Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
One injured in two-vehicle crash in Linn County Wednesday
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a crash northeast of Marion on Wednesday afternoon. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:20 p.m. in the 1500 block of County Home Road when two cars heading the same direction attempted to pass a farm implement.
Closing arguments to begin in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Closing arguments are expected to begin Thursday in the trial for one of the men charged in the deadly mass shooting at a Cedar Rapids nightclub in April. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the...
Davenport man charged in shooting that injured man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting in August that left a man injured. Nessiah Treverne Clark, 21, is charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony, and use of a dangerous weapon in the commission of a crime.
Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon. Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at...
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
Defense to present case in trial for man charged in deadly Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The defense will present its case Wednesday for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. The shooting killed three people and injured nine others in April at the Taboo nightclub. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
Jury quickly convicts Dimione Walker on all counts in Taboo Nightclub killing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A smiling Dimione Walker left the courtroom Thursday in Cedar Rapids to spend the rest of his life in prison. He shot and killed Michael Valentine inside Taboo Nightclub in April. Valentine was one of three people killed in the mass shooting, 9 others were injured....
Some Cascade and Jones County residents raise concerns over neighbors recreational use of guns
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - Some Jones County and Cascade residents have made it known they aren’t pleased about their neighbors firing weapons just outside of town. One of the owners, Michael Kafer, of a piece of land just East of Cascade, says they’ve had the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Police, and Iowa DNR out investigate. The Jones County Sheriff, Greg Graver, said Kafer wasn’t breaking any laws.
Tipton woman helps make cat shelters out of old coolers, keeping mice population down and outdoor cats safe
Dubuque health officials recommend vaccines ahead of holidays as COVID-19, RSV cases rise. Health officials in Dubuque are urging people to take action ahead of Thanksgiving to keep people safe.
Public safety agencies around Cedar Rapids hold active threat drill
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police and Fire Department along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshall’s Office held an active threat drill at Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday morning. The drill simulates an active threat, like a mass shooting, for law...
Efforts are underway to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Efforts are ongoing to bring a senior center to Cedar Rapids. The city hasn’t had a dedicated facility since the 2008 flood. A temporary solution is underway as the city is in the early phases of planning for a multigenerational facility that would fill the void.
Coralville Lake Lights ready for Thanksgiving opening
While the Thanksgiving meal program called "Operation Give Birds" started as a prank, it's grown into a true holiday tradition for good.
Newly formed families celebrate 'National Adoption Month'
Organizers gathered at Coralville Lake to "flip the switch" ahead of the opening.
70-year-old local cyclist still riding after a stroke
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Richard Greer of Marion feels blessed to be back on a bike after suffering a stroke 8 and a half years ago. “When I first had my stroke I was really disabled. I couldn’t even sit up in bed without help,” Greer said.
Linn County Waste Agency: “landfill could close earlier than 2044 expected date.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A recent audit of what is thrown in the trash shows people are still making repairs following the 2020 derecho. Linn County Solid Waste Agency Communications Director Joe Horaney says the Iowa DNR and several Iowa landfills took place in the audit. He says the findings allow them to help reduce waste issues. This comes as the landfill plans to close in Linn County by 2044, citing a lack of land that qualified for zoning.
RSV cases are on the rise in Iowa and mitigation is complicated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The state hygienic lab has released the latest RSV numbers for Iowa, as cases continue to climb. The data is from the first week of November. There were 810 cases, that’s up from 568 the week prior. Children and elderly people are most impacted by...
Noelridge Greenhouse to host tropical-themed holiday event in December
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noelridge Greenhouse is hosting a free tropical-themed holiday event on December 1. Greenhouse staff and volunteers with Friends of Noelridge are holding the event called, “Noelridge Greenhouse Lights and Blooms,” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’re calling it a tropical holiday adventure....
Election recount requested for Iowa State House District 73
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Linn County announced it had received a recount request for State House District 73. The district covers most of the City of Marion. Preliminary results showed Democrat Elizabeth Wilson narrowly winning over Republican Susie Weinacht.
How the Hawkeyes are preparing for a frigid fight with Minnesota
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa players got to have a bit of a “snow day” at Tuesday’s practice. Added to the roster: snowballs. “I went up for a high five with Joe (Evans) and he threw a snowball at my stomach,” said sophomore center Logan Jones. “So that one hurt for sure.”
