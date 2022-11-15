Even if you live in Park City or its environs and somehow don’t go in for skiing or some other cherished form of snow-sliding, it is impossible to miss the excitement in the air, like the mist on the mountains from snowmaking, when Park City Mountain is opening — early, as in today this year — with Deer Valley just around the corner. You hear it when people are talking about the snowless weather forecast for the coming week and console themselves that it is at least likely to stay cold enough to … make more snow.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO