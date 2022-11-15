Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
Tulsa Volleyball Concludes Home Finale With 3-0 Loss To Cincinnati
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team fell to the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-18, 7-10 AAC) in three sets (15-25, 23-25, 15-25) during the final home match of the year Friday in the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The loss dropped the Golden Hurricane's record to 12-17 overall and...
Tulsa vs. Oral Roberts Preview
Sunday, November 20, 2022 ~ 1:00 pm Central ~ Donald W. Reynolds Center ~ Tulsa, Okla. PARKING: Due to the Route 66 Marathon there are some street closures around the TU campus. Fans are encouraged to park in the Reynolds Lot (enter off 8th or 11th Streets) or the Harvard Lot (enter off Harvard near 7th Street). For a list of street closures, click here!
Tulsa Runs Away from Loyola Chicago in Second Half of 85-66 Win
–– The University of Tulsa scored 55 second-half points in an 85-66 statement win against Loyola Chicago in the quarterfinal round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night. It was the Golden Hurricane's largest mid-season tournament win against a team coming off an NCAA Tournament run since beating...
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Hosts Georgetown in NCAA Second Round on Sunday
Tulsa's 15th-seeded men's soccer team will host 14th-ranked Georgetown in the NCAA Men's Soccer Championship Second Round on Sunday, November 20 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $8 general admission, $3 for youth (3-12 years of age) and $5 for groups of 15+....
Tulsa Doubles Duo Adham Gaber And Ezequiel Santalla Ranked #53 In ITA Rankings
Tempe, Ariz. — The University of Tulsa men's tennis doubles team ofAdham Gaber and Ezequiel Santalla are ranked 53rd in the nation in the latest Division I Men's ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings, announced today. The duo went 4-5 during the fall season. They defeated then-fifth ranked Joshua Charlton and...
Three Tulsa Women’s Soccer Players Named to Academic All-District First Team
Emily Brandenburg, Liliana Fernandez and Madison Tokarchik were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Women's Soccer Team as selected by the College Sports Communicators. This honor recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom. A senior defender from Spring, Texas, Brandenburg has...
Dale McNamara Celebration of Life Set for Nov. 28
TULSA, Okla. –– A celebration of Dale McNamara's Life is planned for Monday, November 28, 3 p.m., at the Lorton Performance Center on the TU campus. McNamara, who was the legendary golf coach at The University of Tulsa for 26 years, passed away on Sunday October 30, from complications with cancer.
