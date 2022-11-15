Things just went from bad to worse for Taylor Swift fans not only here in Shreveport-Bossier, but all over the world. You certainly know all about Ticketmaster’s complete drop-of-the-ball when it comes to Taylor’s pre-sale earlier this week. Now, Ticketmaster is waiving the white flag, one day before tickets were set to be released to the public. Today, Ticketmaster tweeted that, “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory to meet that demand, tomorrow’s public on-sale for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour has been cancelled.”

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO