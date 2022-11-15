ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Five takeaways from ASU 87-62 blowout upset over No. 20 Michigan

Four days removed from being stunned by Texas Southern in a one-point overtime loss, Arizona State clicked into a new gear to notch an 87-62 blowout against No. 20 Michigan — the largest margin of victory win over a ranked opponent in program history — that secured the Legends Classic Championship and improved its record to 4-1.
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

Newest Michigan OL commit Nathan Efobi talks decision, the Sherrone Moore factor

On Friday, Michigan added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting figuratively and literally when Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth offensive lineman Nathan Efobi committed to the Wolverines. The 6-foot-4, 282-pounder picked the Maize and Blue over offers from Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Penn State and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

The five 'outliers' that pushed Michigan's defense to become the nation's best

As the Michigan football team barrels into the home stretch of its 2022 season, it does so with possibly the nation’s best defense. Statistically, the Wolverines are the nation’s best defense. They lead the nation in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and first downs allowed, and are among the nation’s top five in passing defense, yards per play allowed, passer rating allowed, yards per carry allowed, yards per pass attempt allowed and completion percentage allowed. They have not allowed an opposing offense to score more than 10 points since Maryland and Iowa picked up some garbage-time touchdowns in weeks four and five.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Bielema to coach Illini at Michigan after mother's passing

Illinois football coach Bret Bielema will coach the Illini at No. 3 Michigan, just two days after his mother, Marilyn, passed away. Bielema traveled with the Illini (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) and will be on the sideline for the 11 a.m. kickoff against the Wolverines (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) at Michigan Stadium, an Illinois football spokesman told Illini Inquirer.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

247Sports

59K+
Followers
397K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy