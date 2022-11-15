Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. According to New Idea, Prince Harry...
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
Women's Health
Who Is Dr. Hasnat Khan? All About Princess Diana's Boyfriend And Where He Is Now
The newest season of The Crown dives head first into the drama surrounding the young and beautiful Princess Diana’s crumbling relationship with Prince Charles, and of course, viewers meet a few new cast members who push the story's sad arc along. One special character, a doctor named Hasnat Khan, has garnered a lot of attention after Diana makes it very clear she's interested in him during season 5.
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
Twitter employees who technically resigned on Thursday say they can still use internal systems, amid speculation the staff responsible for cutting access are also quitting
Twitter employees who didn't sign up for Elon Musk's "hardcore" future have speculated that staff who cut off access to systems have also resigned.
Women's Health
100 Best Pickup Lines To Spark A Flirty Conversation
Go on any dating app, and you'll likely end up continuously swiping left until you finally land on a profile that makes you go *heart eyes emoji*. You swipe right, you match, and then what? While some people's fingers are basically on autopilot ready to send the perfect pickup line, for others, the dreaded pressure of “What do I say now?” starts to sink in.
Women's Health
Jana Kramer Says She Dated Chris Evans And Their Relationship Ended Over 'Asparagus Pee'
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship was recently confirmed. And now actress Jana Kramer is out here revealing that she also dated Chris, tyvm. Jana casually informed everyone that she "went on a few dates" with Chris over a decade ago. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista's relationship was recently confirmed...
A glass house in one of London's oldest cemeteries is on sale for $8.3 million, and the agent selling it knows it's not everyone's cup of tea
The Grey House is located on the outskirts of Highgate Cemetery in London where over 170,000 people, including Karl Marx, are buried.
Women's Health
Christina Applegate makes first public appearance since MS diagnosis
On November 14, Christina Applegate made her first public appearance since revealing her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis to the world, to receive her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony was, needless to say, an emotional one. She arrived barefoot, as some with MS find that shoes hinder...
Women's Health
Tilly Ramsay is training for the London Marathon
Tilly Ramsay is preparing to run her first London Marathon - and she’s hoping to beat her dad Gordon’s time. However, the 21-year-old admits that the chances of that are unlikely - the telly chef has already completed the iconic running race fifteen times. She said: ‘I’ve got...
Comments / 1