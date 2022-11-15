Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees steal Pirates’ hard-throwing righty — again
The Yankees nabbed yet another hard-throwing Pirates right-hander. The team claimed Junior Fernandez — and his sinker that averaged 98.7 mph last year — off waivers on Friday. Want to bet on MLB?. Fernandez, 25, had a 2.41 ERA in 16 games between the Cardinals (13) and the...
Mets trade with division rival for pair of pitchers, report says
The New York Mets made a deal with the Miami Marlins on Friday. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Mike Puma reported that the Mets are acquiring right-hander Elieser Hernandez and reliever Jeff Brigham from the Marlins for minor-league pitcher Franklin Sanchez. The...
Phillies Among Favorites to Land Cy Young Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies are among some of the betting favorites to land Justin Verlander in this winter's MLB free agency.
Yankees bust getting ‘good interest’ as free agent
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Joey Gallo allegedly is getting ‘good interest.’ Not from NY presumably.”. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Yankees traded the two-time All-Star outfielder to the Los...
Blue Jays reportedly eyeing top free agent OF after big trade
The Toronto Blue Jays made one major move on Wednesday, but it may be a prelude to another significant one. A report from Jon Morosi of MLB.com Wednesday indicated that the Blue Jays are interested in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, formerly of the New York Mets. Nimmo would likely take over in center field after Toronto traded Teoscar Hernandez on Wednesday.
Ex-Jets running back out for season with shoulder injury
Ty Montgomery has suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. The New England Patriots running back sustained the injury halfway through the Week 1, 20-7, loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was placed on injured reserve a few days later and hasn’t played since. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner hypes up highly-paid disappointment
NEW YORK — Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner seems sold that Josh Donaldson’s poor offensive production was a blip and not the sign the third baseman is washed up at the plate. “Obviously,” Steinbrenner said, “he had an off year offensively. I don’t think that will last.”...
Jets Are Reportedly Signing Prominent Free Agent
The New York Jets added a familiar face to their offensive line room on Thursday. The Jets have signed veteran lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who worked out for the team on Monday. Duvernay-Tardif also spent time with the Jets in 2021, appearing in eight games and starting seven. A graduate of...
UC Daily Campus
Ava’s Angle: How the Mets should attack the offseason – trades and free agency
The New York Mets fell short in their playoff run and there’s a huge push for them to have a productive offseason. This year, they have a lot of key free agents: SP Jacob deGrom, CF Brandon Nimmo, SP Chris Bassitt, SP Taijuan Walker, RP Adam Ottavino, RP Seth Lugo and RP Trevor May.
Yardbarker
New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale offers high praise for rookie pass-rusher
Kayvon Thibodeaux is on his way to being a superstar. The New York Giants landed the proficient pass-rusher out of Oregon with the fifth overall pick in this year’s draft. Thibodeaux was a surprising selection for the Giants. Some believed he wouldn’t still be on the board after four picks, others thought the Giants would rather target an offensive lineman. Instead, Big Blue landed a premiere pass-rusher in Kayvon Thibodeaux with the fifth pick and their desired cornerstone offensive lineman in Evan Neal with the seventh pick.
Comments / 0