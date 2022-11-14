ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court's Kagan Blocks Jan. 6 Panel From Getting Arizona Republican's Records

(Reuters) -U.S. Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Wednesday temporarily blocked the congressional committee investigating last year's U.S. Capitol attack by then-President Donald Trump's supporters from obtaining Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward's phone records while the court further assesses the dispute. Ward, a Trump ally, had asked the Supreme...
AOL Corp

Is Arizona's Kari Lake the most 'dangerous' politician in America?

Kari Lake, the Arizona Republican candidate for governor and former Fox 10 Phoenix news anchor, seems to be everywhere lately. Earlier this month, the Atlantic declared her “Trumpism’s leading lady,” then spent more than 3,500 words explaining why. The Washington Post elaborated a few days later. “[Lake] has emerged as a Republican phenom by amplifying Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen,” read the subhead of its even longer profile. Last week, Axios went several steps further and reported that top Democratic strategists now believe Lake has the “potential to soar to a vice presidential spot or a post-Trump presidential candidacy.”
TheDailyBeast

Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
TheDailyBeast

Kyrsten Sinema Is MIA for Fellow Dems in Arizona

PHOENIX—When Barack Obama came to Phoenix on Wednesday in the final days of the 2022 election, seemingly every Arizona Democrat of note was in the room, from Sen. Mark Kelly and governor candidate Katie Hobbs to prominent party messengers like Rep. Ruben Gallego. There was just one glaring absence:...
The Associated Press

Why the AP called the Arizona Senate race for Mark Kelly

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Masters wasn’t posting the numbers of votes he needed in Election Day ballots as they were counted and released by officials in Arizona’s biggest county. The Republican challenger was significantly outpacing Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly only in a small number of vote batches coming in from Maricopa County; in nearly all other cases, Kelly had a slight or substantial edge. That’s what led AP to call the race for Kelly after Maricopa County released another batch of 80,000 votes late Friday. Now elected to his first full term, Kelly has been one of the most successful Democrats to run statewide in Arizona. In 2020, he won a 2020 special election by more than 2 percentage points over Republican incumbent Martha McSally.
Click10.com

Kentucky Supreme Court weighs future of abortion access

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. Protester outside the Kentucky Supreme Court chambers rally in favor of abortion rights as the Kentucky Supreme Court hears arguments whether to temporarily pause the state's abortion ban in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
Click10.com

Biden, Xi to meet face-to-face amid superpower tensions

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. A reporter asks President Joe Biden a question during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit meeting, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Bali, Indonesia. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Click10.com

Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs

FILE - An aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Fla., on Aug. 31, 2022. The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
