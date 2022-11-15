ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Record

Gadi Shamah takes the helm of Park City’s swimming teams

November has seen colder temperatures, plenty of snow and an earlier-than-expected start to the ski season. But the transition from fall to winter also means it’s the start of the high-school winter sports season, including swimming. As Park City’s swimming teams dove into the pool at a relay meet...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Miners start season with clean slate

Park City’s girls basketball team is getting a fresh start following a challenging 2021-22 campaign where the Miners started 3-0 and then lost 18 straight. The Miners, whose season tips off on Nov. 29 against West Jordan, have a few new faces this year, including on the sidelines. David Winkworth is Park City’s new girls basketball coach, and he’s hoping to turn the program around.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Ridgelines: Welcome back

There’s nothing more breathtaking than scanning our Park City ridgeline as the brilliant colors of autumn turn into layers of ivory white. It’s November and the ski season is upon us, arriving early and in full force. Over the past few weeks, we’ve seen over 80 inches of snow float down from the heavens to blanket our mountain town landscape.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Skyridge shuts down Corner Canyon to win 6A title

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – The Skyridge High School football team won its first ever state title, shutting down high-powered Corner Canyon in the 6A championship game, 17-7. McCae Hillstead threw for 182 yards and two touchdown passes, while the Falcons defense harrassed Chargers quarterback Isaac Wilson all game long. “It feels good,” said […]
LEHI, UT
Park Record

PubQuiz returns for local MegaMinds￼

The MegaMind PubQuiz returns to Park City after a two-year break. The new match is scheduled for one night from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, at Lush’s BBQ, 7182 N Silver Creek Rd., and PubQuiz Founder Colleen McGinn, who moved back east for a while, is glad to be back.
PARK CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

World of Illumination at the Utah State Fair Park

Utah State Fair Park Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is the home of the Utah State Fair. When the fair is not having its run at the venue, the Fairpark is often used for other community events. The sign for the Utah State Fairpark is seen for anyone traveling on North Temple from downtown Salt Lake City toward the airport.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Park Record

Early winter weather may be a good omen for ski season

The whirring of snowmaking machines has been droning throughout the mountains in the Park City area, city and county officials have been vigorously planning and skiers have been painstakingly sharpening their edges — all in preparation for the long-awaited opening day. Park City Mountain launched its ski season Wednesday,...
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Deer Valley Resort, in historic move, advances opening day

One ski resort in Park City opened this week, but its neighborhood rival is not far behind. Deer Valley Resort on Wednesday announced historic early snow conditions will allow the resort to open early for the first time in decades. Opening day was moved up four days, from Saturday, Dec. 3 to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
PARK CITY, UT
Park Record

Editorial: We’re ready …

Even if you live in Park City or its environs and somehow don’t go in for skiing or some other cherished form of snow-sliding, it is impossible to miss the excitement in the air, like the mist on the mountains from snowmaking, when Park City Mountain is opening — early, as in today this year — with Deer Valley just around the corner. You hear it when people are talking about the snowless weather forecast for the coming week and console themselves that it is at least likely to stay cold enough to … make more snow.
PARK CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Les Madeleines Announces Closure

For the past 19 years, the chef and owner of Les Madeleines Romina Rasmussen has infused Salt Lake City with an authentic European flavor. Inspired by her global travels and cross-continental flavors, the pastries—made entirely from scratch—came from the world-sized imagination. On Monday, the beloved bakery announced that they will be closing due to staffing shortages, supply issues and other hardships.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

