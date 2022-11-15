Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Taylor Swift’s reign of chaos continues as Swifties discover if they have tour presale access
Taylor Swift’s fandom was sent into another state of chaos — a regular occurrence ever since her tenth studio album Midnights came out — following news that Ticketmaster had begun sending out emails for The Eras Tour presale. Swift announced The Eras Tour on Nov. 1, and...
'A complete disaster': Devastated Taylor Swift fans are left in TEARS over tour ticket CHAOS - as Ticketmaster faces furious backlash over technical issues that left customers empty-handed even after HOURS-long waits
Taylor Swift fans have been left devastated after technical issues on Ticketmaster stopped them from getting hold of pre-sale tickets to the pop superstar's upcoming Eras tour. The highly anticipated sale of tickets took place on Tuesday morning as lucky fans who had received a code to use the company's...
Ticketmaster Blames Everyone Else for Taylor Swift Presale Snafu
Ticketmaster wants to be excluded from this narrative. The ticket sales company is now blaming bot attacks and fans without presale codes for creating the “unprecedented traffic” that saw Taylor Swift fans experience excessive wait times and technical issues while trying to secure tickets for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Ticketmaster claims its site saw 3.5 billion system requests Tuesday, four times its previous peak. Swifties were eligible to sign up for a presale code days before the sale, with Ticketmaster randomly selecting fans to give the elusive codes to Monday night. However, the company didn’t weed out fans without codes in the queue, furthering the long wait times and overwhelming site traffic. Tennessee’s attorney general Jonathan Skrmetti said Wednesday he would launch a consumer protection probe in the wake of possible antitrust violations by Ticketmaster.
NME
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ ticket sale cancelled due to “extraordinarily high demand”
The general sale for Taylor Swift‘s ‘The Eras Tour’ via Ticketmaster has been pulled at the last minute due to “extraordinarily high demand”. Ticketmaster announced today (November 17) that its planned general sale tomorrow (November 18) for Swift’s 2023 North American tour dates has been pulled owing to “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand”.
Taylor Swift Fans Have Epic Meltdown When Ticketmaster Has Outage Before Tour Tickets Set to Release
On Tuesday morning, just before tickets were set to release for Taylor Swift's Era's Tour, Ticketmaster had an outage and Swifties were in an absolute panic. According to The Daily Mail, "Some fans complained of not being able to access the site at all, while others faced a litany of issues including the website denying accounts are verified when they are."
Taylor Swift Says Ticketmaster ‘Assured’ Her It Could Handle Tour Demand: ‘It Really Pisses Me Off’
Taylor Swift has hit back at Ticketmaster, saying the company “assured” her and her team that it would be able to meet the demand for her Eras Tour. Which, as the on-sale chaos this week suggested, it was not. In a statement shared on Instagram Stories, Swift said, “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of...
Ticketmaster canceling next Taylor Swift concert ticket sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Ticketmaster says it is canceling Friday's planned general public sale for Taylor Swift's upcoming stadium tour because it doesn't have enough tickets. The decision came two days after a presale event caused the site to crash and left many fans without tickets. The...
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift Is Pissed Off About The Ticketmaster Fiasco
Like many Swifties, Taylor Swift isn’t pleased about the ticket purchasing debacle for her The Eras Tour. On Nov. 17, Ticketmaster canceled the general tickets sale for the concert series due to “insufficient” remaining tickets. This decision came after the ticket vendor’s site crashed during the Nov. 15 presale, leaving many fans who registered for tickets to virtually wait in long lines.
Ticketmaster released a 676-word press release on the Taylor Swift tour debacle that didn't explain how it ran out of tickets
Ticketmaster canceled the general ticket sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, which was planned for Friday. The company issued a press release that did not explain how or why it ran out of tickets during the presale. Ticketmaster blamed "extraordinarily high demands" and "insufficient remaining ticket inventory."
interviewmagazine.com
“It’s a Bloodbath”: Swifties Are Coming For Ticketmaster
Never underestimate the power of Taylor Nation. The deluge of presale traffic for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, her first in nearly five years, brought the world’s largest ticketing site to a grinding halt. More than two years after Swifties mourned the cancellation of Lover Fest due to Covid-19, they gathered in online queues across the country anxiously—and patiently—awaiting their chance to secure tickets to Swift’s 2023 stadium tour, kicking off on March 17th, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. What they encountered was chaos and confusion. Ticketmaster, it turned out, was woefully unprepared for the sheer volume of Swifties hoping to buy tickets, inspiring a tweet from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez decrying the service’s merger with Live Nation. “Daily reminder that Ticketmaster is a monopoly,” she wrote. The sentiment was shared across Twitter by Swifties, all well-versed in the ins and outs of antitrust law, who’d cut class or taken off work for the chance to see Taylor perform songs next year from each of her ten studio albums. So we reached out to several of them to gather dispatches from the trenches of the virtual queue. In the words of one dejected devotee, “It was so stressful. Everyone had a bad time.”
Ticketmaster's Taylor Swift tour meltdown exposes the secrets of a broken system
Ticketmaster is, yet again, pointing blame at literally everyone but itself after the latest debacle involving tickets for Taylor Swift’s 2023 “Eras” concert tour. On Thursday, after days of frustration and confusion, Ticketmaster announced it was straight up canceling the planned public ticket sale as a result of “extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand.” Perhaps the de facto monopoly ought to reflect upon this line from America’s current No. 1 song, “Anti-Hero:” “It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Taylor Swift Tour: Live Nation CEO Says “Everybody Crashed the Door” During Pre-Sale
For Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour, the Ticketmaster owner says it sold the most tickets for an artist in a single day. Ticketmaster saw record registration and sold the most tickets for an artist in one day for the Taylor Swift tour earlier this week. But with the demand came...
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Ocasio-Cortez Slams Ticketmaster Monopoly Amid Taylor Swift Ticket Frenzy
As millions of Taylor Swift fans descended on Ticketmaster to gain highly coveted admission to her tour only to have their hopes dashed by a barely functional website, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged people to direct their ire toward corporate monopolies. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted out her criticism of Ticketmaster ― the...
