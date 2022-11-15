Read full article on original website
Want to own a school? Here’s your chance in Harrison County, West Virginia
Just over a year since students in Lost Creek moved to a new school, the public now has a chance to buy the old one.
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
Fairmont Police Department opens applications
The Fairmont Police Department is looking to add new officers to its force.
$99k to go to Appalachian extreme weather research
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) have announced that $99,938 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will go to Appalachian extreme weather research at West Virginia University.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
WDTV
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
Wheeling Park’s White Palace beings major renovations
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Park Commission makes a big announcement Wednesday. The commission says $3.2 million will be poured into Wheeling Park’s White Palace for major renovations. According to architect Vic Greco from the Mills Group, the firm hired to design the project, the renovations include a new cafe and cafe deck, a […]
wvsportsnow.com
2024 WR Recruit West Virginia Native Sirod Musgrove Tells WVSN About WVU Visit
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Football programs welcome recruits to visit for games all the time, but the public at large doesn’t often get to hear about what went on during that visit and if it made any impact on the player. To learn about Sirod Musgrave’s experience when he...
connect-bridgeport.com
Harrison County Man, Dentist for 35 Years, Veteran in Several Active Deployments, Frank J. Lopez, Passes
On July 27th, 2022, Frank J. Lopez, while very healthy, happy and endlessly loved, was next in line to answer God’s call and leave this earthly place. He now soars the heavens experiencing his forever home of peace as God’s humble servant. Born and raised in Clarksburg, West...
voiceofmotown.com
Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
wvpublic.org
Mon Power Should Buy Pleasants Plant, Energy Analyst Tells PSC
The Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County is slated for closure next year, but Mon Power could prevent that by buying it. That’s what Emily Medine, an energy consultant, told the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) in written testimony. The Pleasants plant has pollution controls that cut nitrogen...
2-foot hole forces emergency closure of Fairmont bridge
Everest Drive Bridge in Fairmont will be closed for an indefinite period, the city announced Tuesday.
Clarksburg church celebrates its semicentennial with festivities
Oak Mound Evangelical Church held a celebration on Nov. 13 for its semicentennial.
The Real Reason Why WVU Moved on From Shane Lyons
With most of the attention focused on WVU head football coach Neal Brown in regards to his future, the university made the somewhat surprising move to fire Athletic Director Shane Lyons on Monday. There have been many assumptions as to why the university made the decision but interim AD Rob...
wajr.com
Longest serving statewide official to retire at the end of the year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
WTAP
A bomb threat was made from a local hospital
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
West Virginia ski resort geared for comeback season under new ownership
Timberline Mountain in Tucker County is under new ownership, and one magazine says it's on the "Perfect" track for a comeback.
voiceofmotown.com
What Today Means For Neal Brown at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers can win their final two games of the regular season and win a bowl game to go 7-6 on the season and Neal Brown still will not be the head coach next season. In a statement released today, university president E....
WVNews
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
