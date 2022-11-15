Read full article on original website
Related
News 12
Last day for Mt. Vernon residents to pre-register for Thanksgiving turkey giveaway
Friday was the last day for people to sign up for Mount Vernon's Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. The offer applied only to city residents, and people needed to pre-register by calling 914-665-2420 by the end of the day. The giveaway will take place on Monday, Nov. 21 from 2-6 p.m. at...
Police investigation locks down Neptune Township neighborhood
A major police investigation has locked down a neighborhood in Neptune Township.
Jersey Proud: NJ native could be starting goalkeeper in World Cup
A New Jersey native could be the starting goalkeeper for Team USA when the World Cup begins.
News 12
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz's brother struck by hit-and-run driver
A Branford man is facing charges after police say he hit a cyclist in Guilford and took off. That cyclist left seriously injured is Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz's brother, John Bysiewicz. Police say they found the driver, R. Neal Stom, at his home. He was arrested and posted bond. "My...
Eversource, United Illuminating announce unprecedented supply charge increase
Both Eversource and United Illuminating filed for an unprecedented supply charge increase of nearly 50%.
Mount Vernon giving away free recycling bins as part of refuse sustainability plan
Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard says the goal is to improve green space throughout the city and comply with federal and state guidelines.
Man faces charges following hourslong standoff in Neptune Township
A man is facing several charges following an hourslong standoff with police in Neptune Township on Wednesday.
Westchester hospitals employ Michelin star chef to serve quality dishes to patients and staff
The hospitals have found the balance between delicious and healthy with the help of Michelin star chef Andrew Cain.
State orders school districts to retire Native American team names, mascots or risk loss of funding
At least two school districts in the Hudson Valley are out of compliance.
Lawmakers promise action over dramatic power bill increases, but options are limited
State and federal lawmakers are promising changes after Connecticut’s two major power companies announced dramatic price increases. But their options may be limited.
Yorktown revokes contract for building of golf course after 8 years
The Town Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to revoke a redevelopment contract for the par 3 golf course with RC Recreation Company.
Murphy administration: Former NJ first lady Lucinda Florio dies
Former New Jersey first lady Lucinda Florio has died, according to a statement from the Murphy administration.
Comments / 0