Manchester United are suing Cristiano Ronaldo and have told him not to return after the World Cup, according to reports
Cristiano Ronaldo hit out at the club, its manager, and its owners in a shocking interview with Piers Morgan.
Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at home
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo says he keeps his son's ashes with him at his home and describes his death as the "worst" moment of his life.
Cristiano Ronaldo calls his arch rival Lionel Messi 'a great guy who does great things for football' as he jokes pair would sell a lot of shirts if they ever played together... with both recently linked to MLS side Inter Miami
Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on his long-time rival Lionel Messi and claimed the Argentinian is 'magic'. Ronaldo has hit the headlines over the past week after the release of his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV. Within the controversial sit-down with Morgan, Ronaldo slammed the current state of...
Paul Pogba discusses Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality
Paul Pogba speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo in the wake of shock TalkTV interview.
SkySports
Bruno Fernandes on Cristiano Ronaldo: I have no problem with Manchester United and Portugal team-mate
Bruno Fernandes has told Sky Sports News he has "no problem" with Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and says their awkward exchange in the Portugal dressing room was just a "joke". Fernandes exchanged a frosty handshake with Ronaldo on Monday as the pair met up with Portugal ahead of the...
Cristiano Ronaldo On Newborn's Death: 'We Don't Understand Why This Happened To Us'
The soccer superstar told Piers Morgan that losing his baby son was "the worst moment" of his life.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo involved in bizarre training ground incident with Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo were involved in a bizarre training ground incident after linking up with Portugal for the World Cup. After recent events, you could forgive any Manchester United players for being a little hostile with Ronaldo, but you wouldn’t expect a player from rivals Manchester City to behave in this way.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
Yardbarker
Roberto Carlos claims only two players from the England team are good enough to start for Brazil including one Spurs ace
Out of England’s World Cup squad, Roberto Carlos believes only Spurs striker Harry Kane and Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold would make the current Brazil squad. Brazil and Argentina are the two main favourites to win the tournament. Brazil has assembled a squad with incredible attacking talent, including Neymar, Gabriel...
Furious England fans reveal how they will dodge Qatar booze ban in World Cup stadiums
DEFIANT England fans have vowed to still "get p****d" before games in the wake of Qatar's sudden stadium booze ban. The announcement comes despite supporters previously being promised they could drink beer in stadiums throughout the tournament. The stunning booze ban comes just two days before the tournament kicks off.
Yardbarker
Mbappe's France teammate happy to avoid Manchester United move amid Cristiano Ronaldo drama
Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo released a stunning interview in which he criticized his current side, Manchester United. Now, in the midst of all drama, a France international has made the fortuitous admission of why his move to the Red Devils was doomed to fail. Even though he is a global...
Yardbarker
Report: Manchester City Joined By Crystal Palace & Real Madrid In Race For Brazilian Talent
Matheus Franca is the next hot name coming out of Brazil, with the 18-year-old experiencing his first full season at senior level. The attacking midfielder has found the net on eight occasions and supplied three assists in 24 appearances this season, attracting the attention of many major European clubs. According...
Now for his football to do the talking! Cristiano Ronaldo touches down in Qatar with Portugal team-mates as he focuses on the World Cup... with Man United moving to sack him for breach of contract back home
Cristiano Ronaldo touched down in Qatar with his game-face on ahead of the 2022 World Cup, as he looks to ignore the fact he is on the verge of being sacked by Manchester United. Ronaldo touched down in Doha late Friday night with his Portuguese team-mates as he gears up...
NBC Sports
15 Richest Players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup
The countdown to the 2022 FIFA World Cup has begun. The best soccer talent from around the world is getting ready to square off and represent their respective home countries, giving the competition even more meaning. With all the hard work players put into perfecting their craft comes a paycheck...
Cristiano Ronaldo has been untouchable in Portugal for years but his shock interview could easily wreck their World Cup… Man United star's lustre is fading and for all his goals, many may believe he's more hindrance than help
Back in September, the respected sports newspaper A Bola printed a front page with the headline: 'Less Ronaldo, more Portugal.'. They argued that Cristiano wasn't playing regularly enough for Manchester United to automatically command a starting spot for Portugal and that he was denying other forwards their opportunity. It felt...
Cristiano Ronaldo Was Left Very Disappointed When Suspended By Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo was left very disappointed when he was suspended by Manchester United for leaving the Tottenham game early.
Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview slamming Man Utd hasn’t been distracting, insists Portugal boss Santos ahead of World Cup
CRISTIANO RONALDO’S explosive interview has not caused a distraction to Portugal’s World Cup preparations, insists boss Fernando Santos. The star, 37, has caused shockwaves at Old Trafford after a number of bombshells. He hit out at United for "betraying" him and making him feel like a "black sheep"...
Yardbarker
Manchester United transfer target allowed to leave and is keen on a Premier League move
Manchester United transfer target Matheus Cunha will be allowed to leave Atletico Madrid and he’s keen on a move to the Premier League. Cunha joined Atletico Madrid in 2021 but has struggled to become a key player for the Spanish side. With the likes of Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix in the squad, it was never going to be easy for Cunha to overtake them in the hierarchy.
SB Nation
Marc Cucurella passed over for last-minute call-up to Spain at the World Cup — report
Chelsea left back Marc Cucurella had been watching his phone like a hawk, hoping that it would ring with the Spain national football team head coach on the other of the line. According to reports, he was one of the three candidates in line to replace the veteran Valencia left back, José Gayà in the squad, who had suffered an ankle sprain in training earlier this week.
BBC
Friday's gossip: Bellingham, Mount, Pochettino, Cedric, Palhinha, Suarez
A January deal could be on the cards for Liverpool to sign 19-year-old England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. (Football Insider) Liverpool and Juventus are monitoring the ongoing contract negotiations between England midfielder Mason Mount, 23, and Chelsea. (Guardian) Chelsea view Mount as a future club captain but his...
