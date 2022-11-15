Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Related
An important recruiting weekend on tap for Michigan
The Wolverines are bringing in many of their top remaining targets for Saturday's showdown with Illinois.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Kentucky
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan State got a second swipe at a top-5 team in as many games, and this time the Spartans didn’t miss. After letting a double-digit lead fizzle out in last Friday’s loss to No. 2 Gonzaga, MSU was the better team down the stretch Tuesday night against No. 4 Kentucky.
Five takeaways from ASU 87-62 blowout upset over No. 20 Michigan
Four days removed from being stunned by Texas Southern in a one-point overtime loss, Arizona State clicked into a new gear to notch an 87-62 blowout against No. 20 Michigan — the largest margin of victory win over a ranked opponent in program history — that secured the Legends Classic Championship and improved its record to 4-1.
247Sports
Newest Michigan OL commit Nathan Efobi talks decision, the Sherrone Moore factor
On Friday, Michigan added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting figuratively and literally when Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi committed to the Wolverines. The 6-foot-4, 282-pounder picked the Maize and Blue over offers from Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State and...
Tom Izzo applauded, John Calipari questioned by national media after Michigan State stuns No. 4 Kentucky
Kentucky was not able to slam the door shut multiple times despite a herculean effort from big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Meanwhile, embattled forwards Mady Sissoko (16 points, eight rebounds) and Joey Hauser (23 points, eight rebounds) had their fingerprints all over Michigan State's upset victory. "I’m proud of guys like...
The five 'outliers' that pushed Michigan's defense to become the nation's best
As the Michigan football team barrels into the home stretch of its 2022 season, it does so with possibly the nation’s best defense. Statistically, the Wolverines are the nation’s best defense. They lead the nation in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and first downs allowed, and are among the nation’s top five in passing defense, yards per play allowed, passer rating allowed, yards per carry allowed, yards per pass attempt allowed and completion percentage allowed. They have not allowed an opposing offense to score more than 10 points since Maryland and Iowa picked up some garbage-time touchdowns in weeks four and five.
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing
Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
247Sports
59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0