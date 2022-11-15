“Chief Twit” Elon Musk took to Twitter on Friday to announce that he had reinstated the accounts of far-right satire site The Babylon Bee and men’s rights activist Jordan Peterson over their transphobic tweets.The Twitter boss also stated that comedian Kathy Griffin, whose account was suspended for impersonating Musk, would also have her account restored.At the same time, Musk noted that a decision had yet to be made on removing the ban on former President Donald Trump’s account. The ex-president was permanently suspended by Twitter following the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.“New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom...

