults Living Triumphantly, also known as SALT. “This event is something that we do once a month. It’s an opportunity for older adults to come together. It’s called SALT. And the entire idea is for senior adults to live triumphantly,” said Lt. Mark Cancia, with the Salvation Army.
Final ‘Praise in the Park’ of the season to be held November 27
JACKSON, Tenn. — The final “Praise in the Park” event of the season is coming up later this month. Praise in the Park was began by a group of local churches as a way to bring the community together to celebrate the glory of God. Pastor Clarence...
Obion Central High School taking security to new heights
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – Across the nation, school security is a polarizing epidemic. In Obion County, Tenn., taking a proactive approach to school safety is vital. A handful of schools in the county are running a pilot program, “Life Check Systems,” a way to better monitor on-campus activity.
South Jackson residents express their concerns to city officials
JACKSON, Tenn. — Residents of south Jackson met with city leaders to discuss concerns within their neighborhoods. Residents of District 1 filled the South Jackson Community Center with concerns and opinions. Mayor Scott Conger, representatives from the Jackson Police and Fire Departments, Health & Sanitation, and many other departments...
What’s Happening in Henderson, Chester County and surrounding areas
Cookies for Cancer will be passing out FREE Thanksgiving Meals again this year at Henderson Family Pharmacy in Henderson from 10 a.m.-noon or until they run out Nov. 24. Please RSVP this year so that they know how many meals to make. Cut off for ordering will be Nov. 21. Please contact Beth Sappington Everett here on Facebook, by email: everettbeth@yahoo.com or call: 658-6347 (land line only). Leave message if you need to.
Two UT Martin students earn their crowns
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two University of Tennessee Martin students have received their crowns. According to a news release, Caleigh Jo Erwin, of Dyersburg, and Karenna Rainey, of Adamsville, claimed the Miss UT Martin and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival crowns in early November. “I feel this is an opportunity to...
Jackson Nutrition opens new location
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local business in Jackson celebrated the opening of a new store. Jackson Nutrition held a grand opening Thursday, and it came with an offer of a wide variety of flavors in their shakes and teas. There were numerous people from the community there to show...
Guests get first look at 2022 USJ Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. — Get ready for holiday shopping, the University School of Jackson Holiday Mart held a preview Thursday night. The USJ Holiday Mart preview kicked off Thursday night at 6 p.m. The Holiday Mart is an annual event hosted by the school to raise funds for various school...
Public Notices For Chester County, Tennessee on November 17, 2022
Free meals given out at West Tennessee restaurant
BELLS, Tenn. — The Front Porch gave out free Thanksgiving meals to all who stopped by. This restaurant is owned by Caroline Reed, who does this event annually. Reed felt the need to give back to her community, and she has been doing so at The Front Porch for 11 years.
Henderson County ice skating rink opening December 12
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Lexington and Henderson County are preparing for a festive holiday season with a “cool” announcement. According to the Henderson County Chamber of Commerce, Monday, December 12 will bring the grand opening of the Henderson County Ice Skating Rink. Details are limited as more information...
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in Memphis
A man that does online sales has a beef with the United States Postal Service in Memphis, claiming it has lost 38 packages he has mailed out. One man is not happy because his packages keep getting lost in the mail in Memphis, TN.
Postal problems: Man says 38 packages lost in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Trenton, Tennessee man says the United States Postal Service in Memphis has turned into the Bermuda Triangle of sorts. Gordon Raistrick says 38 packages he has mailed over the last two months have gone missing in Memphis. “I’ve been doing online sales for almost twenty years. I ship every day,” […]
Liquor by the drink loses vote by a shot
The hot topic in last week’s Chester County Elections was the Liquor Referendum, which unofficially failed by just 26 votes. The referendum, if passed, would have allowed for the sale of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises in the City of Henderson. Liquor by the Drink was last on the ballot in 2018, failing by a 41-vote margin. The November 2022 election saw 629 votes for, 655 against.
New Canada Road. Yes, It’s Coming.
Remember it is coming! That was a phrase most just tossed away as a myth about a new Canada Road because it has been talked about dating back to the 1990s. The process has been long and arduous like most municipal projects tend to be. Much effort has been spent on planning dating back to 2008. Further delaying the project over the years was the land acquisition phase of the project which took longer than anticipated. Then there is the financial aspect that had a twist the last fiscal year. The City of Lakeland reserves are sufficient but with the project at a cost north of 20 million and the grant involved is a reimbursement based Federal mechanism this requires ample cash flow. With that understanding the city took on a short-term capital outlay note that will be used to pay for the project and then the city, which is paying for only 20% of the project, will be refunded and the note is fulfilled upon completion.
Ford BlueOval City Has Its Fair Share Of Detractors
The automotive industry is currently in the earliest stages of transitioning away from internal combustion powered vehicles. Ford is among the first of a group of automakers to outline a path toward full electrification, which will see the company spend upwards of $50 billion in an effort to produce at least two million EVs annually by 2026. One major pillar of the plan is the BlueOval City complex that officially broke ground in September, which is currently on track to go online in 2025. However, per a new report from Bloomberg, some people directly and indirectly impacted by the assembly plant are skeptical of the new project.
Memphis man sentenced to 12 years after death of father and child on Pickwick Lake
SAVANNAH, Tenn. — A Memphis man pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide by intoxication charges Monday from a boating crash on Pickwick Lake which resulted in two deaths, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA). Matthew Swearengen, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide...
Former co-owner of local medical clinic sentenced in opioid investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The former co-owner of a local medical clinic was sentenced to prison on Tuesday. According to court documents, Jay Shires was sentenced to six months in federal prison after pleading guilty to making a false statement relating to health care matters. Shires, along with several others,...
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/16/22 – 11/17/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/17/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
TN man accused of running down date in car, leaving her in a ditch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office says an online date went from bad to worse when a man intentionally ran down his date with his car and left her in a ditch along a rural road. The Memphis woman was seriously injured in the hit-and-run accident back in August on Batchelor Levee Road. […]
