Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo calls his arch rival Lionel Messi 'a great guy who does great things for football' as he jokes pair would sell a lot of shirts if they ever played together... with both recently linked to MLS side Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on his long-time rival Lionel Messi and claimed the Argentinian is 'magic'. Ronaldo has hit the headlines over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. Within the controversial sit-down with Morgan, Ronaldo slammed the current state of...
Daily Mail

Now for his football to do the talking! Cristiano Ronaldo touches down in Qatar with Portugal team-mates as he focuses on the World Cup... with Man United moving to sack him for breach of contract back home

Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Qatar with his game-face on ahead of the 2022 World Cup, as he looks to ignore the fact he is on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United. Ronaldo touched down in Doha late Friday night with his Portuguese team-mates as he gears up...
NBC Sports

15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo has been untouchable in Portugal for years but his shock interview could easily wreck their World Cup… Man United star's lustre is fading and for all his goals, many may believe he's more hindrance than help

Back in September, the respected sports newspaper A Bola printed a front page with the headline: 'Less Ronaldo, more Portugal.'. They argued that Cristiano wasn't playing regularly enough for Manchester United to automatically command a starting spot for Portugal and that he was denying other forwards their opportunity. It felt...
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move

Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
SB Nation

Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report

Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
BBC

Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez

A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...

