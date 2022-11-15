Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
247Sports
Oklahoma football legend Teddy Lehman defends Brent Venables as Sooners head coach
This season has not been not what Oklahoma football fans expected this season under Brent Venables. In his first season as head coach after taking over for Lincoln Riley, who left for USC, Venables’ Sooners are just 5-5, not in the College Football Playoff picture, nor the Big 12 title picture. Some fans of the program wondered if it was the right move for the school. However, Oklahoma legend and former linebacker Teddy Lehman pumped the brakes and defended Venables.
How to watch OU vs. Oklahoma State
NORMAN, Okla. — Senior Night is here for the 2022 season, as No. 22 Oklahoma State is in town for the finale at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners dropped last year’s meeting in Stillwater, but that hardly dented their 90-19-7 overall lead in the series. Here’s a...
Crash to rock bottom entering Bedlam signifies depth of change that was needed at Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — I stood in the bowels of Dolphin Stadium as a distraught Nic Harris bawled on a golf cart just outside the locker room. Just moments earlier, with time winding down, a backpedaling Tim Tebow had motioned his arms together at Harris with the Gator Chomp, as he and Florida dashed the elite defensive back and Oklahoma’s chances at an eighth national championship.
Priority DL target for Sooners picks up fifth star to highlight latest Top247 update for 2024 class
The new Top247 for the class of 2024 is live, and with the latest release comes a bevy of notable updates for Oklahoma’s top 2024 targets. The Sooners do not yet have a commit in the cycle, but that should change within a couple of months, as they lead outright for numerous prospects in the class.
