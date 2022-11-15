Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Area Experiences Extended Mosquito SeasonToby HazlewoodTampa, FL
HOTBINS Opens in TampaModern GlobeTampa, FL
Invention by USF Researchers Creates Digital AlibiModern Globe
New Jorge M. Pérez Collection at Tampa Museum of ArtModern GlobeTampa, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
Related
hernandosun.com
Chocachatti Second Graders Salute America and our Veterans
There are two aspects of any performance at Chocachatti Elementary School that are noteworthy. One is that every show has elements that appeal to both children and adults. There is enough silly humor that children as young as kindergarten-age can enjoy and there are educational and entertaining elements that even adults can appreciate. The other aspect of every performance is the inclusivity of the production. Every student has an opportunity to be part of the show, whether onstage or backstage. Regardless of whether a child has a physical or intellectual challenge, they are important and needed! This is a lesson that children learn at an early age and ideally should apply to adult life as well.
Annual NOPE Candlelight Vigil returns in person Thursday night
NOPE stands for Narcotics Overdose Prevention and Education. Organizers said this event is meant to educate and raise awareness but also honor lost loved ones.
tampabeacon.com
Symphony in Lights
The Symphony in Lights at the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel will be on display nightly through Dec. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. The spectacle kicked off Nov. 12 with dazzling lights, holiday harmonies, and spectacular snowfalls.
hernandosun.com
Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville
‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
stpetecatalyst.com
PR firm expands into new downtown office
Public relations company Otter PR has closed on a new office in downtown St. Petersburg, which will be company’s new headquarters. The group, which was operating out of the Thrive co-working hub St. Pete for over a year, purchased the 8,000-square-foot building at 324 1st Ave. N. for $3 million. The deal closed Tuesday, representing the firm’s largest expansion.
Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo
TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
theshelbyreport.com
Publix Celebrates Store Grand Opening In Lutz, FL
Publix Super Markets opened a new store Nov. 17 at Livingston Marketplace in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store has departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store features café seating and also has an adjacent Publix Liquors.
Bay News 9
Making music to the ears in Pasco County for 50 years
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero has toured the world with some of the biggest names in music, but it is what she does now that truly brings music to her ears. The evening we met Denise Isaacson in Pasco County, she and other musicians were there to rehearse for their next show.
The Laker/Lutz News
Zephyrhills tennis center opens housing complex
The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 for The Well, which is 34,000 square feet of multi-bedroom apartments that can house more than 90 students and families. The apartments are adjacent to the tennis facility and will be available for players and their families during training and tournaments. Commissioner Mike Moore emceed the event, with speakers including Florida Sen. Danny Burgess; Florida Rep. Randy Maggard; SVB CEO Pascal Collard; Florida Sports Coast’s Adam Thomas; Bob Simons, who sold SVB the property; and Todd Lovinger, an investor. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson was on hand for the ceremony, too.
Beach Beacon
Historic Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey restored to its former glory
NEW PORT RICHEY — The change in the air is palpable as soon as you step into the courtyard of the newly restored Hacienda Hotel on Main Street — the aura of money-plus-glamour-meets-the-Jazz-Age is impossible to miss. The nearly century-old Spanish Mediterranean Revival gem, which is designated a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus eSchool K-5 to close by end of semester
Citrus County School Board members unanimously voted to approve the closure of Citrus eSchool K-5 by the end of this semester, Dec. 22, due to declining enrollment numbers, they decided Tuesday, Nov. 15, at its regular meeting. According to Darrick Buettner, coordinator of special academic programs, and Deborah Dumas, principal...
A job well done: Florida chef grills 1 millionth steak
A Clearwater chef has hit a rare milestone. Driving the news: Conrado Silva Santos recently grilled his millionth steak for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clearwater. He is now one of only 14 of the Orlando-based chain's Grill Master Legends — a prime example of hard work paying off. Santos, who...
813area.com
Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa
An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
tampabeacon.com
Morganna’s Alchemy opens first retail store in New Port Richey
NEW PORT RICHEY — For the past 16 years, Maya Hyppolite ran one of the most successful local businesses you have never heard of. Morganna’s Alchemy, a line of natural, organic, ethically sourced skin care products, developed its wares in the city and shipped them to distributors all over the world.
fox13news.com
Multiple cats shot in Town 'N' Country mobile home community in the last year and a half, rescue group says
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - A local rescue group said seven cats in a Town ‘N' Country neighborhood have been shot with a pellet gun in the last year and a half. Of those that were shot, three ended up dead. "What kind of person does this to an...
fox13news.com
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - After a rash of threats directed at schools in Hillsborough County, the sheriff's office has put together a team to investigate, address and hopefully prevent them in the future. The team is being called the STAR squad, or School Threat Assessment and Response squad. It's a four-deputy...
Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’
Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they're not getting answers as to why.
Tampa Bay's three-day Suncoast Jazz Festival kicks off Friday on Sand Key
For the first time ever, a 'Legends of Jazz' set will also go down.
Comments / 0