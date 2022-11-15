ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Narcity USA

A Russian Missile Reportedly Hit Poland & Here's Why 'World War III' Is Trending

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hQYRU_0jByeC3Z00

A Russian missile reportedly hit Polish territory and killed multiple people on Tuesday, in an incident that immediately stoked fears of a World War-level conflict.

It wasn't clear if the attack was intentional, although it immediately raised questions about how Poland's NATO allies will respond.

Phrases like "nuclear war" and "World War III" have been floating around on social media ever since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. However, Russia has kept its attacks contained to Ukrainian territory ever since.

Until now, it seems.

A senior U.S. official told the Associated Press that a Russian missile crossed into Polish territory and hit a village near the Ukrainian border, killing two people. Polish media are reporting the same, and photos of the damage have since been shared by journalists and foreign affairs experts on social media.

It wasn't immediately clear whether it was a mistake or a deliberate attack, as Russia was also reportedly shelling Ukraine's power infrastructure around that area at the time.

However, the report was enough to spark fears that things could escalate quickly.

Poland, unlike Ukraine, is a member of NATO, the military alliance that includes the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and much of Europe. Under Article 5 of NATO's rules, all members will treat an attack on one as an attack on all.

So if Poland gets attacked, it can ask NATO countries to jump in and fight back.

Russia didn't immediately explain the attack. Instead, its foreign affairs Twitter account was bragging about the capture of Ukraine's city of Mariupol while "Poland" and "WWIII" were trending.

Meanwhile, people were dragging Russia online for what they saw as a colossal f*ck up.

Thousands were tweeting about Poland and a potential "WWIII" on Tuesday afternoon amid fears that Poland might call for help.

Polish leaders did gather for a "crisis" meeting after the missile hit, AP reports. However, they didn't immediately go to NATO for help or issue a statement.

Many online were quick to point out that Poland has to ask NATO for help first before everyone else gets dragged into a potential fight with Russia. And if this was a mistake on Russia's part, they'd be risking a lot by getting other countries involved.

\u201cCareful. NATO Article V commits members to assist a party that is attacked by "such action as it deems necessary, including the use of armed force" but there is no obligation to use force. \n\nThis is a serious (and sad) moment but triggers nothing automatically, let alone WWIII.\u201d

— Richard Gowan (@Richard Gowan) 1668539304

In other words, it's not an automatic war, and Poland would have to be pretty bold to call for backup after a potential accident.

But still, it's not a great possibility to even think about.

"I don't think anyone in NATO is dumb enough to start World War III over a typical Russian f*ckup," political commentator Jeet Heer tweeted. "But this stuff is dangerous & underscores why it'd be good to have robust backchannels & ongoing diplomacy."

NATO was founded decades ago to counter the threat of the then-Soviet Union, and Russian President Putin has frequently criticized it and hinted at nuclear war if the Ukraine conflict gets any bigger. However, NATO nations have kept their troops out of Ukraine because no one — at this point — wants a major war.

World leaders were slow to respond to the report, although Latvia's defence minister, Artis Pabriks, did pipe up pretty quickly.

"My condolences to our Polish brothers in arms," he tweeted. "Criminal Russian regime fired missiles which target not only Ukrainian civilians but also landed in NATO territory in Poland. Latvia fully stands with Polish friends and condemns this crime."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

Comments / 0

Related
People

American Woman Sarah Krivanek Will Be Released from Russian Penal Colony in 10 Days: 'She's a True Fighter'

Krivanek feared for her life in Russian imprisonment. Now, days ahead of her scheduled release, conditions appear to be improving One week ago, Sarah Krivanek, an American woman who was sentenced to one year and three months in a Russian penal colony for a domestic abuse incident with a Russian man in Moscow, was facing prison "conflicts" that left her feeling she would not survive until her release date on Nov. 7.  Krivanek, from Fresno, California, is one of two known American women imprisoned in Russia. The other...
FRESNO, CA
Newsweek

Steven Seagal Could Face U.S. Sanctions Over His Russia Support

Steven Seagal could face U.S. government sanctions for "perpetuating Russia's genocidal war in Ukraine." The 70-year-old actor was one of six people recommended to be put under sanctions for his support of Russia's military actions in Ukraine and for his approval of President Vladimir Putin's "aggressive occupation policy." Seagal was...
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
The Comeback

Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

"We have made a substantial offer that the Russian Federation has consistently failed to negotiate in good faith." The post Russia makes surprising Brittney Griner admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pentagon Claims Russian Military Has ‘Probably Lost Half of Their Main Battle Tanks’

Over eight months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, the US Department of Defense has released a statement, saying the Russian forces have not only lost tens of thousands of soldiers, but also half of their main battle tanks (MBT). In an ingenious move, the Ukrainian military has been using the abandoned and captured vehicles to aid in their own defensive measures.
Vice

What It’s Like Inside the Penal Colony Brittney Griner Was Sent to in Russia

After two weeks of radio silence from Russian officials regarding Brittney Griner’s transfer to an unnamed labor camp, her attorneys confirmed on Thursday that the WNBA player turned Russian political prisoner had been taken to Female Penal Colony IK-2 in Mordovia. It is here, about 300 miles from where...
Newsweek

German Tanks Making It Easy to Destroy Iranian Drones: Ukrainian Soldier

Self-propelled anti-aircraft guns (SPAAG) supplied by Germany will make it easier for Ukraine to target Iranian-made drones, according to a soldier fighting for Kyiv's forces. Berlin has given Kyiv 30 of the Gepard units along with 6,000 rounds of ammunition. The weapons have won praise, with Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba tweeting that they were "excellent."
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
The Jewish Press

Ukraine Votes to Send Israel to Hague Criminal Court, Upset Israel Rejects Ukrainian Asylum Seekers

On Friday, the UN Special Committee on Decolonization approved the draft resolution titled “Israeli practices affecting the human rights of the Palestinian people in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” and decided to request the International Court of Justice in the Hague to “render urgently an advisory opinion on the legal consequences arising from the ongoing violation by Israel of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, from its prolonged occupation, settlement, and annexation of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.”
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

58K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy