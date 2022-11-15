Read full article on original website
Park Record
Gadi Shamah takes the helm of Park City’s swimming teams
November has seen colder temperatures, plenty of snow and an earlier-than-expected start to the ski season. But the transition from fall to winter also means it’s the start of the high-school winter sports season, including swimming. As Park City’s swimming teams dove into the pool at a relay meet...
Park Record
Miners start season with clean slate
Park City’s girls basketball team is getting a fresh start following a challenging 2021-22 campaign where the Miners started 3-0 and then lost 18 straight. The Miners, whose season tips off on Nov. 29 against West Jordan, have a few new faces this year, including on the sidelines. David Winkworth is Park City’s new girls basketball coach, and he’s hoping to turn the program around.
Park Record
Calla Troxel becomes latest Park City water polo player to sign to play at next level
While Calla Troxel has been busy preparing for her swimming season for Park City High School, she’s had plenty to celebrate. Troxel signed last week to play water polo for Santa Clara University. “It’s relieving in a way because the recruiting process was definitely hard and stressful, and at...
Park Record
Ridgelines: Welcome back
There’s nothing more breathtaking than scanning our Park City ridgeline as the brilliant colors of autumn turn into layers of ivory white. It’s November and the ski season is upon us, arriving early and in full force. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen over 80 inches of snow float down from the heavens to blanket our mountain town landscape.
Skyridge shuts down Corner Canyon to win 6A title
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Skyridge High School football team won its first ever state title, shutting down high-powered Corner Canyon in the 6A championship game, 17-7. McCae Hillstead threw for 182 yards and two touchdown passes, while the Falcons defense harrassed Chargers quarterback Isaac Wilson all game long. “It feels good,” said […]
Park Record
PubQuiz returns for local MegaMinds￼
The MegaMind PubQuiz returns to Park City after a two-year break. The new match is scheduled for one night from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Lush’s BBQ, 7182 N Silver Creek Rd., and PubQuiz Founder Colleen McGinn, who moved back east for a while, is glad to be back.
World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park
Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
Construction begins on the newest Hale Center theater
The new Hale Center theater and performing arts facility is expected to be finished in time for a 2024 production of ‘A Christmas Carol.’
Opening day at PCMR full of stoke and schussing
PARK CITY, Utah — Wednesday marked the earliest opening day for Park City Mountain Resort (PCMR) in over 20 years. The resort opened with seven lifts in operation, 24 runs […]
Rob Allen selected as new President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare
PARK CITY, Utah — Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare’s long-standing chief operating officer, has been selected as the new president and CEO of the health system. Allen was selected through a […]
ksl.com
Intermountain takes 1st step to transform old Sears site into 'urban hospital'
SALT LAKE CITY — Intermountain Healthcare is taking the first step toward reimagining a downtown block as demolition crews inch closer to tearing down an old Sears department store that stood there for decades. A law firm for Intermountain Healthcare filed an application with Salt Lake City Tuesday, seeking...
Park Record
Early winter weather may be a good omen for ski season
The whirring of snowmaking machines has been droning throughout the mountains in the Park City area, city and county officials have been vigorously planning and skiers have been painstakingly sharpening their edges — all in preparation for the long-awaited opening day. Park City Mountain launched its ski season Wednesday,...
Park Record
Deer Valley Resort, in historic move, advances opening day
One ski resort in Park City opened this week, but its neighborhood rival is not far behind. Deer Valley Resort on Wednesday announced historic early snow conditions will allow the resort to open early for the first time in decades. Opening day was moved up four days, from Saturday, Dec. 3 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Park Record
Editorial: We’re ready …
Even if you live in Park City or its environs and somehow don’t go in for skiing or some other cherished form of snow-sliding, it is impossible to miss the excitement in the air, like the mist on the mountains from snowmaking, when Park City Mountain is opening — early, as in today this year — with Deer Valley just around the corner. You hear it when people are talking about the snowless weather forecast for the coming week and console themselves that it is at least likely to stay cold enough to … make more snow.
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Enrollment is dropping, construction costs rising for Park City School District
At the Park City Board of Education meeting Tuesday, district Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner said construction delays combined with early cold weather are pushing project costs higher. Construction at four campuses including Jeremy Ranch Elementary and Ecker Hill Middle School are under Summit County jurisdiction; work at the high...
saltlakemagazine.com
Les Madeleines Announces Closure
For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
Summit County public transit approves emergency buses to Salt Lake City
Summit County’s bus provider will take over the bus route to Salt Lake City that the Utah Transit Authority is reducing due to a driver shortage. Commuters and other users of the bus route between Park City and Salt Lake City will not need to change their rides through Parleys Canyon when the Utah Transit Authority's changes take effect.
Two Park City ski resorts nominated for Readers’ Choice award
PARK CITY, Utah — Two of Park City’s ski resorts have been nominated for a USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice award for best ski resort. Deer Valley Resort and Park […]
