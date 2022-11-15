There are two aspects of any performance at Chocachatti Elementary School that are noteworthy. One is that every show has elements that appeal to both children and adults. There is enough silly humor that children as young as kindergarten-age can enjoy and there are educational and entertaining elements that even adults can appreciate. The other aspect of every performance is the inclusivity of the production. Every student has an opportunity to be part of the show, whether onstage or backstage. Regardless of whether a child has a physical or intellectual challenge, they are important and needed! This is a lesson that children learn at an early age and ideally should apply to adult life as well.

BROOKSVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO