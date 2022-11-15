Read full article on original website
Related
kion546.com
Environmental groups sue DOT over Mississippi road project
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of environmental and racial justice are suing the U.S. Department of Transportation and its secretary, Pete Buttigieg, seeking to halt a Gulf Coast road project that the group says will harm the environment near historic Black neighborhoods in north Gulfport, Mississippi. The lawsuit, which argues that the DOT violated the National Environmental Policy Act, was filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The plaintiffs oppose the DOT’s Interconnecting Gulfport project, which would build a road in a wetland area next to the U.S. 49 and I-10 interchange. City officials have encouraged commercial development in the area, and the road project aims to provide easier access to shopping centers.
kion546.com
NY schools told to stop using Native American mascots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools in New York state are under orders to stop using Native American references in mascots, team names and logos by the end of the current school year. New York’s Department of Education told them so in a memo that points to a court decision in June. The Cambridge Central School District north of Albany sued to keep its mascot, despite a state directive more than 20 years ago that told districts to stop doing so as soon as was practical. Native American activists have been vocal about the issue for years. The National Congress of American Indians says some 1,900 schools nationwide still maintain the harmful stereotypes.
kion546.com
Alabama fails to complete lethal injection for 3rd time
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s string of troubled lethal injections, which worsened late Thursday as prison workers aborted another execution because of a problem with intravenous lines, is unprecedented nationally, a group that tracks capital punishment said Friday. The uncompleted execution of Kenneth Eugene Smith was the state’s...
kion546.com
New Hampshire man facing charges after shooting turkey from car window, officials say
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A man from Cheshire County is facing multiple charges after New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said he shot a turkey from a car window. Officials said the man, who was not identified, used a 9mm handgun to shoot the turkey. Conservation officers said...
Comments / 0