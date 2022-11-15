ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

WVU Could Owe Former Athletic Director Shane Lyons Almost $4 Million

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Parting ways with Shane Lyons as athletic director may not be the end of West Virginia University having to deal with the alum who was hired in 2015. Based on the details in his contract, Lyons is likely to still be owed almost $4 million from WVU. Lyons’ deal paid him $895,000 in base salary this year and then $931,000 for each year from 2023 through 2026, according to documents obtained by BlueGoldNews.com.
Local food pantry looking for donations for holiday season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Shepherd’s Corner has been helping feed the people of Bridgeport and Harrison County for decades. This year, the pantry is continuing its mission, but it is finding it harder to do so. Reverend Jim Lang is Co-Director of Shepherd’s Corner. He says with food prices...
Wheeling Park’s White Palace beings major renovations

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Park Commission makes a big announcement Wednesday. The commission says $3.2 million will be poured into Wheeling Park’s White Palace for major renovations. According to architect Vic Greco from the Mills Group, the firm hired to design the project, the renovations include a new cafe and cafe deck, a […]
Pat White Picks Who He Would Make the Next Head Coach of West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, former West Virginia star quarterback Pat White posted a message on his social media account, endorsing current President of the LSU Tiger Athletic Foundation Matt Borman to replace Shane Lyons as the next director of athletics at West Virginia University. We reached out...
Power outage planned for parts of Mon County

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency announced that 158 Mon Power customers will be affected by a planned power outage next week. The post said that on Nov. 22, residents and businesses in the Blue Horizen, Dew Avenue and Ramp Hollow area of Pursglove in Monongalia County will not have […]
Mon Power Should Buy Pleasants Plant, Energy Analyst Tells PSC

The Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County is slated for closure next year, but Mon Power could prevent that by buying it. That’s what Emily Medine, an energy consultant, told the West Virginia Public Service Commission (PSC) in written testimony. The Pleasants plant has pollution controls that cut nitrogen...
A bomb threat was made from a local hospital

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Parkersburg Police Department, someone at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center called Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown with a bomb threat. The call came to the Parkersburg Police Department at 11:06 am Wednesday. WVU Medicine’s Camden Clark was on lockdown for a short...
What Today Means For Neal Brown at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers can win their final two games of the regular season and win a bowl game to go 7-6 on the season and Neal Brown still will not be the head coach next season. In a statement released today, university president E....
There's something special about this WVU men's basketball team

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There’s something happening with this new — and unbeaten — West Virginia basketball team. Everyone knew this had the makings of a better team than the Mountaineers had fielded over the past few years, but this team is far exceeding those expectations as it once again indicated Tuesday night at the Coliseum as it beat a good Morehead State team, 75-57.
