ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Markets Insider

2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.

Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
MISSOURI STATE
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
justpene50

The Strange Case of the Blue People of Appalachia, Kentucky

Reports say, the mountains of Appalachia have produced more than its share of local celebrities. One such story is the mystery of the blue people that once resided there. Also known as the Blue Fugates, they were a family who once lived in the mountains of Kentucky and were well known for their blue-toned skin.
KENTUCKY STATE
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
C. Heslop

Children Were Sometimes Fed To Hogs

Strange events occurred in America's past. It is over 400 years since the documented arrival of indentured workers. The children of these adults had odd responsibilities. (source)
The Hill

Senate passes marijuana medication bill

The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
ARIZONA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE
Rolling Stone

Marijuana Is About to Be Legal for Half of the U.S.

This week, Maryland and Missouri became the 20th and 21st states to legalize marijuana for adult use. Four of the five states with cannabis on the ballot in the 2022 midterms were conservative, with Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota asking voters to weigh in. (Maryland was expected to vote yes). And 10 years after becoming one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, Colorado decriminalized psychedelics. Colorado and Washington first legalized weed in 2012, with red states lagging in passing marijuana reforms. But since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use cannabis. With...
MISSOURI STATE
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Special license plate available for veterans

Legislation authored by Rep. Frank Farry to honor veterans who have received an Air Medal with a special registration license plate now awaits the governor’s signature to become law. “Air Medal recipients have displayed unmeasurable acts of service to our country. By allowing these veterans their very own special...
NBC News

'Our horses are ready': Native Americans and white farmers form an unlikely alliance to oppose a pipeline in the Dakotas

Since 2010, Joye Braun, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux tribe in Eagle Butte, South Dakota, has fought the construction of oil and gas pipelines in her region, working to protect sacred places where her forebears hunted and fished and lived and died. In many of those battles, Braun came up against white ranchers and farmers who supported the pipelines and received fees from the developers for the use of their land.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy