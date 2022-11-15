Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Former "Full House" star Cameron-Bure suffers backlash over ‘traditional marriage’ comment
Former "Full House" star Candace Cameron-Bure has come under fire for her comments to the Wall Street Journal about her upcoming projects with the faith-based channel Great American Family focusing on "traditional marriage." In the article published early this week, the actress was asked if stories would include LGBTQ storylines,...
Comments / 0