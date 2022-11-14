Read full article on original website
U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records
(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
Arizona likely sends two new GOP congressmen to Washington, Democrats could unseat another
(The Center Square) – Despite hundreds of thousands of votes yet to be tabulated, poll watchers had seen enough to predict two new Republican U.S. House members, but another GOP incumbent is on the ropes. On Friday morning, incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran conceded to challenger Eli Crane...
Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?
Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
Kari Lake hammers Hobbs for recusal refusal, says it creates 'problems' in close Arizona governor race
Gubernatorial Republican candidate for Arizona Kari Lake says the refusal by her Democratic opponent, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, to recuse herself has generated "problems" as their close contest has yet to be called days after Election Day.
Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
Supreme Court rejects bid by Kelli Ward, Arizona GOP chair, to block Jan. 6 committee subpoena
Washington — The Supreme Court on Monday refused a request from Kelli Ward, the chairwoman of the Arizona Republican Party, to block a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol for her phone records. The rejection by the high court of...
Kari Lake expects Arizona shipping container lawsuit to go to Supreme Court
PHOENIX – Republican gubernatorial hopeful Kari Lake said she is prepared to continue Arizona’s legal challenge defending the use of shipping containers at the border all the way to nation’s highest court. “This will go to the Supreme Court and we will win this battle,” Lake said...
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona
PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly
WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
Supreme Court clears way for Jan. 6 panel to access records of Arizona GOP chair
The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection to access phone records belonging to the Arizona Republican Party’s chairwoman. The brief order was unsigned, but conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito indicated they would have granted the request...
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Defies Biden With Border Wall Made of Shipping Containers
At the mouth of a valley in the Huachuca Mountains, on the northern side of the U.S.-Mexico border, the governor of Arizona is picking a fight with the ghost of Theodore Roosevelt. On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey began dropping the first of thousands of shipping containers along a 10-mile stretch...
Kagan temporarily blocks Jan. 6 panel from accessing records of Arizona GOP chair
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection from accessing phone records belonging to the Arizona Republican Party’s chairwoman. Kagan, who handles emergency matters arising from Arizona, granted a request made earlier Wednesday by Kelli Ward, the GOP chairwoman,...
Democrat Katie Hobbs defeats MAGA favorite Kari Lake in high-stakes race for governor in Arizona
Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs has defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona's race for governor, NBC News projected Monday. Hobbs' victory is key for Democrats in a presidential battleground state and a rebuke to a prominent election denier — although the closeness of the contest left the result up in the air for nearly a week.
Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Protester outside the Kentucky Supreme Court chambers rally in favor of abortion rights as the Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments whether to temporarily pause the state's abortion ban in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
In bid for continued Senate majority, Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins re-election over Trump-backed Republican candidate Blake Masters.
Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A reporter asks President Joe Biden a question during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Democrat Mark Kelly wins Arizona Senate race. The Republican party of McCain could've won.
After Mark Kelly's reelection to Senate, Republicans ought ask themselves what went wrong in Arizona. The answer has nothing to do with vote counting.
