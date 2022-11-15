Read full article on original website
Top recruits Nick Saban, Alabama flipped late in the recruiting process
Looking back on big flips the Crimson Tide has accomplished late in the recruiting cycle over the years.
247Sports
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
‘It looks sharp’ – Josh Heupel a big fan of Tennessee’s orange helmets
Tennessee hasn’t been afraid of breaking out an alternate uniform or two in its less-than-two-full-seasons under head coach Josh Heupel, having introduced the black Dark Mode look in 2021 and bringing back the Smokey Grey jerseys this season. The Vols will add a new twist to their expanding fashion repertoire for Saturday night’s game at South Carolina, donning a new orange helmet atop the all-white stormtrooper uniforms for the clash with the Gamecocks in Columbia. Count Heupel as a fan of the new helmets, as he revealed Wednesday night during “Vol Calls.”
BREAKING: Huskies Ink Four-Star Recruit Wesley Yates III
SEATTLE – Four-star recruit Wesley Yates III has signed a National Letter of Intent, announcing his commitment to the Washington men's basketball program. Yates is a 6'4" shooting guard out of Beaumont, Texas and is the 37th-ranked prospect on ESPN's Top-100. He also reportedly received offers from Gonzaga, Baylor, Memphis and Auburn, among other schools.
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
Charles Barkley reveals his top candidate for the vacant Auburn job
It has been two-and-a-half weeks since Auburn University elected to part with head football coach Bryan Harsin. With a story of that magnitude rocking Auburn athletics, it is strange that former Auburn Basketball star and current NBA analyst Charles Barkley has stayed quiet. He finally shared his thoughts on the...
Ohio State Football Suffered Major Recruiting Loss Tonight
Ohio State lost a top 2023 recruit on Wednesday evening. Four-star running back Mark Fletcher Jr. announced his decision to decommit from the Buckeyes. "I would like to thank the Ohio State University, Coach Tony Alford, and Coach Ryan Day for offering me the privilege of playing football at the next level," Fletcher wrote on Twitter. "However, after long conversations discussing the best opportunities for me and my family, I have decided to recommit from the Ohio State University and open my recruitment. Please respect my decision."
Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search
The Auburn coaching search has taken an interesting turn. There are now rumors that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is in the mix for the open head coach spot. According to some reports, Swinney was in contact with the school over the weekend. That would be an interesting hire for Auburn considering that Swinney is Read more... The post Surprising name emerges in Auburn coaching search appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Daily Delivery: Google offers a scare by linking Kansas State's Chris Klieman to Nebraska
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. A Google headline Monday seemed to link Kansas State coach Chris Klieman to the open job at Nebraska but after Fitz clicked it he discovered that Google had aggregated an unsubstantiated message board post from another college sports network that had no credibility. As Fitz explains, it's highly doubtful Klieman would go to Nebraska just as he's getting this K-State program up and running, and while his good friend Gene Taylor, K-State's athletics director, remains in Manhattan too. The is a job, however, that Fitz fears could attract Klieman.
Kansas State coach Jerome Tang sounds off on why he created 'Snyder Award'
Jerome Tang and his staff have only been around Manhattan and Kanas State for a few months but they are already ingrained in the culture. After starting the season 2-0 including a road win at California, Tang and his team are set to host the Kansas City Roos on Thursday night before heading to the Caribbean Sea for the Cayman Islands Classic. The Wildcats open up with Rhode Island on Monday night. Tang has focused to completely change the culture of the program, and part of that change is to institute "awards" for players throughout the week.
Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction
There have been plenty of rumors surrounding who will be the next coach of the Auburn Tigers and one name that is clearly on top of many people’s lists is Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Auburn University alum and Inside the NBA host Charles Barkley recently told WJOX’s “The Next Round” he would love Read more... The post Charles Barkley makes startling Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Paul Finebaum Reveals His Major 'Upset Alert' Pick
College football analyst Paul Finebaum believes the unbeaten TCU Horned Frogs could notch their first loss of the season against Baylor this weekend. Finebaum predicted the No. 4 team in the nation would fall to the Texas Longhorns this past weekend, but he was incorrect. He's "doubling down" on his TCU doubts heading into Saturday's game in Waco.
4-star RB J'Marion Burnette names top schools
Elite running back recruit J’Marion Burnette has named his top schools including the Georgia Bulldogs. Burnette is a member of the class of 2024. Burnette is a junior at Andalusia High School in Andalusia, Alabama. Burnette considers Georgia, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Florida State, Texas, Penn State, Michigan, and...
SEC Wide Receiver Blamed 1 Coach For Team's Struggles
Kentucky's football team entered this fall with high expectations in large part because its star quarterback returned for another season. It's safe to say Mark Stoops' squad hasn't lived up to the hype. After jumping out to a 4-0 record, the Wildcats dropped four of their last six games. Instead...
Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach
Former NC State Wolfpack player Joseph Boletepeli spent two seasons with the program before transferring to the Maryland Terrapins to finish out his college football playing career. But it seems like he might have had some lingering resentment for NC State head coach Dave Doeren. According to a report from ESPN, Boletepeli was arrested this Read more... The post Player arrested for horrifying actions toward coach appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Florida Football Player Reportedly Kicked Off The Team
The Florida Gators got a little thinner in the front seven after Billy Napier decided to dismiss an upperclassmen at linebacker over the weekend. According to GatorsOnline.com, former JUCO transfer Diwun Black is no longer a member of the team for "undisclosed disciplinary reasons." He's no longer listed on Florida's...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley makes bold prediction about Texas A&M HC job
Charles Barkley drew attention on Thursday after making a bold prediction regarding a college football coaching job. Barkley joined “The Next Round” for an interview on Thursday. The NBA commentator was talking about the college football world and made a bold prediction. Barkley said that there will be a big firing ahead in the SEC. He also said that school would go after Deion Sanders to fill the role.
SB Nation
An Arkansas player dunked on opponent so hard announcers joked kids shouldn’t watch it
Arkansas was always going to have one of the most exciting teams in men’s college basketball this season. Coming off back-to-back Elite Eight appearances, the Razorbacks signed one of the very best recruiting classes in the country — headlined by three McDonald’s All-Americans — and also brought in some serious talent on the transfer market. While Arkansas’ top freshmen Nick Smith Jr. (a projected top-five NBA draft pick) has yet to take the court this season with a knee injury, the upperclassmen have the team off to an undefeated start so far.
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Former Alabama Quarterback Wants To See Major Change To SEC Scheduling
For years, the second-to-last week of the regular season was cupcake time for SEC teams. Every program would play an easy non-conference game on the weekend prior to rivalry week. It was a practice that drew plenty of criticism, and led the league to change its scheduling practices. Now, there...
247Sports
