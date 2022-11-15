Read full article on original website
Five states just voted on legalizing recreational marijuana. These are the results
Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, legalizing cannabis is a popular topic among voters. According to an October 2022 poll from Monmouth University, more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans support legalizing marijuana, including 76% of Democrats, 52% of Republicans and 73% of independents. Many see the drug as being less dangerous than alcohol or tobacco.
2 new states voted to legalize marijuana in the 2022 elections. See a list of every state where cannabis is legal.
Marijuana legalization is spreading around the US. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri and Maryland legalized cannabis, pushing the total number of states where adults can legally consume marijuana to 21, along with Washington DC and Guam. Legalization votes failed in deep-red South Dakota, North Dakota, and Arkansas. South Dakota previously...
2 states approve legal weed, 3 states say no
Voters offered mixed opinions on recreational marijuana use in five states on Tuesday, with Maryland and Missouri becoming the latest jurisdictions to relax prohibitions on the substance.
Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms
Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
khn.org
What Looks Like Pot, Acts Like Pot, but Is Legal Nearly Everywhere? Meet Hemp-Derived Delta-9 THC
ST. LOUIS — It was not shocking that people listening to musicians covering Grateful Dead and Phish songs in October at a dive bar here would be interested in trying a new drink containing delta-9 THC, the primary psychoactive ingredient in weed. What was unusual was seeing a bar...
Marijuana coming to Circle K gas stations, a first for cannabis industry
Floridians will soon be able to buy marijuana products along with cigarettes and snacks at Circle K gas stations, according to Green Thumb Industries, one of the largest U.S. cannabis producers. Under a new partnership between the companies, starting next year weed will be sold at 10 "RISE Express" dispensaries...
A Judge Accepts the Biden Administration's Dubious Argument for Banning Gun Possession by Marijuana Users
President Joe Biden, who recently issued a mass pardon for low-level marijuana offenders, says cannabis consumption should not be treated as a crime. His administration nevertheless defends the federal ban on gun possession by marijuana users, arguing that Second Amendment rights are limited to "law-abiding citizens." Last week, a federal...
Senate passes marijuana medication bill
The Senate passed a bill on Wednesday night that will expand research into the potential medical benefits of marijuana and CBD. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act was passed on Wednesday through unanimous consent by a voice vote and will now head to President Biden’s desk to be signed.
Marijuana Is About to Be Legal for Half of the U.S.
This week, Maryland and Missouri became the 20th and 21st states to legalize marijuana for adult use. Four of the five states with cannabis on the ballot in the 2022 midterms were conservative, with Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota asking voters to weigh in. (Maryland was expected to vote yes). And 10 years after becoming one of the first states to legalize recreational cannabis, Colorado decriminalized psychedelics. Colorado and Washington first legalized weed in 2012, with red states lagging in passing marijuana reforms. But since then, 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized adult-use cannabis. With...
