Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. Is Suing Nike, per His Official Statement
The rumors are true. NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, per an announcement he just published to Twitter. Beckham, 30, details an unfortunate experience with Nike, which he says did not honor the details and commitments of their partnership. The veteran free agent is now ...
NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Suing Nike Over Endorsement Contract Dispute: 'Extremely Disappointed'
Beckham Jr. claims Nike "did not honor its commitments" after re-signing him to an endorsement deal after he nearly left the company for Adidas NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike, alleging the sportswear giant "did not honor its commitments" after signing him to an endorsement contract. The 30-year-old wide receiver explained his reasoning for the suit in a lengthy message posted to his Twitter account and shared with PEOPLE on Monday, saying he is "extremely disappointed" in the development. "Being a Nike Athlete and Brand Icon...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 “Midnight Navy” Officially Revealed: Photos
This Navy Velvet Air Jordan 11 is going to be a huge release next month. One of the greatest sneakers of all time is the Air Jordan 11. This is a sneaker that came out as Michael Jordan was returning to the NBA, and as a result, fans immediately took a liking to it. The patent leather upper made this shoe feel like something you could wear with a suit and tie. Eventually, the sneaker was given a ton of amazing colorways, and in 2022, we are getting two more offerings.
Adidas will sell Yeezy designs under a different name following Kanye West controversy, CFO says
Adidas says it still plans to sell Yeezy designs — just with a different name. The shoe and apparel brand announced its intentions to keep selling Yeezy products — which were created by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West — in a quarterly earnings call Wednesday. "I...
thesource.com
Mark Cuban Thinks JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos Trying to Buy Washington Commanders is ‘Great’
JAY-Z and Jeff Bezos are rumored to team together in purchasing the Washington Commanders. Kevin Durant wants to join them. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban believes it’s a good idea. Cuban was tracked down in Washington D.C. as he was headed into a car, and he believes the two...
Kevin Durant On Being Defended By Russell Westbrook: "He's Just Going To Hack Me The Whole Time..."
Kevin Durant praised Russell Westbrook's tough lockdown defense on him during the recent Lakers vs. Nets matchup.
NBA Fan Pulled Beside Michael Jordan Who Was In A Yellow Ferrari Smoking A Cigar
An NBA fan once saw Michael Jordan vibing in his yellow Ferrari Pista while smoking a cigar.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets “Technicolor” Offering
Another Nike Air Force 1 Low is on the way. There are some incredibly iconic sneakers that have come out of the Nike and Jordan Brand over the last few decades. One of those shoes is none other than the Nike Air Force 1 Low. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and since that time, it has received a ton of amazing colorways.
Hypebae
A Very Fall Nike Air Force 1 Is on the Way
Following a recently revealed animal print iteration and a Stussy collaboration back in May, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid is back on the scene. The latest colorway is autumnal, relying heavily on a rich brown shade that covers the sneaker’s overlays. A cream-colored base adds to the design, covering its base and midsole.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Kyrie Irving Tweets He is Not On Earth to ‘Participate in Any Religious/Political Wars’
Following a suspension, loss of endorsement deals, and more, Kyrie Irving has issued a new statement on Twitter. His Monday tweet stated he is sidestepping any “religious/political wars.”. “I was not put here on earth to participate in any religious/political wars or incite racial disharmony/prejudice within communities,” Irving wrote....
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
thecomeback.com
Nike sued by NFL star for swindling him out of ‘millions’
Nike has been hit with a lawsuit by an NFL star receiver. Odell Beckham Jr. has sued the prominent shoe and athletic apparel company. TMZ reported the news of Beckham Jr.’s new lawsuit against Nike on Monday evening. TMZ wrote in a tweet, “Odell Beckham Jr. is suing Nike,...
Kanye West's worst nightmare is coming true — Adidas plans to sell Yeezys under new branding
On an earnings call Wednesday, Adidas said it plans to release more Yeezys under its own branding. Adidas terminated its partnership with Ye in October, but it still owns the designs. Ye previously objected to Adidas releasing shoes without his approval. Adidas intends to release more Yeezys, but without Ye,...
Odell Beckham Jr. files lawsuit against Nike claiming the loss of millions
Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. has filed a lawsuit against Nike, alleging that the company failed to "honor its commitments," resulting in the loss of millions.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
hotnewhiphop.com
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 7 “New Sheriff In Town” Release Details Revealed
The latest Trophy Room x Jordan Brand collab pays homage to the 1992 Olympics. Michael Jordan has plenty of iconic moments from his storied career. Perhaps one of his best moments came in 1992 while playing for the United States at the Barcelona Summer Olympics. Jordan was the centerpiece of the “Dream Team” which featured athletes like Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen, and many more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Color Of The Month” Release Date Revealed
A classic Nike Air Force 1 Low colorway is on its way back. This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. It is one of the most iconic silhouettes of all time, and fans have always sought after new colorways. With the shoe celebrating a huge anniversary, Nike has decided to come through with some amazing colorways, as well as a few retros. For instance, the latest “Color Of The Month” iteration will be a re-release of the infamous “University Blue” offering.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Force 1 Low Gets Another “Color Of The Month” scheme
This Nike Air Force 1 Low has colors that you cannot go wrong with. One of the greatest sneakers ever made is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is a shoe that came out back in 1982, and interestingly enough, it was the first shoe that Nike ever graced with a retro. Since the 80s, the Air Force 1 Low has been a staple of sneaker culture, and fans are always eager for new models.
NBC Sports
Kevin Durant says trade request based on how team prepared, says Nets roster has limits
Whatever someone chooses to think of Kevin Durant, two things should be unquestioned: He loves to play the game, and he wants to play the game at the highest level and push himself. He told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report it was the second part of that — the Nets...
Comments / 0