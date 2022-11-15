ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
OJAI, CA
Women's Health

Who Is Dr. Hasnat Khan? All About Princess Diana's Boyfriend And Where He Is Now

The newest season of The Crown dives head first into the drama surrounding the young and beautiful Princess Diana’s crumbling relationship with Prince Charles, and of course, viewers meet a few new cast members who push the story's sad arc along. One special character, a doctor named Hasnat Khan, has garnered a lot of attention after Diana makes it very clear she's interested in him during season 5.
The Guardian

‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology

Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Women's Health

100 Best Pickup Lines To Spark A Flirty Conversation

Go on any dating app, and you'll likely end up continuously swiping left until you finally land on a profile that makes you go *heart eyes emoji*. You swipe right, you match, and then what? While some people's fingers are basically on autopilot ready to send the perfect pickup line, for others, the dreaded pressure of “What do I say now?” starts to sink in.
Women's Health

Jana Kramer Says She Dated Chris Evans And Their Relationship Ended Over 'Asparagus Pee'

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship was recently confirmed. And now actress Jana Kramer is out here revealing that she also dated Chris, tyvm. Jana casually informed everyone that she "went on a few dates" with Chris over a decade ago. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship was recently confirmed...
Women's Health

Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since MS diagnosis

On November 14, Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis to the world, to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was, needless to say, an emotional one. She arrived barefoot, as some with MS find that shoes hinder...
Women's Health

Tilly Ramsay is training for the London Marathon

Tilly Ramsay is preparing to run her first London Marathon - and she’s hoping to beat her dad Gordon’s time. However, the 21-year-old admits that the chances of that are unlikely - the telly chef has already completed the iconic running race fifteen times. She said: ‘I’ve got...

