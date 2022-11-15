Read full article on original website
Friends, family gather for Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell funeral
Friends, family, and the local law enforcement community are gathering Friday morning for the memorial service of Shreveport Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr.
KSLA
City of Shreveport website is down
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage. “We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city. Any...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
2 Huge Stars From 90’s Country In One Shreveport Concert
Just when you might have thought Shreveport/Bossier's country concert calendar couldn't look any better in 2023, two of the biggest names in 90's country announce they're coming too!. Billing the night as "One Night, Two Icons", country fans are in for an incredible treat!. Tracy Lawrence and Clay Walker will...
Two Louisiana Cities Make the List of Top 20 Places with Highest STD Rates
Some cities in the U.S. are dealing with high rates of sexually transmitted diseases. The latest numbers by InnerBody.com show two Louisiana cities among the top 20 in the nation. Experts say STDs are infections that are spread during sexual activity. Many of these diseases show up without any symptoms...
ktalnews.com
Charlie Caldwell, Jr. remembered through blood drive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The legacy of a law enforcement officer lives on through the gift of life as his colleagues honor him through giving. Charlie Caldwell Junior served in law enforcement for more than 25 years as a Caddo Sheriff’s Deputy, then the marshal’s office. He was elected Shreveport City Marshal in 2008. During this time, he helped build the training center and usher the marshal’s office into the 21st century.
KSLA
Moms on a Mission seeking help providing Christmas gifts for 9 children of slain woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nine children in the ArkLaTex will be without their mother again this Christmas, after she was fatally shot on Easter in 2021. Jalecia Jennings was shot and killed after an argument in a parking lot on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. This year, the nonprofit group Moms...
KTBS
The Salvation Army needs your help this Christmas
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Salvation Army is serving more than 1,700 children this Christmas, and WE NEED YOUR (and the public’s) HELP to make it a reality! Angel ages are from birth to 12 years from poverty/disadvantaged households in Northwest Louisiana. They have been selected through counselors at schools and homeless organizations. We are asking for members of the community to adopt or help us help these sweet babies this Christmas!
KTBS
Fish kill at site of sewage leak in Shreveport bayou
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport workers are looking for a sewage leak that appears to be killing fish in a bayou on the southwest side of the city. Personnel with the Department of Water Sewerage first responded to Gilmer Bayou on Tuesday. But as of Wednesday, the city's spokeswoman says the source of the leak still hasn't been found.
“A loss under these circumstances is unfortunate” Third horse in two months euthanized at Louisiana Downs
Caesars Entertainment responds to a horse being put down this past Saturday at Louisiana Downs, the third in two months.
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
ktalnews.com
Local farm offers home-grown turkeys for Thanksgiving
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local farmers are teaming up to bring home-grown turkeys to the table this Thanksgiving. Robert Cruz of Opt-In Farm spoke with KTAL/KMSS about the new local source for the festive bird offered through Mahaffey Farms in Haughton. Opt-In Farm is a five-acre farmstead in Keithville....
q973radio.com
[BREAKING] Ticketmaster Cancels Public Ticket Sale for Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’
Things just went from bad to worse for Taylor Swift fans not only here in Shreveport-Bossier, but all over the world. You certainly know all about Ticketmaster’s complete drop-of-the-ball when it comes to Taylor’s pre-sale earlier this week. Now, Ticketmaster is waiving the white flag, one day before tickets were set to be released to the public. Today, Ticketmaster tweeted that, “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”
KSLA
Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic. Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a...
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
