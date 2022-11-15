ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Port Richey, FL

hernandosun.com

Chocachatti Second Graders Salute America and our Veterans

There are two aspects of any performance at Chocachatti Elementary School that are noteworthy. One is that every show has elements that appeal to both children and adults. There is enough silly humor that children as young as kindergarten-age can enjoy and there are educational and entertaining elements that even adults can appreciate. The other aspect of every performance is the inclusivity of the production. Every student has an opportunity to be part of the show, whether onstage or backstage. Regardless of whether a child has a physical or intellectual challenge, they are important and needed! This is a lesson that children learn at an early age and ideally should apply to adult life as well.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
tampabeacon.com

Symphony in Lights

The Symphony in Lights at the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel will be on display nightly through Dec. 31 from 6 to 9 p.m. The spectacle kicked off Nov. 12 with dazzling lights, holiday harmonies, and spectacular snowfalls.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
hernandosun.com

Dining Under the Stars in Brooksville

‘Dining Under the Stars’ had its second incarnation in downtown Brooksville. Main Street was closed in front of the Court House and tables were set up in the street for the entire block. This is a farm-to-table event benefiting Mid Florida Community Services, Inc., and the Children’s Advocacy Center...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

PR firm expands into new downtown office

Public relations company Otter PR has closed on a new office in downtown St. Petersburg, which will be company’s new headquarters. The group, which was operating out of the Thrive co-working hub St. Pete for over a year, purchased the 8,000-square-foot building at 324 1st Ave. N. for $3 million. The deal closed Tuesday, representing the firm’s largest expansion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Tampa nonprofit abruptly, quietly shuts down, leaves employees in limbo

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Crossroads, a nonprofit which helped people access behavioral wellness, housing, and employment services, has abruptly and quietly closed its doors. Handwritten signs on the front and side doors of the building are the only public indication that the closure has taken place. The non-profit's website, social media pages, nor phone lines indicate it is no longer operating.
TAMPA, FL
theshelbyreport.com

Publix Celebrates Store Grand Opening In Lutz, FL

Publix Super Markets opened a new store Nov. 17 at Livingston Marketplace in Lutz, Florida. The 46,791-square-foot store has departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce, as well as a bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store features café seating and also has an adjacent Publix Liquors.
LUTZ, FL
Bay News 9

Making music to the ears in Pasco County for 50 years

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Our latest Everyday Hero has toured the world with some of the biggest names in music, but it is what she does now that truly brings music to her ears. The evening we met Denise Isaacson in Pasco County, she and other musicians were there to rehearse for their next show.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Zephyrhills tennis center opens housing complex

The Sarah Vande Berg Tennis & Wellness Center held a grand opening ribbon cutting on Nov. 3 for The Well, which is 34,000 square feet of multi-bedroom apartments that can house more than 90 students and families. The apartments are adjacent to the tennis facility and will be available for players and their families during training and tournaments. Commissioner Mike Moore emceed the event, with speakers including Florida Sen. Danny Burgess; Florida Rep. Randy Maggard; SVB CEO Pascal Collard; Florida Sports Coast’s Adam Thomas; Bob Simons, who sold SVB the property; and Todd Lovinger, an investor. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson was on hand for the ceremony, too.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Citrus eSchool K-5 to close by end of semester

Citrus County School Board members unanimously voted to approve the closure of Citrus eSchool K-5 by the end of this semester, Dec. 22, due to declining enrollment numbers, they decided Tuesday, Nov. 15, at its regular meeting. According to Darrick Buettner, coordinator of special academic programs, and Deborah Dumas, principal...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Axios

A job well done: Florida chef grills 1 millionth steak

A Clearwater chef has hit a rare milestone. Driving the news: Conrado Silva Santos recently grilled his millionth steak for LongHorn Steakhouse in Clearwater. He is now one of only 14 of the Orlando-based chain's Grill Master Legends — a prime example of hard work paying off. Santos, who...
CLEARWATER, FL
813area.com

Experience the Exquisiteness of Food at Wiregrass Mall in Tampa

An open-air mall right in the heart of Tampa offers all kinds of exquisiteness for food, shopping, and lifestyle. You know we are talking about the picturesque Wiregrass Mall, right?. With over 800,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment, Wiregrass Mall is a true gathering place for locals and...
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

Morganna’s Alchemy opens first retail store in New Port Richey

NEW PORT RICHEY — For the past 16 years, Maya Hyppolite ran one of the most successful local businesses you have never heard of. Morganna’s Alchemy, a line of natural, organic, ethically sourced skin care products, developed its wares in the city and shipped them to distributors all over the world.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

