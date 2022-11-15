Read full article on original website
Maude
2d ago
Simple show them your receipt if you truly bought the gift card. I don't understand why someone would buy a gift card for themselves. Why not just buy the items you want with the cash?
Reply(3)
6
Angie_Oh
3d ago
I watched a TikTok on how people load these by doing some trick. That’s why some stores want to lock up those gift cards now behind glass.
Reply
4
Related
Walmart is starting to arrest customers who ‘steal from self-checkout’ – how they know you’re doing it
WALMART is cracking down on theft at its self-checkout registers and has started arresting those they suspect of stealing. The retail store recently upped their alertness to self-checkout thievery, checking the security cameras of the machines more frequently and even arresting perpetrators. The self-checkout gives shoppers an easy, intuitive way...
Person buys table from thrift store that someone else had put aside by the manager
Black And White Photo Of A Thrift StoreSean Benesh/Unsplash. When you're at a thrift store, generally when there is an item that is sold there is at least a tag on it. The workers will generally not know if something is being held unless there is some communication going on. That means it's usually pretty difficult to have the following situation happen.
Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin
A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
A Couple Sent Their $750K House Payment To The Wrong Guy & He Went On A Huge Spending Spree
Would you do the right thing if you woke up one day and found hundreds of thousands of dollars in your bank account — or would you spend it all as fast as possible?. An Australian rapper has admitted to going with the latter option and blowing through roughly AU $750,000 of a couple's misdirected house payment, The Mirror reports.
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
New Employee Is Shocked When Employer Explains They Have To Pay The Company A $50 Fee To Work
Would you pay to work? That question sounds ridiculous, but it's now a TikTok debate after a user shared her job-hunting experience.
Married couple finds thousands of dollars in cash hidden inside wall of their new house
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. The biggest windfall I ever received was a five thousand dollar inheritance from my grandmother when she died, and ever cent of it went to buying a new car. This happened when I was in my early twenties at a time when I really needed it, and as the years went on and the money didn’t exactly flow toward me with abundance, I thought about windfalls a lot.
‘Absolutely terrified’: A growing scam could have real consequences for cell phone customers
SIM swapping is a growing scam where criminals take over your cell service without ever touching your phone. “I am absolutely terrified.” Emotionally drained after scammers stole thousands of dollars from her, Jenna doesn’t want to share her last name. “It’s such a violation, and I just feel...
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Employer Forced to Pay $500k After Being Caught Stealing Worker's Wages
Urgent Home Care Inc. was fined $521,905 by a court in Arizona.
Former Marshalls Employees Warn About Taking The Credit Card
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed
A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
10 Things You Should Always Buy at Walmart
If you're of the opinion that name-brand products are superior when it comes to quality, that's not always the case. What you can count on is that name brands will often be more expensive than...
Cutting Out These 24 Expenses Will Save You Over $15,000 a Year
When it comes to living expenses, the truth is that most Americans subsist on a very thin margin, even if their earnings are solid. A recent survey from LendingClub and PYMTS revealed that about 166...
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
intheknow.com
Woman notices ‘unknown’ charge on grocery store receipt: ‘This is a warning’
A woman is warning people to always check their grocery store receipts after a bizarre incident at the store. TikToker Julia Taylor said she had heard of similar scams before but ignored them because she assumed they were fake. But recently, she learned “this stuff actually happens.”. After Taylor...
Mom tells son not to expect any Christmas presents after using food bank for a year
A mom tells her son not to expect any Christmas presents this year even though they have been using the food bank for a year. Christine Borton from Birmingham can’t afford to buy Christmas gifts for her 10-year-old son, Dayjanta, after she lost her support worker job for medical reasons.
4 Dollar Store Items To Avoid Buying This Holiday Season
The end of the year is an expensive time. According to the National Retail Federation, consumers spent $886.7 billion on retail goods during November and December alone. With how daunting the holiday...
Pinellas man accused of buying waterfront mansion with money from IRS tax fraud scheme
A 39-year-old St. Petersburg man was arrested last week for allegedly making fraudulent requests for tax refunds to the Internal Revenue Service and using the money to purchase a Pinellas County mansion and six Mercedes-Benz vehicles, according to federal court documents. According to an indictment filed in the Middle District...
Thieves steal checks from mail, use check washing tactics to alter them and steal thousands
Thieves are snagging checks from the mail and using check washing tactics to alter them and steal from you.
Comments / 17