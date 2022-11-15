Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
Aldi is Opening a New Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Chick-fil-A Planning to Open a New RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenLafayette, LA
Louisiana Mother Vanished Without A Trace. What Happened To Keshia Sylvester?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBreaux Bridge, LA
Loyola Boys Cross Country Team Wins Region 1 Division III TitleUnder The Radar NWLALafayette, LA
Related
Driver who escaped Louisiana train collision wants to set record straight, ‘ I did not do it for insurance money’
Driver who escaped Opelousas train collision wants to set record straight, ' I did not do it for insurance money'
Cold, Lonely, Hurt, Suffering in Crowley Needs Our Help
Cold, lonely, hurt and suffering, this poor animal was found behind a trash can as temperatures plummeted in Acadiana. Animals of Crowley, La. are asking for help with medical bills for this abused and injured animal. The bills at the vet are already high, but we had to bring this...
Lafayette resident concerned for integrity of house after road issues
A Lafayette resident is looking for help from the city with uneven roadways creating issues in her neighborhood on Walker Road.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette City-Parish attorney’s connection to land for major flood project raises ethics issue
While Lafayette Consolidated Government went to court to seize land for its largest-ever detention project, it had a much easier time putting together parcels for its second largest. Some 50 acres of land along Coulee Ile Des Cannes were purchased earlier this year from clients represented by LCG’s chief legal...
Current: City-Parish attorney had connection to property owners
The Current continues its coverage of City-Parish drainage project issues, reporting that Greg Logan had a connection to the family that owned a tract of land purchased for detention.
Arnaudville Woman Life Tragically Taken in Four-Car Crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - A Friday morning crash in St. Martin Parish left one woman dead and another man arrested for vehicular homicide. Around 7 a.m. on November 18, Louisiana State Police four-vehicle crash on Highway 94, near Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish. 29-year-old Hailee Rossyoin of Arnaudville was killed in the crash.
Chick-fil-A Buys Five Acres of Land for 4th Lafayette Location—But What Happened to the One in Broussard?
Chick-fil-A just made their fourth Lafayette location "official" official. After news of a fourth Lafayette Chick-fil-A location broke earlier this year, The Advocate is reporting that the fast-food restaurant has purchased five acres of land off Johnston Street. According to reporter Adam Daigle, land records show that Chick-fil-A purchased 5.3...
Sit and Eat Gumbo—Restaurants Voted Best in Lafayette
According to a recent online survey of folks in Acadiana, not Baton Rouge or New Orleans, these are the best restaurants to visit for a great bowl of gumbo.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
kadn.com
Northside Lafayette a longtime food desert finally gets a grocery store
Lafayette, La (KADN)- For a long time going to the northside, there have been empty grocery stores everywhere. Though now traveling a waze length for groceries is a thing of the past, as the northside finally has its own Aldi grocery store in arms reach. "We've been waiting for it...
theadvocate.com
One dead, suspected impaired driver arrested in St. Martin Parish crash
A Breaux Bridge man, who troopers suspect was impaired, was arrested on vehicular homicide and other charges for causing a Friday morning wreck that killed an Arnaudville woman in St. Martin Parish, officials said. The crash happened just after 7 a.m. on La. 94 near La. 354. Troopers determined Luke...
theadvocate.com
Bring it to the north side: Aldi opens second store in Lafayette
Most of the north side of Lafayette has lacked a full-service grocery store for years, but on Thursday that changed. Discount grocer Aldi opened the first full-service grocery store in decades of north Lafayette and east of Evangeline Thruway at 3210 Louisiana Ave. Customers took shelter from the wind and 40-degree temperatures to be the first to see store, which is the second to open in Lafayette.
94-year-old woman escapes Lafayette house fire
A house fire occurred on the 1000 block of North Pierce St. early Tuesday morning.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting, Other Suspects Wanted. Louisiana – Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said on November 17, 2022, that investigators arrested Raneshia Pointer, 21, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in connection with a gunshot incident in Prairieville, Louisiana that injured one person.
kadn.com
City of Carencro and Lafayette Consolidated Government working to expand bus transportation in Carencro
Carencro, La(KADN)- Public bus service for Carencro's northside is in the hands of the city and Lafayette Consolidated Government. For one resident who wished not to be on camera, walking is his only way to get around, praying the Lafayette City Council approves the ordinance to help expand bus stops in the city. "They got one bus stop by Walmart, if you have to go across the bridge you have to walk. A lot of the time I have to go across the bridge and sometimes I walk."
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Louisiana
A popular discount supermarket chain recently opened another new store location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, 2022, the discount grocery store chain Aldi opened its newest Louisiana store in Lafayette.
29-year-old Arnaudville woman killed in early morning crash
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A woman was killed early Friday morning following a four vehicle crash on Highway 94 in St. Martin Parish. According to State Police, the crash happened just after 7 a.m. and took the life of Hailee Rossyoin, 29 of Arnaudville. A preliminary investigation has revealed that a pick-up truck traveling west on LA 94 steered into […]
Both drivers killed in Iberia Parish two-vehicle crash
Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 14 at Leleux Road in Iberia Parish.
UPDATE: All normal crossing routes re-opened in Opelousas
Opelousas Police officers responded the scene of an accident involving a boxcar train and a vehicle at the intersection of Raymond Street and the Railroad Crossing.
Classic Rock 105.1
Lafayette, LA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic Rock 105.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://classicrock1051.com
Comments / 0