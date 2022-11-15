ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?

Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette

Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted

Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
City of Carencro and Lafayette Consolidated Government working to expand bus transportation in Carencro

Carencro, La(KADN)- Public bus service for Carencro's northside is in the hands of the city and Lafayette Consolidated Government. For one resident who wished not to be on camera, walking is his only way to get around, praying the Lafayette City Council approves the ordinance to help expand bus stops in the city. "They got one bus stop by Walmart, if you have to go across the bridge you have to walk. A lot of the time I have to go across the bridge and sometimes I walk."
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

